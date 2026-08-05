How Dyson wants to solve one of travel's biggest pain points | HT Tech Insider

For years, portable beauty tools have come with an unspoken compromise. Smaller devices were expected to mean weaker airflow, slower drying, inconsistent heat, and poorer hair health. Dyson believes that assumption no longer holds true.

Dyson's Supersonic Travel (Hindustan Times)

By Aishwarya Faraswal Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun. Read more Read less

In conversations with Dyson engineers Ethan, Product Technical Lead, Research and Development, Dyson Beauty, and Sacharissa, Dyson Beauty Scientist, one theme repeatedly surfaced: miniaturisation without compromise. The company’s new Dyson Supersonic Travel, a smaller and globally compatible version of its popular hair dryer, is Dyson’s latest attempt to rethink how engineering, industrial design, and beauty intersect.

The philosophy mirrors what has happened across consumer technology itself. Computers became laptops. Cameras shrank into smartphones. AI devices are now wearable. Dyson, at least, from what I understood, sees beauty tools evolving in the same direction.

“That’s been the heart of Dyson Beauty from the beginning,” Ethan said. “Right from 10 years ago, when we started with the Supersonic, we miniaturised the motor and the heater to make it as small as possible in your hands, while still being powerful.”

According to him, the Supersonic Travel is simply the next step in that journey.

“We’ve produced something that is 32% smaller than the original Supersonic,” he added. “It’s a progression of where the market is going, trying to make things more portable and smaller, while still enabling a better styling and drying experience.”

Shrinking the machine, not the performance

The challenge, however, is not just engineering. It is perception. Consumers often assume that portable products inevitably compromise on performance.

“The expectation is that if something is travel-centric, there’s going to be a compromise somewhere,” Ethan acknowledged.

Dyson’s answer lies in preserving its core technologies even within a smaller form factor. The Supersonic Travel carries over the company’s intelligent heat control system, which monitors airflow temperature continuously to prevent excessive heat exposure.

“We measure the air temperature 100 times per second,” Ethan explained. “That enables us to regulate the temperature and ensure it remains low enough so it doesn’t damage your hair.”

For Dyson, hair care is not fundamentally about extreme heat or raw power. The emphasis is instead on controlled airflow and maintaining hair health over time.

“We’ve noticed that high temperatures damage keratin, which ultimately leads to poor hair quality, less glossiness, and less shine,” he said. “Our philosophy is always: how can we ensure great hair health?”

Dyson’s engineering-first approach to beauty

Sacharissa described Dyson’s design process as deeply collaborative between engineering and industrial design teams.

“At Dyson, design and engineering go hand in hand,” she said. “We always start with the problem first.”

That engineering-first mindset appears central to how Dyson positions itself differently from traditional beauty brands. While conventional hair dryers historically focused on wattage and heat output, Dyson approaches beauty tools more like precision-engineered systems.

For the Supersonic Travel specifically, Ethan identified three major pain points Dyson wanted to solve.

“The first was universal voltage, ensuring someone can travel anywhere in the world with one machine,” he said. “The second was making it as small as possible and reducing the bulk. And the third was bringing intelligent heat control into a travel dryer, which is something that didn’t really exist.”

That led to the development of a new passive voltage-control system and updated heating technologies inside the compact machine.

“We always start with the problem and design around it,” Ethan said. “We focus on problems that other people ignore.”

Designed for global climates and hair types

India’s humidity and climate conditions also became part of the discussion. Styling challenges vary significantly across geographies, and Dyson says its products are tested across multiple hair textures and environmental conditions.

“In high-humidity countries, styles often don’t hold because there’s so much moisture in the air,” Sacharissa explained. “That’s why we also developed formulations that pair with our devices.”

Dyson’s growing portfolio of styling products is designed to work alongside its hardware.

“A lot of people asked why Dyson was creating formulations,” she said. “But they pair really well with the devices. They help provide style longevity, reduce frizz, and still keep the hair soft and touchable.”

The company also claims to test products extensively across hair types and humidity levels.

“We design for all hair types,” Ethan said.

According to Dyson, thousands of miles of real human hair tresses were used during development and testing.

“We use real hair tresses in controlled environments to quantify styling improvements,” he added.

The science behind the Coanda effect

Dyson’s beauty products have become closely associated with the Coanda effect, the airflow phenomenon that powers devices like the Airwrap.

For consumers unfamiliar with the science, Ethan broke it down simply.

“The Coanda phenomenon is where high-speed airflow attaches itself to a surface,” he explained. “We use that in our barrels and attachments to attract hair towards the surface, so we don’t have to rely on high heat to style the hair.”

That, according to Dyson, allows styling to happen more efficiently while reducing heat damage.

“If we can wrap the hair using high-speed airflow, we can style efficiently while ultimately causing less damage,” he said.

Dyson’s airflow expertise

One interesting thread throughout the conversation was how Dyson sees its beauty division as an extension of its broader engineering expertise.

“Dyson has been working with high-speed airflow for over 20 years,” Ethan noted. “From floor-care machines to environmental-care products to hair-care machines, it’s all connected.”

That crossover expertise, involving airflow, acoustics, thermals, and motor efficiency, continues to shape Dyson’s beauty ambitions.

The Supersonic Travel ultimately represents more than a smaller hair dryer. It reflects where premium beauty technology may be headed next: lighter devices, smarter sensing systems, global usability, and engineering-led personal care experiences.

beauty Stay updated with the latest Technology News, gadget launches, app updates, artificial intelligence and digital trends. Find reviews, comparisons and useful insights from the world of tech. Stay updated with the latest Technology News, gadget launches, app updates, artificial intelligence and digital trends. Find reviews, comparisons and useful insights from the world of tech. See Less {{^htLoading}} Advertisement SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON {{#usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}