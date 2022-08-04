How to book an Uber ride using WhatsApp in Delhi-NCR? Follow these steps

Now, you can book an Uber ride on your WhatsApp in the Delhi-National Capital region. Yes, you heard it right. The messaging platform and the cab service provider unveiled the new feature in Hindi and English which is now available to the commuters in the Delhi-NCR region.The feature allows riders in the capital region to book an Uber ride through WhatsApp's chatbot called the WhatsApp to Ride (WA2R). The feature's pilot was successfully tested in Lucknow last year, Uber and WhatsApp said in a statement. The chatbot is powered by a global firm called Infobip.The chatbot has been built on WhatsApp's Business platform and the users can use its multilingual capabilities. Uber stated that the Lucknow Pilot showed that the W2AR users were younger than the average Uber App user with almost 50 per cent of them being less than 25 years old.ALSO READ: WhatsApp banned 22 lakh Indian accounts in June this yearNow, talking about the process, WhatsApp users in Delhi-NCR region can book an Uber ride either by messaging to the cab provider's business account number, scanning a QR code or just by clicking a link directly to open an Uber WhatsApp chat.The customers will be asked to provide pickup and drop locations, followed by upfront fare details and the driver's expected time of arrival.Here is a stepwise process of how to book an Uber ride via WhatsAppSTEP 1: Message to this number directly: +917292000002

STEP 2: Click this link to access the chat window: https://wa.me/917292000002?text=Hi%20Uber

STEP 3: Scanning a QR code which appears get to the chat window.

Uber assured that riders will get access to the same safety features and insurance protections as those who book trips via the Uber app. They will also be informed about the driver's details and license plate on bookiing. They will be able to track the location of the driver en route to the pick up point and also be able to speak to him/her using a masked number.

As for WhatsApp, it will inform the rider about the safety guidelines including how to reach Uber in case of emergencies. On selecting the emergency option, the customer will receive a call from the cab provider's customer support team. Uber riders will also have access to its safety line number to call, if needed, until 30 mins after the trip ends. This video explains the WA2R flow while booking an Uber ride.

“Drivers on Uber’s platform, however, will see no change in their experience with rides booked via WhatsApp. The service is available to both new and existing users who registered with only a phone number on Uber,” the Uber statement said.

