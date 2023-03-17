How to book unreserved train tickets online via UTS app? Follow these steps

When an unexpected journey arises, it becomes tough for anyone to stand in long queues at railway station to get an unreserved train ticket. Furthermore, during rush hour, getting a train ticket on time becomes extremely difficult. But using the Indian Railways' UTS mobile application, it is easy to book certain train tickets such as unreserved, platform, and season tickets for all trains. UTS ticket booking will ease the rail passengers’ journey experience. Especially for those who travel daily by train or need to go for an unplanned trip.

To use the app, passengers need to register themselves on the app using their mobile number and create a password. Once registered, they can use the app to book tickets, check ticket availability, and get train schedules. Passengers can also use the app to cancel their tickets if needed.

All you need to know about UTS app

- Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) is a mobile application launched in 2014 by the Center for Railway Information System (CRIS), a subsidiary body of Indian Railways, to generate or cancel unreserved train tickets, book seasonal tickets, renew passes, and purchase platform tickets.

- The initiative saves passengers from having to stand in long queues to purchase Printed Card Tickets (PCTs) for local train travel or platform visits.

- It benefits passengers who travel frequently and need to visit somewhere unexpectedly.

- The UTS app is free to download from the respective app stores for both Android and iOS platforms.

Types of UTS Train Ticket Booking:

Passengers can book five different types of train tickets using the official Android mobile ticketing app:

- Normal Ticket Booking

- Quick Ticket Booking

- Platform Booking

- Season Ticket Booking/Renewal

- QR Booking

Step-by-step guide to register at UTS app

-Find the UTS mobile application on Google Play or Apple iOS and download it.

- Sign up for the app with your phone number, name, gender, and birth date.

- A password generator will be available. Make an individual and memorable password for your UTS app.

- Agree to the UTS mobile app's terms and conditions.

- Click on the Register button.

- To book tickets, enter your user id and password.

Follow these steps to book train tickets (normal booking)

-Choose between paperless and paper

- Select the "Depart from" and "Going to" stations.

- Select "Next" and then "Get Fare."

- Press the "book ticket" button. Pay for your fare using a variety of methods, including R-wallet/UPI/net banking/card.

- Tickets can be viewed in the UTS app by selecting the "show ticket" option. Paper tickets can be printed at the source or general booking counter using the booking id received in a notification in the UTS app.

Steps to recharge R-wallet on UTS App:

-On the UTS app, tap the R-wallet icon.

- Select the recharge wallet.

- Enter the amount to be recharged.

- Pay with UPI, net banking, credit card, or debit card.

- When you finish the process, money is added to your R-wallet.

Users of the UTS app will receive a 3% bonus on R-wallet charges.

Know some basic rules to use UTS Mobile ticketing app

Passengers using the unreserved ticket booking app can board the train three hours after booking.

To book platform tickets, you must be within 2 km of the station or 15 metres of the railway track.

Passengers can purchase seasonal tickets for three, six, or twelve months.

