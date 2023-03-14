How to boost speed of your Apple iPhone? Follow these five tricks

Apple iPhones are high-end smartphones laced with latest technological features which make them easier to use. But what if your iPhone slows down in terms of performance? There might be various reasons behind the iPhone's sluggish performance like storage issues, background apps using too many resources or outdated software.Here are few tricks which will help you to boost speed of your smartphone, err, iPhone. 1. Battery performance: In case you are facing incorrect or delayed responses to taps on your touchscreen, go to settings and check your iPhone's battery health. It is absolutely necessary to monitor your smartphone's battery health for a good performance during usage. Over a period of time, the rechargeable batteries in all smartphones do require replacement. Go to Settings > Battery and tap on Battery Health. 2. Troubleshoot freezing apps: It is absolutely necessary to maintain adequate storage on your iPhone. If your smartphone has less storage space, the performance will be affected. To check your iPhone's storage, go to Settings, select General and tap on Storage. It is advised that the users should have at least 1 GB free space on their iPhones.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

3. Network conditions: To ensure uninterrupted functionality of the apps, it is important to have a stable internet connection. Apps will take a longer time to run if the internet connection is disruptive. In case there is continuous problem with cellular data speed or performance, you must contact your network provider for help.

4. Mobile data: In case an app is not responding on your Apple iPhone, close the apps which are not in use. In iPhone 8 versions or earlier, you can double click on the Home button to show the recently used apps.

5. Low power mode: You should turn off low power mode to save battery life of your iPhone. Once this mode is enabled, the battery icon will appear yellow. It might result in some apps taking longer to load on your phone. In case you want your device to function normally, turn off the Low Power mode.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON