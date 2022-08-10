How to check train status on Paytm? New feature introduced on app

Indian mobile payments and financial services company Paytm has introduced a ‘Live Train Status’ feature on its app that allows customers to check their PNR, train status, order food and 24X7 customer assistance among other facilities.

Through the ‘Live Train Status’ feature on the Paytm app, users can book tickets via UPI at zero Payment Gateway charges and also conveniently pay through Paytm Postpaid, according to a press release.

“The app provides ticket booking in over 10 languages like Hindi, Bangla, Telugu, Marathi, Tamil, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi, Odia and more. The company brings the best offers, and ensures no hidden cost or additional charges,” the release said.

The release added that customers can avail of the senior citizen quota, where male travellers aged 60 and above and female travellers aged 45 can book lower berth tickets.

“For further convenience, payments done via UPI come with Zero Payment Gateway (PG) charges. Additionally, Paytm Postpaid allows users to book their tickets through IRCTC instantly with the option of paying the amount later,” it further said.

“We offer a one-stop seamless booking experience and understand that millions of train travellers require important features such as Live Train Status," a Paytm spokesperson said.

The company also offers the flexibility of payments within a range of methods such as Paytm UPI, Paytm Wallet, Paytm Postpaid (BNPL), net banking, and debit and credit cards, the spokesperson added.

On Monday, shares of Paytm jumped over 6% to their highest levels in nearly six months, after the company's parent firm One 97 Communications Ltd posted an 89% surge in its quarterly revenue.

A higher number of monthly users, additional payment devices and more disbursal of loans lifted Paytm's revenue to ₹16.8 billion ($211.16 million), from ₹8.91 billion in 2021.

