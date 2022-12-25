How to protect your Facebook account from 'Christmas hacks'? Follow these steps

Cyber security experts have warned Facebook users to be careful of digital scams during the festive season starting from Christmas. The warning pertains to dubious links by scammers and hackers who misuse shopping habits, festive goodwill and new technology to target users.

A cyber expert told The Sun that the users must check which apps from other companies they have used Facebook to log to. The Meta-owned social media platform is used by billions of users across the world and can be misused by hackers. Jamie Ahktar, chief executive officer of CyberSmart, told the website that although most of the apps are legitimate, most of the users might have used a dodgy game or quiz at some point of the time. He pointing out that such games might be used by cyber frauds to hack anyone's account or steal data.He suggested that the users should immediately go to the privacy settings of their Facebook accounts and clear their ‘off-Facebook history’.There have been instances of hackers trying to impersonate a users' loved one or acquaintance and trying to dupe them of money by narrating a false story of them being in distress. Chris Hauk, a consumer privacy activist at Pixel Privacy cautions users and advises them to look out for messages supposedly from friends, colleagues or family asking for donations, loans and other possible financial issues. He has warned against clicking on ads on Facebook feed as it is a popular tool used by the scammers to separate a user from money and credit card details. It is advised to secure an account using a strong password. The cyber experts have warned people against re-using the same passwords across websites and not to choose one which is short and simple. Erich Kron, another cyber expert said that passwords are risky for most of the people especially when they are reused across websites.

