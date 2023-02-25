How to protect your UPI transactions from online threats? Follow these 5 tips

Online payments through unified payment interface (UPI) have become increasingly popular. The extent of popularity is such that Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that digital transactions will soon surpass with UPI becoming the most preferred payment mechanism in the country.

While the digital payments are being used by people in transactions, the threats from cybercriminals cannot be ruled out. The online fraudsters are on the prowl to dupe innocent UPI users. In such a situation, what should you do? Here are five safety tips you need to follow for a safe UPI transaction. 1. Never share your PIN: This is the foremost thing to remember while carrying out a digital transaction. You should not share your PIN with anyone. A fraudster will misuse your PIN to steal your hard earned money. 2. Don't click suspicious links: Stay away from malicious links and fake calls. Online fraudsters send fake messages containing links or make calls pretending to be representatives of banks or other financial institutions asking for your personal information like credit card details, PIN etc. They might ask you to download a third-party app for so-called verification. Avoid clicking on those links.

3. Update app regularly: It is important to update your UPI app regularly with the latest features and benefits. You can check the updates and the latest version available on the app store. 4. Screen lock: You should have a strong screen lock, password or PIN for securing your phone and also financial and payment apps. It means that unauthorised individuals cannot access your personal and financial information. 5. Don't use multiple payment applications: You should only install trusted and verified payment applications through official app stores like Play Store or App Store.

