How to use water heaters safely at home: Geyser safety tips, maintenance and best options to choose from

Winter brings with it the comforting need for warm water, making water heaters an essential part of our daily routines. A reliable geyser is a winter essential, but how often do we think about using it safely or maintaining it properly? Stay safe with these essential water heater safety tips for winter.

Did you know that overheating, electrical faults and even pressure build-up can turn your trusty water heater into a ticking time bomb? And let’s be honest, how many of us actually check our geyser’s condition before winter starts? If this sounds familiar, don’t worry. You’re not alone! It’s unusual to see people getting their geysers serviced before the season begins.

This article is here to help. We’ll talk about simple safety tips you can follow to avoid risks, easy maintenance hacks to extend your geyser’s life, and how to pick a model that’s perfect for your family. Whether you’re buying a new water heater or ensuring your old one is up to the mark, we’ve got you covered. So, are you ready to stay warm this winter while keeping your home safe? Let’s dive in!

Understanding geyser safety risks

Using a geyser is convenient, but it comes with safety concerns if not used properly. Here are some common risks associated with water heaters:

1. Overheating

Setting the temperature too high can cause the water to overheat, leading to scalding injuries. Overheating can also damage the geyser’s internal parts, increasing the risk of failure.

2. Electrical Issues

Faulty wiring or poor-quality electrical connections can lead to short circuits or electric shocks., Using an incompatible power supply or skipping earthing may cause serious electrical accidents.

3. High Pressure

A malfunctioning pressure relief valve can cause a dangerous build-up of pressure inside the tank. This might lead to water leaks or, in rare cases, an explosion.

4. Lack of Maintenance

Ignoring regular servicing can result in rust, scaling, or sediment build-up inside the tank. These issues can reduce efficiency and pose safety hazards over time.

Check out these energy-efficient geysers on Amazon

Also reads:Havells geyser 25 litre price: Bring home best model, here are top 10 choices

Essential water heater safety tips for using geysers at home

Here are some must-follow safety tips to keep your geyser running smoothly and your home safe:

Install the geyser correctly: Professional installation

Always hire a certified technician to install your geyser. Incorrect installation can lead to leaks or electrical issues.

Safe location

Mount the geyser in a well-ventilated area and at a safe height to prevent accidental damage or water splashes.

Use the right temperature

Keep the thermostat between 50°C and 60°C to avoid overheating and reduce energy consumption. High temperatures can lead to scalding accidents.

Avoid overloading electrical circuits

Ensure the electrical wiring can handle the geyser’s power requirements. Use a power outlet with proper earthing to prevent short circuits or electric shocks.

Turn off when not in use

Switch off the geyser when not needed to prevent overheating or electrical issues.

Monitor pressure levels

Ensure the valve is working properly to release excess pressure and prevent damage or explosions.

Also reads:Best geysers under ₹20000: Top 10 picks to maximize your comfort

Check out more water heaters on Amazon

Maintenance tips for safe and long-lasting geysers

Proper maintenance is key to ensuring your geyser lasts longer and works efficiently. Here are some practical tips to keep it in top shape:

Regular servicing

Schedule an annual maintenance check with a professional technician.

Regular inspections can identify minor issues before they turn into costly repairs or safety risks.

Cleaning the tank

Over time, sediment and mineral deposits can build up inside the tank, reducing efficiency and increasing energy consumption.

Descale the tank periodically to prevent damage and ensure consistent heating performance.

Inspecting parts

Check for rust, water leaks, and corrosion around the tank and pipes.

Inspect the electrical wiring for any signs of wear or damage to avoid electrical hazards.

Replacing worn-out components

Replace old or faulty parts, such as heating elements, pressure relief valves, or thermostats, as soon as they show signs of wear.

A malfunctioning component can affect the geyser’s performance and compromise safety.

Also reads:Best water heater geyser in India: Top 10 picks for the perfect hot water supply in your bathrooms

Which type of water heater is the safest: Instant, storage or solar geyser?

When it comes to safety, the type of water heater you choose plays a significant role. Here's how instant, storage, and solar geysers work, and which type is considered to be the safest option:

Instant Geysers: These heat water on demand, ensuring you get hot water instantly without storing it. While they save energy by not heating unused water, they rely on electrical systems. Faulty wiring, pressure build-up, or improper installation can pose safety risks like electric shocks or overheating.

Storage Geysers: These come with a tank that heats and stores water for later use. While convenient, they can develop issues like rust, sediment build-up, or leaks if not maintained properly. A malfunctioning pressure relief valve can also lead to dangerous pressure build-up.

Solar Geysers: These use solar panels to harness sunlight for heating water. Since they rely on renewable energy, they eliminate risks associated with electrical failures or overheating. Solar geysers typically have built-in safety features like temperature control and pressure release mechanisms, making them a safer and eco-friendly choice.

Additionally, electric geysers now come equipped with advanced safety features like automatic cut-off and thermostats, ensuring safe and efficient operation. With these innovations, electric storage water heaters are also considered the safest and most practical choice for most households.

Best water heaters to consider for winter 2024

Also reads: Top 10 geyser models in India above ₹3,000

Similar stories for you

Best geysers in India: Energy saving water heaters; our top 11 picks from brands like Orient, Bajaj, Crompton and more

Affordable gas geysers for water-heating solutions under ₹5000, 10 picks

Crompton geyser vs other brands: 10 advanced geyser models to pick from

Best 10-litre geysers for your home in 2024: Top 10 instant and energy-saving options

FAQs on water heater What temperature should I set my geyser to? Set your geyser thermostat between 50°C and 60°C to avoid overheating and reduce energy consumption.

How often should I service my geyser? Schedule an annual maintenance check to ensure the geyser works efficiently and safely.

Are solar geysers safer than electric ones? Yes, solar geysers are safer as they use renewable energy and have built-in safety features like temperature control and pressure release.

Can I install a geyser myself? It’s best to hire a certified technician for proper installation to avoid leaks or electrical issues.

What are the risks of not maintaining my geyser? Neglecting maintenance can lead to rust, sediment build-up, reduced efficiency, and potential safety hazards like leaks or electrical faults.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.