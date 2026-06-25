HT Tech Power List Awards 2026: Setting the benchmark for consumer tech

The HT Tech Power List Awards 2026 celebrate the products and innovations that have had the greatest impact on Indian consumers over the past year. As technology evolves rapidly, consumers face more choices than ever before. Identifying the products that genuinely stand out has therefore become increasingly important.

Celebrating the best in consumer technology. (HT)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

That is the purpose of the HT Tech Power List Awards 2026. Built on HT Tech's commitment to rigorous testing, editorial independence, and real-world evaluation, these awards go beyond specifications and marketing claims. We assess how products perform in everyday life, focusing on innovation, usability, reliability, and the value they deliver to consumers.

The HT Tech Power List Awards 2026 is proudly supported by SpeedLabs as the Associate Sponsor, reinforcing a shared commitment to recognising innovation and excellence in consumer technology.

And yes, performance in Indian conditions matters too, because these devices aren't tested solely in controlled environments or air-conditioned offices. They are used on crowded commutes, in extreme weather, and through the realities of everyday life across the country.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The HT Tech Power List Awards 2026 spans a wide range of categories, including smartphones, laptops, televisions, wearables, smart home devices, and home appliances. Each category is designed to recognise excellence in its respective segment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The HT Tech Power List Awards 2026 spans a wide range of categories, including smartphones, laptops, televisions, wearables, smart home devices, and home appliances. Each category is designed to recognise excellence in its respective segment. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Together, these awards celebrate the technologies shaping India's future and the brands that continue to raise the bar for the industry. To better understand what each honour represents, explore the categories below and the criteria that define excellence at the HT Tech Power List Awards 2026:

SMARTPHONE:

Smartphone of the Year:

This category recognises the most complete smartphone of the year, excelling in performance, cameras, battery life, software, design, and overall user experience:

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

iPhone 17 Pro Max

OnePlus 15

OPPO Find X9 Pro

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL

Best Affordable Phone (Under ₹ 25,000):

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This category honours the smartphone that delivers exceptional value through a balanced mix of performance, features, cameras, battery life, and affordability:

Infinix Note 50s

Nothing Phone (3a)

Realme P4 Power

iQOO Z10

Samsung Galaxy M56 5G

Best Smartphone for Indian Conditions:

This category celebrates a smartphone built to excel in Indian conditions, including heat, outdoor visibility, network reliability, and long-term durability:

OPPO K13

Realme P4 Power

Lava Play Ultra

Vivo V60

CMF Phone 2 Pro

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Best Camera Smartphone:

This category recognises the smartphone that delivers the best photography and videography experience through image quality, versatility, and consistent performance:

Vivo X300 Pro

Apple iPhone 17 Pro

Oppo Find X9 Pro

Xiaomi 15 Ultra

Realme GT 8 Pro

Best Foldable of the Year:

This category honours the foldable smartphone that best combines innovation, durability, usability, software optimisation, and everyday practicality:

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7

Vivo X Fold 5

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold

LAPTOPS and TABLETS:

Laptop of the Year:

This category recognises the laptop that delivers the best overall balance of performance, portability, battery life, design, and user experience.

MacBook Air M4

Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro

ASUS Zenbook 14

HP Omen Max 16

Dell XPS 16 (2025)

Best Creator Laptop:

This category celebrates the laptop that best serves creative professionals with exceptional performance, colour accuracy, graphics capabilities, and workflow efficiency:

MacBook Pro M5

ASUS ProArt P16 OLED

Samsung Galaxy Book5 360

HP Omnibook Ultra Flip

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Best Gaming Laptop:

This category honours the gaming laptop that delivers outstanding graphics performance, smooth gameplay, thermal efficiency, and an immersive gaming experience:

Lenovo Legion Pro 7

HP Omen Max 16

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14

Alienware 16 Aurora

ASUS TUF F16

Best Laptop for Students:

This category recognises the laptop that best balances affordability, portability, battery life, durability, and productivity for student needs:

MacBook Air M4

HP OmniBook 5 OLED

ASUS Vivobook 16

ASUS Vivobook 15

Tablet of the Year:

This category celebrates the most versatile tablet, offering an outstanding blend of performance, entertainment, productivity, and usability:

Apple iPad Pro M5

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra

OnePlus Pad 3

Xiaomi Pad 7

Lenovo IdeaTab Pro

Best Gaming Tablet:

This category honours the tablet that delivers the best gaming experience through powerful performance, responsive displays, and extended battery life:

Apple iPad Air M3

OnePlus Pad 3

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11

Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus

Moto Pad 60 Pro

TELEVISION:

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Best Smart TV:

This category recognises the television that delivers the best overall entertainment experience through picture quality, audio performance, and smart features:

Samsung Neo QLED 8K

LG OLED evo 65" (C5)

Sony Bravia 2 II

Xiaomi 55-inch X Pro QLED TV

Acerpure Elevate Neo QLED TV

Best Mini-LED TV:

This category celebrates the Mini-LED television that best showcases the technology through superior brightness, contrast, colour accuracy, and viewing performance:

Hisense U7SE

Sony Bravia 5 K-98XR55A

Samsung Neo QLED 8K QA65QN950F

TCL C8K QD-Mini LED TV

Lumio 9 (2025)

Best Budget TV:

This category honours the television that offers the strongest combination of affordability, picture quality, smart features, and overall value:

TCL P7K 55-inch 4K Ultra HD

Xiaomi FX Pro QLED

Coocaa MINI S75Q 55"

Thomson Phoenix 2025 Edition QLED

Blaupunkt SonicQ QLED

TV of the Year:

This category recognises the television that sets the benchmark for home entertainment through innovation, picture quality, audio performance, and design:

LG OLED evo 55"

Samsung Neo QLED 4K

Sony Bravia 8 II

TCL C6K 75" Mini LED TV

Xiaomi X Pro QLED 75"

SMART HOME:

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Best Vacuum Cleaner:

This category celebrates the vacuum cleaner that delivers superior cleaning performance, ease of use, versatility, and household convenience:

ILIFE T20s Ultra

Dreame F10

ECOVACS DEEBOT MINI Omni

Acerpure Wet & Dry Vacuum

BISSELL Crosswave Hydrosteam

Best Smart Home Device of the Year:

This category honours the smart home product that most effectively improves daily life through intelligent features, connectivity, and reliability:

Qubo Smart Wi-Fi Video Doorbell Pro

Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen)

Lumio Arc 5

Atomberg Renesa Halo Smart Fan

LG 28L Convertible Microwave Oven

Best Home Security Solution:

This category recognises the product that provides the most dependable and effective home protection through smart features and security performance:

Qubo Smart Cam 360 Ultra 2K

Godrej Seethru Video Door Phone

TP-Link Tapo C222

Yale 4YDM4115A

MyGate Lock Plus

Best BLDC Fan:

This category celebrates the BLDC fan that best combines airflow performance, energy efficiency, smart functionality, and reliability:

Havells Epic Signia BLDC+

Atomberg Renesa Elite Smart

EcoLink AiroQuad BLDC

AEON VC Smart BLDC Pro

Crompton Energion Hyperjet Smart

LIFESTYLE:

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Best Gadgets for Parents:

This category honours technology products that improve comfort, safety, accessibility, and convenience for parents in their everyday lives:

Apple Watch Series 11

Amazon Echo Show 11

NUUK BRISK Air Fryer

Dyson Hushjet

Dreame F10 RVC

Best Safety Innovation:

This category recognises a product that meaningfully enhances personal or household safety through innovative technology and real-world effectiveness:

Qubo Dashcam Pro 3K

70mai 4K Omni

MyGate Lock Plus

Qubo Smart Door Lock Nova

CP Plus CP-Z450

Most Stylish Tech Product:

This category celebrates a product that successfully combines exceptional design, premium craftsmanship, and strong functionality:

Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2)

Dyson Airwrap Origin

NUUK BFF Personal Fan

Nothing Headphone 1

Best Hearables:

This category honours earphones and headphones that deliver outstanding sound quality, comfort, battery life, and everyday usability:

Sony WH-1000XM6

Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro

Realme Buds Air 7 Pro

Boat Nirvana Zenith Pro

Boult Mustang Q

Best Wearables:

This category recognises wearable devices that best combine health tracking, fitness features, connectivity, comfort, and battery life:

Apple Watch Series 11

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic

Google Pixel Watch 4

NoiseFit Endeavour Pro

Huawei Watch D2

KITCHEN and SMALL APPLIANCES:

Kitchen Gadget of the Year:

This category celebrates the kitchen appliance that delivers the greatest impact through innovation, convenience, and everyday utility:

Philips OneChef Smart All-in-One Cooking Device

Ninja Double Stack Air Fryer

Nutricook Smart Pot 2 Electric Pressure Cooker

Philips Mixer Grinder 1000W

KENT Smart Alkaline Water Purifier

Best Time-Saving Kitchen Gadget:

This category honours the appliance that most effectively simplifies meal preparation through automation, efficiency, and ease of use:

Bosch Oil Free Deep Fryer Series 6

KENT Electric Multicooker Cum Steamer

INALSA Air Fryer Oven

INALSA Electric Chopper Bullet

LARGE APPLIANCES:

Best Smart Washing Machine:

This category recognises the washing machine that best combines cleaning performance, efficiency, smart features, and convenience:

Samsung Bespoke AI Laundry Combo

LG 8 kg Front Load Washing Machine

IFB DeepClean 9 kg Front Load

Bosch 10.5/6 kg Inverter Fully Automatic

Panasonic 9 kg 5-Star Fully Automatic

Best-Designed Air Conditioner:

This category celebrates the air conditioner that best combines premium design, cooling performance, energy efficiency, and smart functionality:

LG 5 Star (1.0) Split AC, AI Convertible

Carrier XCEED EDGE Gxi Wi-Fi 5 Star Split Inverter AC

Samsung 2025 Model 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split Inverter AC

Panasonic CS/CU-EU18CKY5XF

Godrej Split Inverter AC 1.5T INV 5 Star INV Vogue

Best AI Air Conditioner:

This category honours the air conditioner that best leverages artificial intelligence to deliver smarter, more efficient, and personalised cooling:

Samsung Bespoke AI 2025 Model (1.5 Ton 3 Star)

LG 5 Star (1.5) Split AC

Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter

Godrej 2025 Heavy Duty 2 Ton 3-Star

Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

Refrigerator of the Year:

This category recognises the refrigerator that delivers the best combination of cooling performance, storage flexibility, energy efficiency, smart features, and overall value:

Samsung 633 L RS78CG8543S9

LG 610L French Door Refrigerator GV-K25FFGFB

Haier HRT-683ISU1

Bosch Series 6 KGN56LB42I

Whirlpool Protton NXT 237L

The HT Tech Power List Awards 2026 is ultimately a celebration of the ideas, products, and experiences that have left a lasting mark on consumers. As the evaluation process continues, readers also have an important role to play through public voting, helping shape the final outcome alongside our jury. Together, we look forward to recognising the innovations that stood out over the past year and helped define the next chapter of India's technology story.