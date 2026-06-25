HT Tech Power List Awards 2026: The gadgets making everyday life better

Technology today is no longer confined to smartphones, laptops, and televisions. Some of the most meaningful innovations are happening much closer to home. From smart devices that help families care for ageing parents to products that improve personal safety, enhance daily convenience, and blend seamlessly into modern lifestyles, technology is increasingly becoming a trusted companion in our everyday lives.

HT Tech Power List Awards 2026 celebrates gadgets making everyday life smarter and safer.

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These are the devices that quietly make life easier. They remind us to take our medication, help us stay connected with loved ones, monitor our health, improve home security, simplify household chores, and even bring a little more comfort to our daily routines.

That's precisely why we created the HT Tech Power List Awards.

Over the past several months, the HT Tech team evaluated a wide range of lifestyle-focused technology products. Some helped us stay connected with family members. Others improved safety and security at home. Several stood out through exceptional design, while others solved everyday challenges through thoughtful innovation.

Instead, we focused on how these products perform in real-world situations. Do they genuinely make life easier? Are they simple enough for everyone to use? Can they be trusted when it matters most? Do they improve comfort, convenience, and peace of mind?

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{{^usCountry}} Most importantly, we wanted to understand how these products fit into Indian households because the best lifestyle technology isn't necessarily the most advanced, It's the technology that people actually use. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Most importantly, we wanted to understand how these products fit into Indian households because the best lifestyle technology isn't necessarily the most advanced, It's the technology that people actually use. {{/usCountry}}

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It's the product that quietly becomes part of a daily routine, solves a real problem, and improves quality of life without demanding attention.

After months of testing, evaluation, and discussion, these are the lifestyle technology products that impressed us the most in 2026.

How we evaluate simplicity, safety, and everyday impact

Technology is increasingly becoming a part of our everyday routines, homes, and personal spaces. Our evaluation focuses on how effectively these products simplify tasks, improve safety, and enhance daily experiences. Beyond specifications, we assess how well they fit into real-world lifestyles through usability, reliability, accessibility, and design.

Ease of use

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The best technology should feel intuitive from the very first interaction. We evaluate how easily users can navigate menus, access important features, and integrate products into their daily routines without unnecessary complexity.

Reliability and consistency

A useful gadget must perform consistently every day. We assess notification reliability, connectivity stability, responsiveness, and overall dependability across different real-world situations.

Accessibility and inclusive design

Technology should be usable by people of all ages and abilities. We consider interface clarity, ease of setup, adjustable controls, voice assistance features, and overall accessibility.

Safety and protection features

Many lifestyle products now serve important safety functions. We evaluate emergency capabilities, alerts, monitoring features, sensors, and other technologies designed to provide greater confidence and peace of mind.

Design and build quality

Good design goes beyond appearance. We assess materials, craftsmanship, durability, ergonomics, and how naturally products fit into homes and everyday environments.

Best gadget for parents

Scoring criteria (100 Points)

Ease of use: 35

Reliability: 20

Accessibility: 20

Safety features: 15

Value: 10

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Technology can play an increasingly important role in helping families care for ageing parents. Whether it's health monitoring, communication, home assistance, cleaning, or improving comfort, the right technology can provide independence for parents while offering reassurance to their families. For this category, we focused on products that genuinely improve quality of life while remaining simple, reliable, and easy to use.

These are the devices that stood out

Apple Watch Series 11

Dyson HushJet

NUUK BRĪSK Air Fryer

Amazon Echo Show 11

Dreame F10 RVC

Technology cannot replace care and companionship but when designed thoughtfully, it can provide support, comfort, and peace of mind. These products demonstrate how innovation can help families stay connected while making everyday life safer and more manageable.

Best Safety Innovation

Scoring Criteria (100 Points)

Practical Impact: 40

Reliability: 25

Innovation: 20

Accessibility: 15

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Safety technology matters most when people don't have to think about it. The best safety products work quietly in the background, ready when they're needed most.

For this category, we focused on products that address real-world safety concerns through meaningful innovation and practical implementation.

These are the devices that stood out

70mai 4K Omni

Qubo Dashcam Pro 3K

CP Plus CP-Z45Q

Qubo Smart Door Lock Nova

MyGate Lock Plus

Safety innovation is most valuable when it solves everyday concerns without creating additional complexity.

These products showcase how thoughtful technology can help people feel safer, more informed, and better protected.

Most stylish tech product

Scoring Criteria (100 Points)

Design Language: 40

Premium Feel: 20

Innovation: 15

User Appeal: 15

Build Quality: 10

The best-designed products combine functionality with aesthetics, creating devices that people enjoy using and displaying.

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For this category, we recognised products that successfully blended innovation, craftsmanship, and distinctive design.

These are the devices that stood out

Dyson Airwrap Origin

NUUK BFF Personal Fan

Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2)

Nothing Headphone 1

Philips OneChef Smart All-in-One Cooking Device

These products remind us that technology can be both useful and beautiful. They demonstrate how great design enhances the relationship between people and the products they use every day.

How winners are decided

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The final winners are determined through a combination of expert evaluation and reader participation.

Final Score = (Jury Score × 70%) + (Readers' Poll Score × 30%)

Because the best lifestyle technology isn't simply the product with the most features. It's the one that improves everyday life in ways that truly matter.