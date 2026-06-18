HT Tech Power List Awards 2026: The phones that truly stood out!

Every smartphone launch today comes with familiar promises. Better cameras. Smarter AI. Faster performance. Bigger batteries. Yet separating genuine innovation from marketing hype has become harder than ever.

After months of real-world testing in Indian conditions, these smartphones emerged as the best across five categories. (Yaqut Ali/HT)

That's precisely why we created the HT Tech Smartphone Awards.

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Over the past several months, the HT Tech team tested dozens of smartphones across price segments and categories. Some devices accompanied us through long workdays, crowded commutes, outdoor shoots, and weekend travel. Others spent hours running graphics-intensive games, recording videos under the harsh afternoon sun, editing content, navigating unfamiliar cities, and handling countless everyday tasks that don't show up on a specification sheet.

We didn't simply run benchmarks and compare megapixels.

We wanted to know which phones remained smooth after weeks of use. Which batteries comfortably survived a full day? Which cameras could be trusted when the lighting wasn't perfect? Which AI features genuinely improved productivity instead of serving as launch-event talking points?

Most importantly, we wanted to understand how these devices performed in India.

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{{^usCountry}} That meant testing outdoor visibility under blazing summer sunlight, checking thermal management during extended gaming sessions, relying on them for UPI transactions, navigation, video calls, social media uploads, and assessing network stability in real-world conditions rather than controlled environments. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} That meant testing outdoor visibility under blazing summer sunlight, checking thermal management during extended gaming sessions, relying on them for UPI transactions, navigation, video calls, social media uploads, and assessing network stability in real-world conditions rather than controlled environments. {{/usCountry}}

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Because ultimately, a great smartphone isn't judged inside a lab.

It's judged when you're trying to pay for a cab with 2% battery left, record a video in 42-degree heat, upload a reel over patchy mobile data, or make it through a long day without desperately searching for a charger.

After months of testing, discussions, and scoring, these are the smartphones that impressed us the most across five major categories.

How We Evaluated Smartphones

Every smartphone shortlisted for the HT Tech Smartphone Awards underwent a structured evaluation process to assess both technical excellence and real-world usability.

Performance

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We evaluated processing power, multitasking efficiency, app responsiveness, sustained performance, gaming capabilities, and everyday usability across different workloads.

We didn't just compare specs. Every shortlisted smartphone was tested for performance, cameras, battery life, software, design, and real-world reliability.

Camera Experience

Photography remains one of the biggest reasons people upgrade smartphones. We assessed image quality, video performance, colour science, low-light capabilities, zoom performance, and consistency across various shooting conditions.

Battery and Charging

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Battery life was measured not just by numbers but by practical endurance. We looked at charging speeds, efficiency, standby performance, and reliability over long periods of use.

Display Quality

Brightness, colour reproduction, refresh rates, smoothness, HDR performance, and outdoor visibility all contributed to our scoring.

Software Experience

We examined interface fluidity, software support, AI implementation, long-term usability, and overall user experience.

Design and Build Quality

Comfort, durability, material quality, ergonomics, and overall craftsmanship played a significant role in our assessment.

Reliability Under Indian Conditions

Extreme heat, inconsistent networks, long travel days, outdoor usage, and digital payments are realities for millions of users. We factored all of these conditions into our testing process.

Smartphone of the Year

Scoring Criteria (100 Points)

Performance: 20

Camera: 20

Battery: 15

Display: 15

Software: 15

Design: 10

Value: 5

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Some flagship smartphones impress within the first few minutes. Others continue impressing months later.

For Smartphone of the Year, we looked beyond flashy specifications and launch-event presentations. We focused on the complete ownership experience. Which phone consistently delivered across photography, performance, battery life, software, AI, design, and everyday usability?

These are the devices that came closest to perfection.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G features a 6.9-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 2,600 nits peak brightness. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, it comes with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage, running Android 16 with One UI 8.

The smartphone packs a versatile quad-camera system led by a 200MP primary sensor, alongside 50MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto (3x zoom), and 50MP periscope telephoto (5x zoom) cameras, while a 12MP front camera handles selfies and video calls. It houses a 5,000mAh battery with 60W wired and 15W wireless charging, supports the S Pen, and offers premium features such as IP68 water and dust resistance, Wi-Fi 7, Samsung DeX, and seven years of software updates.

iPhone 17 Pro Max

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The iPhone 17 Pro Max features a 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate, up to 3,000 nits peak brightness, and Apple's Dynamic Island. Powered by the A19 Pro chip and 12GB of RAM, it offers up to 2TB of storage and runs iOS 26 with Apple Intelligence features.

The phone sports a triple 48MP rear camera system, including a main, ultrawide, and telephoto lens with up to 8x optical-quality zoom, while an 18MP front camera handles selfies and video calls. It packs a battery rated for up to 37 hours of video playback, supports fast wired and MagSafe wireless charging, and offers premium features such as an IP68-rated aluminium-and-glass design, Wi-Fi 7, USB-C, Face ID, and satellite connectivity.

OnePlus 15

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The OnePlus 15 features a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate, 1.5K resolution, and up to 1,800 nits peak brightness. Powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, it comes with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, running OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16. The smartphone packs a triple 50MP rear camera system and a 32MP front camera, with support for 4K 120fps Dolby Vision video recording.

One of its standout features is the massive 7,300mAh battery with up to 120W wired and 50W wireless charging, delivering exceptional battery life. The device also offers IP68/IP69-rated durability, Wi-Fi 7, advanced AI features, and gaming-focused enhancements, including a dedicated touch-response chip and always-on 120 fps gaming support.

OPPO Find X9 Pro

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The OPPO Find X9 Pro features a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 1.5K resolution, and up to 4,500 nits peak brightness. Powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9500 chipset, it comes with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage, running ColorOS 16 based on Android 16.

The smartphone has a Hasselblad-tuned camera system led by a 50MP primary sensor, accompanied by a 50MP ultra-wide camera and a 200MP periscope telephoto lens offering advanced zoom capabilities, while a 50MP front camera handles selfies and video calls. It packs a large 7,500mAh battery with support for 100W wired and 50W wireless charging, and offers premium features such as IP68/IP69 water and dust resistance, Wi-Fi 7, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and advanced AI-powered imaging and productivity tools.

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL

The Google Pixel 10 Pro XL features a 6.8-inch LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, QHD+ resolution, and up to 3,000 nits peak brightness. Powered by Google’s Tensor G5 chipset, it comes with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage, running Android 16 with Google's latest AI-powered features and long-term software support.

The smartphone packs a versatile triple-camera system comprising a 50MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultrawide camera, and a 48MP periscope telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, while a 42 MP front camera handles selfies and video calls. It houses a 5,200mAh battery with fast wired and wireless charging support and offers premium features such as IP68 water and dust resistance, Wi-Fi 7, satellite connectivity, an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, and advanced AI capabilities, including enhanced photo editing, real-time translation, and Gemini integration.

Best Affordable Phone (Under ₹ 25,000)

Scoring Criteria (100 Points)

Value for Money: 30

Battery: 20

Performance: 20

Camera: 10

Display: 10

Software: 10

This may be the most important category of all.

The majority of smartphone buyers in India are not spending flagship-level money. They're looking for maximum value, dependable performance, strong battery life, and a device that won't feel outdated six months later.

These smartphones proved that premium experiences no longer require premium budgets.

Infinix Note 50s

The Infinix Note 50s surprised us by delivering far more than its price tag suggests. Its curved AMOLED display feels distinctly premium, while military-grade durability adds peace of mind for everyday users. The Dimensity 7300 Ultimate processor keeps performance smooth, and the 64MP Sony camera consistently captures impressive images for the segment. Combined with a 5,500mAh battery and fast-charging support, the Note 50s establishes itself as one of the strongest value propositions on the market.

Nothing Phone (3a)

Nothing continues to prove that smartphones don't need to look like every other smartphone. The Phone (3a) combines its distinctive transparent design and Glyph Interface with a clean, bloat-free software experience that feels refreshing in the mid-range segment. Performance remains reliable thanks to the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, while the addition of a dedicated telephoto camera significantly improves photography versatility. It's one of the few devices in this category that feels genuinely different.

Realme P4 Power

Few smartphones generated as much discussion during testing as the Realme P4 Power. The reason is simple: a 10,001mAh battery. Yet despite its enormous capacity, the device never feels excessively bulky. Combined with IP69 durability, fast charging, a high-refresh-rate AMOLED display, and reliable performance, the P4 Power is built for users who never want to worry about battery life again.

iQOO Z10

The iQOO Z10 successfully balances performance and endurance. Its massive 7,300mAh battery comfortably handles heavy workloads, while the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor keeps everyday performance smooth. Fast charging, a curved AMOLED display, and dependable cameras complete a package that feels surprisingly premium for the price.

Samsung Galaxy M56 5G

The Galaxy M56 5G takes a different approach. Rather than chasing headline-grabbing specifications, Samsung focuses on long-term ownership. Strong build quality, reliable performance, solid cameras, and an unmatched commitment to software updates make it one of the safest recommendations in its segment.

Best Smartphone for Indian Conditions

There are smartphones that perform well in reviews.

Then there are smartphones that perform well in India.

For this category, we prioritised battery reliability, thermal management, network stability, durability, outdoor visibility, and after-sales support. These are the phones that continued performing even when conditions became challenging:

OPPO K13

If you're someone who hates running back to a charger mid-day, the OPPO K13 is built with you in mind. The battery is big, the hardware is efficient, and together they're enough to get you through hours of scrolling, video binges, online classes, or just a long, busy day without panic-checking your battery percentage. On the camera side, it's not chasing flashy specs. It's aiming for photos that actually look good in real life, whether that's a plate of food, a family get-together, or a sunset you didn't want to miss. Add a bright screen and smooth day-to-day performance, and what you get is a phone that feels solid and dependable rather than showy.

Realme P4 Power

True to its name, the Realme P4 Power is all about stamina. It's made for people who are always on the go, travelling, streaming, gaming, staying connected, without having to hunt for an outlet every few hours. The cameras are tuned for the kind of photography most people actually do: quick, colourful shots that look great straight out of the camera, ready to post without much editing.

Lava Play Ultra

The Lava Play Ultra is a good example of how far Indian smartphone brands have come. It tries to strike a balance between entertainment, performance, and photography, all at a price that's accessible to more people. The big display makes streaming, gaming, and general content consumption genuinely enjoyable, while the camera leans toward sharp, detailed everyday shots. Festivals, family functions, quick social videos, the Play Ultra handles all of it without making photography feel complicated.

Vivo V60

Vivo continues to lean into what it does best: portrait and social-media photography. The V60's camera is tuned to make people look good, with natural skin tones, sharp facial detail, and that nice background blur that makes portraits pop. Selfies, wedding shots, vacation memories, whatever you're capturing, it tends to come out looking share-ready. Beyond the camera, the slim build, vibrant display, and reliable performance make it a solid pick for anyone who cares about both looks and usability.

CMF Phone 2 Pro

The CMF Phone 2 Pro earns its spot through thoughtful design paired with a camera that punches above its weight. Instead of leaning on spec sheets, it focuses on photos that look natural and well-balanced, whether that's street photography, travel shots, portraits, or just everyday moments. Its clean software and distinctive look give it real appeal among younger users who want something that doesn't feel like every other phone, while still delivering camera quality and performance you can count on.

Each of these devices excelled in the situations that matter most to Indian users, such as long travel days, outdoor usage, summer heat, inconsistent connectivity, and demanding workloads.

Best Camera Smartphone

The best smartphone cameras aren't necessarily the ones with the biggest sensors or the highest megapixel counts. They're the cameras you trust. The ones you instinctively reach for when you don't want to miss a moment.

Whether it's a family gathering, a stunning sunset, a child's spontaneous smile, a crowded street full of stories, or a once-in-a-lifetime trip, a great camera phone should make capturing those memories effortless. It should work reliably in any situation, letting you focus on the moment instead of worrying about settings.

Great smartphone cameras aren't defined by megapixels alone. We tested them across real-world scenarios to find the most reliable photography experiences.

For this category, we tested portraits, landscapes, cinematic videos, low-light scenes, moving subjects, and everyday moments to identify the devices that consistently delivered outstanding results. We looked beyond technical specifications to evaluate colour accuracy, dynamic range, detail retention, video quality, and the naturalness with which each camera reproduced the world around us:

Vivo X300 Pro

The Vivo X300 Pro is designed for people who want to capture moments that are often out of reach. Its advanced telephoto camera makes a real difference when photographing distant subjects, whether it's a performer on stage, wildlife during a trip, or a child playing on a sports field. Portraits benefit from Vivo's long-standing partnership with ZEISS, delivering natural skin tones and pleasing background blur, while low-light performance ensures evening gatherings and city lights are captured with impressive detail. For video creators, features like high-frame-rate recording and advanced stabilisation make it easy to shoot smooth, cinematic footage on the go.

iPhone 17 Pro

The iPhone 17 Pro continues Apple's reputation for delivering a camera system that simply works, every single time. Its strength isn't just in taking great photos, but in producing consistently reliable results across all lenses and lighting conditions. Whether you're documenting a family celebration, recording an interview, or creating content for social media, the phone excels at capturing realistic colours, accurate skin tones, and stable video. The upgraded camera system also gives users more flexibility when zooming in, while Apple's video capabilities remain among the best available on any smartphone.

OPPO Find X9 Pro

The OPPO Find X9 Pro is built for versatility. Its camera setup is equally comfortable capturing detailed landscapes, striking portraits, and distant subjects. Portrait photography is a particular highlight, with natural-looking background separation and realistic skin tones that make photos feel authentic rather than overly processed. Whether you're travelling, attending an event, or simply documenting everyday life, the Find X9 Pro offers a camera experience that adapts effortlessly to different situations, helping users capture memorable moments without needing to think about camera settings.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra brings a photography-first approach to smartphone imaging. Inspired by professional cameras, it combines powerful hardware with advanced imaging features that give users greater creative control. Landscapes are packed with detail, night shots retain impressive clarity, and zoom photography remains strong across different focal lengths. At the same time, it doesn't require users to be photography experts. Whether you're carefully composing a shot during a holiday or quickly capturing a moment on the street, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra consistently delivers images that feel rich, detailed, and true to life.

Realme GT 8 Pro

The Realme GT 8 Pro focuses on delivering a flagship-style camera experience that feels approachable and dependable. It handles everyday photography with ease, producing sharp images, vibrant colours, and reliable results in a wide range of conditions. From food photos and travel memories to portraits of friends and quick videos for social media, the camera performs consistently and requires little effort from the user. It is a smartphone that proves great photography is not just about premium hardware, but about helping people capture and share moments that matter.

Together, these nominees showcase different strengths in smartphone photography from zoom and portrait excellence to video creation, creative control, and everyday reliability. Each one offers a unique approach, but all of them make it easier to preserve memories and tell stories through photos and videos.

These smartphones represent the very best of mobile photography and videography in 2026.

Best Foldable of the Year

Foldables have finally matured.

This year brought thinner designs, stronger hinges, larger batteries, better cameras, and software experiences that genuinely justify the additional screen space.

More importantly, foldables no longer feel like experiments.

They feel like the future:

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 comes closer than ever to making a foldable feel like two devices in one without the usual compromises. When unfolded, the expansive inner display transforms the phone into a mini tablet that's perfect for multitasking, reading, editing documents, or watching content on a larger screen. Yet what makes the Fold 7 particularly impressive is how natural it feels when closed.

Unlike earlier foldables that often felt bulky or narrow, the outer display is comfortable enough for everyday tasks that it genuinely feels like using a regular flagship smartphone. You can text, browse, scroll social media, or take calls without feeling the need to open the device every time. Combined with Samsung's refined software, improved durability, and capable camera system, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 delivers a foldable experience that seamlessly adapts to both productivity and everyday life.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra

The Motorola Razr 60 Ultra embraces nostalgia while delivering one of the most modern smartphone experiences available. Its compact clamshell design slips easily into pockets and small bags, making it incredibly convenient for everyday use. The large outer display allows users to reply to messages, check notifications, control music, navigate apps, and even take selfies without unfolding the device. For photography enthusiasts, the cover screen doubles as a high-quality viewfinder, helping users capture sharper self-portraits and better group photos. The Razr 60 Ultra proves that foldables can be both stylish and practical, offering a unique experience that stands out in a sea of traditional smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 continues Samsung's vision of making foldable smartphones fashionable, practical, and fun. Compact when closed and familiar when opened, it offers a refreshing alternative to conventional smartphone designs. The enhanced cover display allows users to quickly respond to messages, check schedules, control music, and access essential apps without opening the phone. Flex Mode remains one of its biggest strengths, making hands-free photography, video recording, and video calls incredibly convenient. Whether you're capturing content for social media or setting the phone down to take a group photo, the Z Flip 7 brings a level of creativity and flexibility that traditional smartphones simply can't replicate.

Vivo X Fold 5

The Vivo X Fold 5 combines the productivity advantages of a large foldable display with Vivo's reputation for excellent smartphone photography. The expansive inner screen makes reading, multitasking, presentations, and content consumption more immersive, while the premium hinge design ensures the experience feels polished and refined. What sets the X Fold 5 apart is that users don't have to compromise on camera performance to enjoy a foldable form factor. Its imaging system is built to handle portraits, landscapes, and zoom photography with confidence, making it a compelling option for travellers, professionals, and content creators alike. It's a device that can comfortably transition from work meetings during the day to capturing memorable moments in the evening.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold

The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold showcases how software and artificial intelligence can elevate the foldable experience. Google's clean Android interface takes full advantage of the larger display, making multitasking intuitive and helping users get more done on the move. AI-powered features assist with photography, editing, communication, and productivity, often simplifying tasks that would otherwise require multiple steps. The Pixel's camera system continues to be a major highlight, delivering natural-looking images with excellent colour accuracy and dynamic range. Whether you're editing photos on the large screen, managing multiple apps simultaneously, or capturing memories during a trip, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold demonstrates how a foldable can seamlessly fit into everyday life.

How Winners Are Decided

The final winners are determined using a combination of expert evaluation and reader participation.

Final Score = (Jury Score × 70%) + (Readers' Poll Score × 30%)

Because the best smartphone isn't simply the one that performs well in testing.

It's the one that wins over the people who use it every single day.