HT Tech Power List Awards 2026: These Smartphones Stood Above the Rest
HT Tech Power List Awards 2026 honoured top smartphones, recognising excellence in value, cameras, foldables, durability, and innovation this year.
HT Tech hosted the first edition of its HT Tech Power List Awards 2026 in India today. The HT Tech Power List Awards 2026 honoured the products and innovations that made the biggest impact on consumers and the technology industry over the past year. Held at Le Méridien, Gurugram, the event brought together industry leaders, innovators, and technology experts to celebrate excellence across the consumer technology landscape.
It also marked an important milestone for Hindustan Times Tech, as its new brand identity was unveiled, signalling the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the platform.
The evening also featured thought-provoking discussions on the future of consumer technology. One conversation examined the impact of rising component and memory costs on the industry and consumers alike. Another explored how AI, imaging, immersive technologies, and trusted digital identity could reshape consumer experiences in the years to come.
The spotlight, naturally, was on the smartphone awards. Few product categories evolve as rapidly or influence daily life as profoundly as smartphones. Over the past year, brands have competed to redefine what users can expect, raising the bar across performance, photography, AI, battery life, design, and overall user experience.
The winners were selected through HT Tech's rigorous evaluation process, which looks beyond specifications and marketing claims to assess how devices perform in the real world. Judged on innovation, usability, reliability, and value, these smartphones distinguished themselves in an exceptionally competitive field. From cutting-edge flagships to segment-defining contenders, they represent the very best of smartphone innovation over the past year. Here are the devices that earned top honours at the HT Tech Power List Awards 2026:
Best Affordable Phone
This category honours the smartphone that delivers exceptional value through the right mix of performance, cameras, battery life, features, and affordability.
Winner: Nothing Phone (3a)
Best Smartphone for Indian Conditions
This category celebrates a smartphone built to excel in Indian conditions, with a focus on reliability, outdoor visibility, network performance, and long-term durability.
Winner: Vivo V60
Best Foldable Phone
This category recognises the foldable smartphone that best combines innovation, durability, software optimisation, and everyday usability.
Winner: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7
Best Camera Smartphone
This category honours the smartphone that delivers the best photography and videography experience through image quality, versatility, and consistent performance.
Winner: Xiaomi 15 Ultra
Smartphone of the Year
The highest honour of the evening, this category recognises the most complete smartphone of the year, excelling in performance, cameras, battery life, software, design, innovation, and overall user experience.
Winner: Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShubh Bhushan
Shubh Bhushan is a Tech Content Researcher for Hindustan Times, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, AI trends, and internet culture through research-driven digital content. Before this, he spent over two years at MySmartPrice as an Assistant – Testing Labs & Content Producer, working closely on smartphone testing, performance benchmarking, video scripting, and shooting product B-rolls for reviews and feature stories. He also worked as an Analyst at Cognizant, an experience that helped shape his detail-oriented and analytical approach to tech journalism. Over the years, he has tested smartphones, laptops, vacuum cleaners, gaming controllers, and a wide range of consumer gadgets, always focusing on how these products perform in real-world scenarios rather than just on paper specifications. He enjoys simplifying complex technology into practical, relatable insights that are easy for everyday readers to understand. He holds a BSc in Physical Science with Computer Science from the University of Delhi. Whether it’s discussing the latest gadgets, emerging tech trends, or product experiences, he can be reached through LinkedIn.Read More