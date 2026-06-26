HT Tech Power List Awards 2026: These Smartphones Stood Above the Rest

HT Tech hosted the first edition of its HT Tech Power List Awards 2026 in India today. The HT Tech Power List Awards 2026 honoured the products and innovations that made the biggest impact on consumers and the technology industry over the past year. Held at Le Méridien, Gurugram, the event brought together industry leaders, innovators, and technology experts to celebrate excellence across the consumer technology landscape. A new HT Tech era began with conversations on AI, innovation, and digital transformation.

It also marked an important milestone for Hindustan Times Tech, as its new brand identity was unveiled, signalling the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the platform.

The evening also featured thought-provoking discussions on the future of consumer technology. One conversation examined the impact of rising component and memory costs on the industry and consumers alike. Another explored how AI, imaging, immersive technologies, and trusted digital identity could reshape consumer experiences in the years to come.

The spotlight, naturally, was on the smartphone awards. Few product categories evolve as rapidly or influence daily life as profoundly as smartphones. Over the past year, brands have competed to redefine what users can expect, raising the bar across performance, photography, AI, battery life, design, and overall user experience.

The winners were selected through HT Tech's rigorous evaluation process, which looks beyond specifications and marketing claims to assess how devices perform in the real world. Judged on innovation, usability, reliability, and value, these smartphones distinguished themselves in an exceptionally competitive field. From cutting-edge flagships to segment-defining contenders, they represent the very best of smartphone innovation over the past year. Here are the devices that earned top honours at the HT Tech Power List Awards 2026:

Best Affordable Phone This category honours the smartphone that delivers exceptional value through the right mix of performance, cameras, battery life, features, and affordability.

Winner: Nothing Phone (3a)

Best Smartphone for Indian Conditions This category celebrates a smartphone built to excel in Indian conditions, with a focus on reliability, outdoor visibility, network performance, and long-term durability.

Winner: Vivo V60

Best Foldable Phone This category recognises the foldable smartphone that best combines innovation, durability, software optimisation, and everyday usability.

Winner: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7

Best Camera Smartphone This category honours the smartphone that delivers the best photography and videography experience through image quality, versatility, and consistent performance.

Winner: Xiaomi 15 Ultra

Smartphone of the Year The highest honour of the evening, this category recognises the most complete smartphone of the year, excelling in performance, cameras, battery life, software, design, innovation, and overall user experience.

Winner: Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra