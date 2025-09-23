Hunting iPhone 16 Pro deal on Flipkart? Stop wasting time - buy the iPhone 17 instead

Flipkart promised the iPhone 16 Pro for ₹69,999, but in reality very few were able to get it at that price. Social media tells the story of various people saying how the stocks ran out quickly, how their orders were cancelled, and how ₹69,999 simply did not reflect for them after Flipkart quickly increased the prices shortly after the sale began. Tim Cook, CEO of Apple with the iPhone 16 Pro in Desert Titanium.(Bloomberg)

Now, if you have been a part of this and are disappointed and still have not made a purchase, looking forward to buying a 16 Pro, we would recommend you simply get the iPhone 17 instead. There are several reasons to support this claim. Also, we are adding some detail as to who should still buy the iPhone 16 Pro; read on for the details.

Reasons to get the iPhone 17 over the iPhone 16 Pro

Better display: The iPhone 17 gets the ProMotion display with 120Hz LTPO support, and it is brighter than the iPhone 16 Pro at 3,000 nits of peak outdoor brightness compared to 2,000 nits on the 16 Pro. In real-world usage, this will fare much better. Also, you have a new anti-reflective coating on the iPhone 17 series by default, which results in less reflection compared to the 16 Pro. Both are 6.3 inches, but overall the iPhone 17 offers the better display. Better battery life: The iPhone 17 is rated at 33 hours of video playback by Apple, while the iPhone 16 Pro is rated at 27 hours. You will notice the difference in real-world usage. The iPhone 17 also has a newer chipset, which should translate into efficiency gains. Better front camera: The iPhone 17 series comes with a new 18-megapixel Centre Stage camera which allows wide-angle selfies without shifting the phone’s orientation, thanks to its square sensor. It also has AI built in, which automatically detects people in the frame and switches to wide-angle. This is a major advantage if you take selfies or group shots. Better thermals: The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro models were infamous for running hot, with many blaming the titanium build. The iPhone 17, made out of glass and aluminium, fares better in thermal efficiency.

Reasons to get the iPhone 16 Pro

Pro video recording features: The iPhone 16 Pro supports advanced codecs, including the ability to shoot in ProRes Log at up to 4K 120fps. The iPhone 17, being a vanilla model, lacks this. If you plan to grade footage in post-production, the iPhone 16 Pro is the better choice. Ability to shoot in RAW: The iPhone 16 Pro can shoot in RAW photo format, while the iPhone 17 cannot. This offers better flexibility for editing in post-production. 5X telephoto lens: Yes, the iPhone 16 Pro has a triple camera system, and it brings the 5x telephoto with it, which is something the iPhone 17 misses out on. Premium build: The titanium construction of the iPhone 16 Pro feels more robust and premium compared to the glass and aluminium of the iPhone 17. If you value aesthetics and in-hand feel, the 16 Pro is the superior option.

Conclusion

If you value better storage, battery life, screen quality, and an overall balanced experience, and you are not going to be shooting in RAW or Log, the iPhone 17 makes more sense. But if pro video features, 5x tele lens, RAW photography, and premium build quality matter more to you, then the iPhone 16 Pro is still the better pick.