I couldn't decide which TV to buy. Understanding OLED, QLED and Mini LED made the choice much easier

Buying a new TV can feel more confusing than ever. Beyond choosing the right screen size, you're also expected to understand terms such as OLED, QLED, Mini LED, Dolby Vision, HDMI 2.1, and 120Hz refresh rates before making a decision. Knowing what these features do can make it much easier to pick a TV that suits your viewing habits and budget. Once you've decided what you're looking for, finding the right deal becomes the next challenge.

Not all TVs are alike. Learn which features genuinely improve picture quality and everyday viewing. (Unsplash)

Fortunately, the wait is almost over. The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 begins tomorrow, with Amazon confirming discounts of up to 65% on a wide range of products. If you've been planning an upgrade, this could be a good opportunity to compare prices across different TV categories.

Before you start comparing deals, here's a quick look at the features that matter most when buying your next TV.

What to look for before buying a TV

Display technology: LED TVs are the most affordable. QLED TVs offer brighter colours and are better suited to well-lit rooms. Mini LED TVs improve contrast and black levels through more precise backlight control, while OLED TVs deliver perfect blacks and the best overall picture quality.

Screen size: A 43-inch TV is ideal for bedrooms and other small spaces. Most living rooms are better suited to 55-inch or 65-inch models, while 75-inch TVs offer a more cinematic viewing experience if you have enough room.

Refresh rate: A 120Hz panel displays fast-moving content more smoothly than a standard 60Hz TV. This is especially useful if you enjoy watching sports, action movies, or gaming on a PS5 or Xbox Series X.

HDR support: Formats such as Dolby Vision and HDR10+ enhance brightness, contrast, and colour reproduction. As a result, compatible movies and TV shows appear more vibrant and lifelike.

Gaming features: If you plan to connect a PS5 or Xbox Series X, look for HDMI 2.1, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM). These features help deliver smoother gameplay with lower input lag.

Operating system: Google TV, Fire TV, webOS, and Tizen all provide access to popular streaming apps. The right choice depends on the interface you prefer and the smart features you use most.

With the basics covered, we've rounded up the TV deals worth keeping an eye on during Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026. Check out the list below to find the best offers before they sell out:

If you're looking for a TV that offers a noticeable upgrade over a standard LED panel, the Xiaomi X Pro QLED is worth considering. Its QLED display delivers richer colours and improved brightness, making movies, sports, and everyday content look more vibrant. Support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+ further enhances contrast with compatible content, while Google TV brings together popular streaming apps in a simple, easy-to-navigate interface. The 30W speaker system also delivers a fuller sound than many TVs in this price segment.

Specifications Display 4K QLED, Dolby Vision, HDR10+ Operating System Google TV Audio 34W Speakers, Dolby Audio, DTS:X, DTS Virtual:X Refresh Rate 60Hz (120Hz DLG) Connectivity 3× HDMI (1× eARC), 2× USB 2.0, 1× Ethernet (LAN), 1× Optical Audio Out, 1× AV Input, 1× RF Input, 1× 3.5mm Audio Out, Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0. Reasons to Buy QLED panel delivers vibrant colours and improved brightness. Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Filmmaker Mode enhance the movie-watching experience. Google TV offers a smooth smart TV experience with access to popular streaming apps. Reasons to Avoid Native refresh rate is limited to 60Hz. Gaming features are more basic than those found on premium gaming TVs Picture quality is good for the price, but black levels cannot match OLED or Mini LED televisions.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

If you're looking for a TV that strikes a balance between premium picture quality and smart features, the Samsung Vision AI QLED deserves a place on your shortlist. Its QLED panel delivers vibrant colours and high brightness, helping movies, sports, and everyday content look more lifelike. Samsung's Vision AI features intelligently optimise both picture and sound based on what you're watching, while Quantum HDR enhances contrast in compatible content. The Tizen operating system further provides quick access to popular streaming apps and smart home controls.

Specifications Display 4K QLED, Quantum HDR, HDR10+ Operating System Tizen OS Audio Object Tracking Sound Lite (OTS Lite), Q-Symphony Refresh Rate 50Hz Connectivity 3× HDMI (1× eARC), 1× USB-A, 1× Ethernet (LAN), 1× RF Input, 1× CI Slot, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3. Reasons to Buy QLED display delivers vibrant colours with high brightness and wide colour volume. Vision AI and Quantum HDR automatically enhance picture and sound quality. Tizen OS offers a smooth smart TV experience with popular streaming apps and smart features. Reasons to Avoid Native 50Hz refresh rate isn't ideal for competitive gaming. Dolby Vision support is absent, relying instead on HDR10+ formats.

If you're after a QLED TV that offers more than just good picture quality, the Lumio Vision 7 deserves a closer look. Its QLED panel delivers vibrant colours and high brightness, making movies, sports, and games feel more immersive. Dolby Vision further enhances compatible HDR content, while the fast processor and generous RAM keep the Google TV interface smooth. Dolby Atmos-powered speakers also deliver a fuller audio experience, reducing the need for an external soundbar in smaller rooms.

Specifications Display 4K QLED, Dolby Vision Operating System Google TV Audio 30W Quad Speakers, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Audio Refresh Rate 60Hz Connectivity 3× HDMI 2.1 (1× eARC), 1× USB 3.0, 2× USB 2.0, 1× Ethernet (LAN), 1× Optical Audio Out, 1× AV Input, 1× 3.5mm Audio Out, Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0. Reasons to Buy QLED panel with Dolby Vision delivers vibrant colours and improved contrast. A fast processor, 3GB of RAM, and Google TV ensure smooth app performance and navigation. Dolby Atmos speakers provide better audio than many TVs in this price segment. Reasons to Avoid 60Hz refresh rate limits its appeal for competitive gamers. Peak brightness is lower than premium Mini LED TVs

If you're looking for a TV that excels at both entertainment and gaming, the Lumio Vision 9 is worth adding to your shortlist. Its QD MiniLED display delivers deeper blacks, brighter highlights, and improved contrast compared with conventional LED TVs, making HDR movies and TV shows look more lifelike. The native 144Hz refresh rate and HDMI 2.1 support also make it a strong companion for the PS5, Xbox Series X, and gaming PCs. With Google TV and Dolby Atmos speakers, it offers a well-balanced, premium viewing experience.

Specifications Display 4K QD Mini LED, Dolby Vision Operating System Google TV Audio 24W Speakers, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Audio Refresh Rate 144Hz Connectivity 3× HDMI 2.1 (1× eARC), 1× USB 3.0, 2× USB 2.0, 1× Ethernet (LAN), 1× Optical Audio Out, 1× AV Input, 1× 3.5mm Audio Out, Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0. Reasons to Buy QD MiniLED display delivers excellent contrast, deep blacks, and vibrant colours. Native 144Hz refresh rate with HDMI 2.1, VRR, and ALLM is ideal for gaming. Fast Google TV interface with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support. Reasons to Avoid Peak brightness is lower than flagship Mini LED TVs from premium brands. Only two HDMI 2.1 ports support the full gaming feature set. Requires some picture calibration to achieve the best out-of-the-box image quality.

If films and TV shows top your watchlist, the Sony BRAVIA 5 is a TV that's hard to ignore. Its Mini LED panel, paired with Sony's XR Processor, intelligently enhances contrast, colour, and motion, producing a picture that feels natural rather than overly processed. Fast-moving scenes remain smooth, while darker scenes retain impressive detail without compromising bright highlights. With Google TV and Dolby Vision support, you have a television built to deliver a genuinely cinematic viewing experience at home.

Specifications Display 4K Mini LED, Dolby Vision Operating System Google TV Audio Acoustic Multi-Audio, Dolby Atmos Refresh Rate 120Hz Connectivity 4× HDMI (2× HDMI 2.1, 1× eARC), 2× USB, 1× Ethernet (LAN), 1× Optical Audio Out, 1× RF Input, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3. Reasons to Buy Mini LED panel delivers excellent contrast, deep blacks, and impressive HDR performance. XR Processor enhances picture quality with natural colours, sharp detail, and smooth motion. 120Hz panel with HDMI 2.1, VRR, and ALLM makes it a strong choice for gaming. Reasons to Avoid Premium pricing keeps it out of reach for many buyers. HDR10+ is not supported, with Sony opting for Dolby Vision instead. Brightness is good for a Mini LED TV but trails some flagship competitors in HDR highlights.

If you're looking for one of the best TVs money can buy, the LG OLED evo C5 is hard to overlook. Its self-illuminating OLED panel delivers perfect blacks and exceptional contrast, making every scene look more lifelike with remarkable depth. The α9 AI Processor Gen8 intelligently enhances picture and sound in real time, while the 144Hz panel and HDMI 2.1 support make it equally impressive for movies and high-end gaming. With Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and webOS, it offers a premium experience from almost every angle.

Specifications Display 4K OLED evo, Dolby Vision Operating System webOS 25 Audio Dolby Atmos, AI Sound Pro Refresh Rate 144Hz Connectivity 4× HDMI 2.1 (1× eARC), 3× USB, 1× Ethernet (LAN), 1× Optical Audio Out, 1× RF Input, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3. Reasons to Buy Perfect blacks with outstanding contrast. Excellent for movies, gaming, and HDR content. The powerful α9 AI Gen8 processor intelligently enhances picture and audio quality. Reasons to Avoid OLED brightness trails top Mini LED TVs in bright rooms. AI picture settings may need some fine-tuning

If you're building the ultimate home theatre, the Sony BRAVIA 8 II is among the finest OLED TVs you can buy. Its QD-OLED panel delivers richer colours and higher brightness than conventional OLED displays, making every scene look strikingly lifelike. Sony's XR Processor with AI further refines contrast, colour, and motion in real time, creating a picture that feels remarkably natural. Paired with Acoustic Surface Audio+ and Google TV, it delivers a viewing experience that impresses long after the first watch.

Specifications Display 4K QD-OLED, Dolby Vision Operating System Google TV Audio Acoustic Surface Audio+, Dolby Atmos Refresh Rate 120Hz Connectivity 4× HDMI (2× HDMI 2.1, 1× eARC), 2× USB, 1× Ethernet (LAN), 1× Optical Audio Out, 1× RF Input, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3. Reasons to Buy QD-OLED panel delivers exceptional colour and contrast. XR Processor with AI enhances picture and motion intelligently. Acoustic Surface Audio+ creates immersive, screen-based sound. Reasons to Avoid Peak brightness trails the brightest flagship Mini LED TVs Best suited for dim or moderately lit rooms.

Quick Specifications Comparison:

Product Display Operating System Audio Refresh Rate Connectivity Xiaomi X Pro QLED 4K QLED, Dolby Vision, HDR10+ Google TV 34W, Dolby Audio, DTS:X 60Hz (120Hz DLG) 3× HDMI (1× eARC), 2× USB 2.0, Ethernet, Optical, AV In, RF In, 3.5mm Audio Out, Wi-Fi, BT 5.0 Samsung Vision AI QLED 4K QLED, Quantum HDR Tizen OS OTS Lite, Q-Symphony 50Hz 3× HDMI (1× eARC), 1× USB-A, Ethernet, RF In, CI Slot, Wi-Fi 5, BT 5.3 Lumio Vision 7 4K QLED, Dolby Vision Google TV 30W, Dolby Atmos 60Hz 3× HDMI 2.1 (1× eARC), 1× USB 3.0, 2× USB 2.0, Ethernet, Optical, AV In, 3.5mm Audio Out, Wi-Fi, BT 5.0 Lumio Vision 9 4K QD Mini LED, Dolby Vision Google TV 24W, Dolby Atmos 144Hz 3× HDMI 2.1 (1× eARC), 1× USB 3.0, 2× USB 2.0, Ethernet, Optical, AV In, 3.5mm Audio Out, Wi-Fi, BT 5.0 Sony BRAVIA 5 4K Mini LED, Dolby Vision Google TV Acoustic Multi-Audio, Dolby Atmos 120Hz 4× HDMI (2× HDMI 2.1, 1× eARC), 2× USB, Ethernet, Optical, RF In, Wi-Fi 6, BT 5.3 LG OLED evo C5 4K OLED evo, Dolby Vision webOS 25 Dolby Atmos, AI Sound Pro 144Hz 4× HDMI 2.1 (1× eARC), 3× USB, Ethernet, Optical, RF In, Wi-Fi 6E, BT 5.3 Sony BRAVIA 8 II 4K QD-OLED, Dolby Vision Google TV Acoustic Surface Audio+, Dolby Atmos 120Hz 4× HDMI (2× HDMI 2.1, 1× eARC), 2× USB, Ethernet, Optical, RF In, Wi-Fi 6, BT 5.3

Which TV display technology is best?

There's no one-size-fits-all answer. OLED TVs deliver the best contrast and black levels, while QLED and Mini LED TVs offer higher brightness, making them better suited for well-lit rooms. The right choice depends on your viewing habits, room lighting, and budget.

Is a 120Hz TV worth buying?

If you watch sports, action movies, or play games on a PS5 or Xbox Series X, a 120Hz TV delivers noticeably smoother motion than a standard 60Hz panel. For casual streaming and everyday TV viewing, a 60Hz TV is usually sufficient.

How can you protect an OLED or Mini LED TV?

Avoid leaving static images, news tickers, or paused screens on display for extended periods. Keep built-in features like Pixel Shift and Pixel Refresh enabled, and use moderate brightness for everyday viewing. Mini LED TVs are generally less prone to image retention, but these practices help extend the life of any premium TV.

Also Read:

₹40,000 models prove you don't have to">Most people overspend on smart TVs - These under ₹40,000 models prove you don't have to

Late night streaming feels better with these top 6 bedroom smart TVs

Buying a new TV? Most Indians choose the wrong size: Here's how to get it right

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shubh Bhushan ...Read More Shubh Bhushan is a Tech Content Researcher for Hindustan Times, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, AI trends, and internet culture through research-driven digital content. Before this, he spent over two years at MySmartPrice as an Assistant – Testing Labs & Content Producer, working closely on smartphone testing, performance benchmarking, video scripting, and shooting product B-rolls for reviews and feature stories. He also worked as an Analyst at Cognizant, an experience that helped shape his detail-oriented and analytical approach to tech journalism. Over the years, he has tested smartphones, laptops, vacuum cleaners, gaming controllers, and a wide range of consumer gadgets, always focusing on how these products perform in real-world scenarios rather than just on paper specifications. He enjoys simplifying complex technology into practical, relatable insights that are easy for everyday readers to understand. He holds a BSc in Physical Science with Computer Science from the University of Delhi. Whether it’s discussing the latest gadgets, emerging tech trends, or product experiences, he can be reached through LinkedIn. Read Less {{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}} televisionandroid smart tvrange of smart tvoled tvqled {{^htLoading}} Advertisement SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON {{#usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}