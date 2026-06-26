Buying a new TV? Most Indians choose the wrong size: Here's how to get it right

Many TV buyers make the same mistake: they start with the biggest screen their budget allows. In reality, screen size alone does not determine viewing quality. A TV that is too large for a room can be as uncomfortable as one that is too small. The better approach is to match the display size with the distance between the screen and your seating area. How choosing the right TV size for your room can save money and improve viewing comfort. (Unsplash)

For homes where viewers sit around 6 to 8 feet from the TV, a 43-inch or 50-inch model is usually enough. If the seating distance is between 8 and 10 feet, a 55-inch screen often delivers a balanced experience. Larger options, such as 65-inch or 75-inch TVs, make more sense in bigger rooms where viewers sit farther away. Choosing a larger display for a compact space often increases the cost without adding much value.

Before making a purchase, measure your room carefully. Check the wall or TV unit dimensions and note the viewing distance. Also, compare factors such as resolution, refresh rate, operating system, audio output, and app support. These features can influence day-to-day usage more than screen size alone.

Here are five TVs that cater to different room sizes and budgets.