I put 7 smartwatches under 10,000 on my shortlist. Here’s what makes each one different

A smartwatch under ₹10,000 can do considerably more than count steps and display phone notifications. Depending on the model, you can get built-in GPS for outdoor workouts, an AMOLED screen, Bluetooth calling, detailed fitness tracking and battery life that stretches across several days. The choice, however, depends on what you will actually use. A watch designed around fitness tracking may offer a different experience from one focused on calls, apps or everyday convenience. Here in this article, I bring together seven options from Noise, OnePlus, Motorola, boAt, realme, Amazfit and Redmi. Their features vary, so it is worth checking compatibility, battery claims and the fitness tools on offer before settling on a model.

7 best smartwatches under ₹10,000 to buy in September 2026

The Noise ColorFit Pro 6 Max has a large AMOLED display with built-in GPS and smartwatch features aimed at everyday use. Its feature set includes Bluetooth calling, health tracking and an AI-powered companion. The watch is available in several finishes, including metallic-style options. It is worth considering if you want a feature-rich watch without moving into the more expensive Wear OS category.

Specifications Display AMOLED Display size 1.96 inches Connectivity Bluetooth GPS Built-in GPS Compatibility Android and iOS Reasons to Buy Built-in GPS lets you record outdoor activities without relying entirely on your phone AMOLED display offers a more vivid interface than a basic LCD screen Bluetooth calling and health features cover common smartwatch needs Reasons to Avoid Does not offer the full app ecosystem of a Wear OS smartwatch

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers appreciate the watch's build quality, premium appearance and value for money. Feedback on performance and battery life is mixed, with some reporting smooth operation and several days of use, while others mention glitches and rapid battery drain. Low speaker volume and Bluetooth disconnections are also concerns.

Why should you choose this product?

The ColorFit Pro 6 Max brings built-in GPS, an AMOLED screen and calling features into one package. It is worth considering if you want a watch for everyday notifications and fitness tracking without prioritising a downloadable app ecosystem.

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The OnePlus Watch 2R is the most app-focused option in this list, running Wear OS 4 and offering access to Google apps and third-party applications. Its 1.43-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 processor and dual-frequency GPS make it suited to users who want more than basic smartwatch functions. Its main catch is compatibility: it supports Android phones, not iPhones.

Specifications Display 1.43-inch AMOLED Resolution 466 x 466 Processor Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 Operating system Wear OS 4 + RTOS Battery Up to 100 hours in Smart Mode GPS Dual-frequency L1+L5 Reasons to Buy Wear OS provides access to Google apps and third-party applications Dual-frequency GPS supports outdoor activity tracking 32GB storage allows room for apps and music Reasons to Avoid Not compatible with iPhones Battery life varies considerably with settings and usage

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers praise the watch's appearance, performance and accuracy, particularly its GPS and fitness tracking. The display, feature set and customisation options also receive positive feedback. Battery life and connectivity have mixed reviews, while some users report iOS incompatibility and differences in comfort.

Why should you choose this product?

The Watch 2R stands apart through Wear OS, Google app support and onboard storage. It is a relevant option for Android users who want smartwatch apps and advanced GPS features, rather than a watch limited to notifications and basic tracking.

The Motorola Moto Watch Fit pairs a slim, sporty design with a 1.9-inch OLED display that adjusts brightness automatically. Its Pantone-inspired finishes and interchangeable-band support give it a more style-conscious look, while fitness and sleep tracking cover everyday wellness needs. It is aimed at buyers who want a watch that works for workouts but also looks at home outside the gym.

Specifications Display 1.9-inch OLED Brightness Automatic adjustment Design Aluminium frame Fitness Activity and sleep tracking Bands 22mm compatibility Reasons to Buy Automatic brightness adjustment helps keep the screen readable in changing light Large OLED display provides room for notifications and fitness information Interchangeable bands allow users to change the look Reasons to Avoid Does not offer the downloadable app ecosystem found on Wear OS watches Advanced smartwatch features depend on the watch's supported software and phone compatibility

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers consider the Motorola watch a decent option for the price, particularly given its GPS functionality. Sleep tracking receives reasonably positive feedback, but heart-rate accuracy is a concern, with some users reporting readings lower than those from other devices. Overall, buyers see value in its feature set.

Why should you choose this product?

The Moto Watch Fit is worth considering if display visibility and a lightweight, sporty design matter to you. Its automatic brightness adjustment is particularly useful for people who move between indoor settings and outdoor workouts.

The boAt Chrome Ivory, co-designed with GIVA, takes a more fashion-oriented approach to smartwatch design. It houses a metallic finish and a 1.70-inch AMOLED display, with health monitoring and sports modes for everyday activity. Its styling is a key part of the appeal, although buyers should note that this model does not have built-in GPS.

Specifications Display 1.70-inch AMOLED Peak brightness 1,000 nits Build Metallic design Fitness Health monitoring and sports modes Water resistance IP68 Reasons to Buy Metallic styling gives it a more jewellery-inspired appearance AMOLED screen and high peak brightness aid visibility Female wellness tracking adds a dedicated set of health features Reasons to Avoid No built-in GPS for standalone route tracking

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers praise the watch's display, appearance and overall quality, with several describing it as good value. The screen is considered easy to read outdoors, and its features and sensor readings receive positive feedback. Battery life is mixed, however, and some buyers report reliability problems, including units stopping within days.

Why should you choose this product?

The Chrome Ivory is aimed at buyers who care as much about how a smartwatch looks as what it tracks. Its metallic design, bright AMOLED display and wellness features make it a style-led alternative to sportier watches.

The Realme Watch 5 pairs a large AMOLED screen with a metallic unibody design and a feature set that includes GPS, Bluetooth calling and health tracking. The watch also supports offline music and offers a long battery-life claim in Light Mode. It is a practical option for users who want a substantial display and everyday smartwatch functions without frequent charging.

Specifications Display 1.97-inch AMOLED Battery life Up to 20 days in Light Mode GPS Independent GPS Connectivity Bluetooth calling Water resistance IP68 Reasons to Buy Large display gives notifications and fitness information plenty of room Independent GPS supports outdoor tracking without depending entirely on a phone Light Mode battery claim may reduce how often you need to charge it Reasons to Avoid Battery life will vary with the selected mode and features in use

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers appreciate the watch's lightweight feel, elegant design and premium appearance. Its touch response and suitability for everyday use also receive positive feedback. A few buyers raise concerns about build quality and packaging, but the overall sentiment is favourable for its price.

Why should you choose this product?

The Realme Watch 5 combines independent GPS with a large AMOLED display and a battery-focused design. It is worth considering if you want a watch for outdoor activity tracking and daily use without making charging a frequent task.

The Amazfit Bip 6 offers a 1.97-inch AMOLED display, built-in GPS and a broad set of fitness tools. It supports more than 140 workout modes, health tracking and Bluetooth calls, while the Zepp app handles activity data and settings. With a claimed battery life of up to 14 days, it is suited to users who want fitness features without daily charging.

Specifications Display 1.97-inch AMOLED Resolution 390 x 450 Peak brightness Up to 2,000 nits Battery life Up to 14 days GPS Built-in, with five satellite positioning systems Water resistance 5 ATM Reasons to Buy Bright AMOLED display is designed to remain readable outdoors Built-in GPS and multiple satellite systems support outdoor workouts Broad workout tracking covers a range of activities Reasons to Avoid Does not run Wear OS or offer the same Google Play app selection The charging package does not include a USB-C cable

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers praise the Bip 6's battery life, display clarity and heart-rate tracking. Some report that the screen remains easy to read outdoors and that the battery lasts for days. The feature set and appearance also receive positive feedback, though some users report reliability issues after several months.

Why should you choose this product?

The Bip 6 is a strong fit for people who prioritise outdoor fitness tracking. Its combination of built-in GPS, a bright display and a wide selection of workout modes makes it useful for running, walking and regular exercise.

The Redmi Watch 5 Lite offers a 1.96-inch AMOLED display, built-in GPS and Bluetooth calling. Its square screen provides space for notifications and workout information, while the watch tracks heart rate, blood oxygen and sleep. With a claimed typical-use battery life of up to 18 days, it covers the essentials for users who want a smartwatch for everyday wear and fitness.

Specifications Display 1.96-inch AMOLED Resolution 410 x 502 Battery 470mAh Battery life Up to 18 days Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3 GPS GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, BeiDou and QZSS Reasons to Buy Built-in GNSS supports outdoor activity tracking AMOLED display offers a sharp, colourful interface Long claimed battery life reduces charging frequency Reasons to Avoid Does not offer the third-party app selection of Wear OS watches The plastic frame is less premium than metal-bodied alternatives

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers praise the watch's battery life, AMOLED display and premium appearance. Bluetooth call quality also receives positive feedback. Fitness tracking and accuracy receive mixed reviews, however, with some users happy with the readings while others report inconsistencies. Reliability feedback is also divided, including reports of GPS issues.

Why should you choose this product?

The Redmi Watch 5 Lite covers the essentials with built-in GPS, Bluetooth calling and a long battery-life claim. It is worth considering if you want a straightforward smartwatch for notifications, workouts and everyday health tracking.

Top 3 features of smartwatches under ₹ 10,000

Smartwatch Display GPS Battery life Noise ColorFit Pro 6 Max 1.96-inch AMOLED Built-in GPS Varies by use OnePlus Watch 2R 1.43-inch AMOLED Dual-frequency GPS Up to 100 hours in Smart Mode Motorola Moto Watch Fit 1.9-inch OLED Check exact variant Check exact variant boAt Chrome Ivory 1.70-inch AMOLED No built-in GPS Check exact variant realme Watch 5 1.97-inch AMOLED Independent GPS Up to 20 days in Light Mode Amazfit Bip 6 1.97-inch AMOLED Built-in GPS Up to 14 days Redmi Watch 5 Lite 1.96-inch AMOLED Built-in GNSS Up to 18 days

Factors to consider when buying a smartwatch

Phone compatibility: Check whether the watch works with your phone. Some models, such as the OnePlus Watch 2R, are Android-only.

GPS: Built-in GPS is useful for recording outdoor walks, runs and cycling without carrying your phone. Check whether the watch supports independent positioning.

Battery life: Manufacturer estimates depend on settings and usage. Always-on display, GPS and frequent calls can reduce runtime.

Fitness features: Look at the activities you actually track, along with heart-rate, sleep and blood-oxygen monitoring. Treat these readings as wellness estimates rather than medical advice.

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FAQs Which features should I look for in a smartwatch under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000? Prioritise phone compatibility, display quality, battery life, GPS and the fitness features you expect to use. Bluetooth calling and app support may also matter.

Is built-in GPS useful in a smartwatch? Yes. Built-in GPS lets a watch record outdoor routes and distances without relying entirely on your phone's location data.

How long should a smartwatch battery last? It depends on the model and settings. Some watches last several days, while others claim much longer runtimes in specific power-saving modes.

Can I use a smartwatch with an iPhone? Some models support both Android and iOS, while others are Android-only. Check the manufacturer's compatibility requirements before buying.

Are smartwatch health readings accurate? They can be useful for tracking general trends, but readings may vary by device and how it is worn. They should not replace medical equipment or professional advice.