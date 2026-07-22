I switched to these wireless earbuds and didn't miss my expensive AirPods Pro even once

For a long time, I believed you had to spend a premium to get great wireless earbuds. The AirPods Pro have built a reputation for their excellent sound, effective active noise cancellation (ANC), comfortable fit and seamless connectivity, but their price can put them out of reach for many buyers. That made me wonder if spending less really meant giving up the features that matter most in everyday use.

AirPods Pro are excellent. I simply realised I didn't need everything they offered. (AI Generated)

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After trying several wireless earbuds priced under ₹10,000, I realised that many of them deliver surprisingly good performance. While they may not match the AirPods Pro in every aspect, they come remarkably close where it counts, offering rich sound, reliable ANC, long battery life, clear call quality and a comfortable fit for work, travel and workouts.

If you're looking for premium features without paying a premium price, these wireless earbuds prove you don't always have to spend big to enjoy an excellent listening experience.

Why I Started Looking Beyond AirPods Pro

I still believe the AirPods Pro are among the best wireless earbuds available today, especially for iPhone users. But as more brands began offering premium features at much lower prices, I started wondering if spending over ₹20,000 was necessary for the way I actually use earbuds every day. Most of my listening revolves around music, podcasts, work calls and commuting, rather than demanding audiophile sessions.

Here's what made me explore other options:

Premium price: AirPods Pro are a significant investment for a pair of earbuds.

Everyday needs: I wanted to see if earbuds under ₹10,000 could handle my daily routine just as well.

Rapid improvements: Better ANC, longer battery life and clearer calls are no longer exclusive to flagship models.

Value for money: I was curious to find out how much performance I could get without paying a premium.

What AirPods Pro still do better

Before I get into the alternatives, it's only fair to acknowledge where the AirPods Pro continue to lead. Even after trying several earbuds under ₹10,000, there are a few areas where Apple's premium offering still stands out.

Transparency mode: Still one of the most natural and lifelike I've used.

Active Noise Cancellation (ANC): Consistently excellent, especially in flights, offices and busy commutes.

Apple ecosystem: Instant pairing and effortless switching between iPhone, iPad and Mac remain hard to beat.

Spatial Audio: Delivers a more immersive experience for supported content.

Find My support: Makes locating misplaced earbuds incredibly easy.

Build quality: Premium materials and a refined finish add to the overall experience.

If you're deeply invested in Apple's ecosystem and want every premium convenience, the AirPods Pro remain one of the best wireless earbuds you can buy.

Earbuds under 10,000 I'd happily recommend instead

If voice calls are as important as music, the JBL Tune Beam 2 deserves a closer look. Its six-microphone setup consistently delivered clear conversations even on busy roads and crowded metro stations during testing.

JBL's signature Pure Bass sound keeps music lively, while Adaptive ANC and Ambient Aware modes help you switch between focused listening and staying aware of your surroundings. At around ₹4,999, it's one of the strongest value-for-money picks for professionals and commuters.

Specifications Battery Life Up to 48 hours (with charging case) Noise Cancellation Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) Microphones 6 microphones with AI-assisted call clarity Connectivity Bluetooth with Multipoint Connection and Google Fast Pair Reasons to Buy Excellent call quality with six microphones and adaptive ANC. Long battery life with reliable multipoint connectivity. Reasons to Avoid Transparency mode isn't as natural as premium earbuds. Charging case feels bulkier than some competitors.

Why choose this product?

Choose the JBL Tune Beam 2 for dependable ANC, long battery life, excellent call quality and energetic sound without spending premium-earbud money.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Sony has always been known for sound tuning, and the WF-C710N continues that tradition. Music feels detailed and balanced, vocals are crisp and Sony's DSEE processing helps compressed tracks sound fuller.

Combined with dependable ANC, a polished companion app and comfortable all-day fit, these earbuds are ideal for listeners who care more about audio quality than flashy extras. At around ₹8,490, they're an easy recommendation for everyday music lovers.

Specifications Battery Life Up to 40 hours (30 hours with ANC) Noise Cancellation Dual Noise Sensor Active Noise Cancellation Audio Technology Sony DSEE with 5mm dynamic drivers Connectivity Bluetooth Multipoint with Sony Sound Connect app Reasons to Buy Impressive sound quality with DSEE processing and balanced audio. AI-powered call clarity and highly customisable companion app. Reasons to Avoid Wireless charging is not available. ANC is effective but doesn't match Sony's flagship WF-1000X series.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Sony WF-C710N for refined sound, dependable ANC, AI-enhanced calls and long-lasting comfort in a feature-rich everyday package.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds3 FE are a compelling choice for Galaxy smartphone users seeking premium features without a flagship price. They combine effective ANC, an 11mm dynamic driver for punchy bass and clear vocals, and a six-microphone setup that delivers crisp voice calls.

Galaxy AI features, 360 Audio and IP54 water and dust resistance make them particularly well-suited for Samsung users who want an immersive entertainment and productivity experience.

Specifications Audio Driver 11mm Dynamic Driver Noise Cancellation Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) with Ambient Sound Microphones 6-mic system for enhanced call clarity Durability IP54 water and dust resistance Reasons to Buy Excellent value for Samsung Galaxy users with AI-powered features. Clear calls, immersive 360 Audio and intuitive touch controls. Reasons to Avoid Several Galaxy AI features work best within the Samsung ecosystem. Battery life trails some competitors in the same price segment.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Galaxy Buds3 FE for immersive sound, dependable ANC, Galaxy AI features and excellent call quality at a mid-range price.

The OnePlus Buds 4 pack flagship-grade features into a surprisingly affordable package. Their dual-driver setup delivers energetic, detailed sound, while up to 55dB Adaptive ANC effectively blocks out surrounding noise. I was equally impressed by the responsive touch controls, seamless dual-device connectivity and low-latency gaming mode.

At ₹6,499, these earbuds offer one of the most complete feature sets in this price segment, especially for Android users.

Specifications Battery Life Up to 45 hours (with charging case) Noise Cancellation Up to 55dB Adaptive ANC Audio 11mm woofer + 6mm tweeter with dual DACs and LHDC 5.0 Connectivity Bluetooth 5.4 with Dual-Device Connection and Google Fast Pair Reasons to Buy Outstanding sound quality with powerful ANC for the price. Excellent battery life, dual-device pairing and responsive gaming mode. Reasons to Avoid Some advanced features work best with compatible OnePlus devices. Wireless charging is not supported.

Why choose this product?

Choose the OnePlus Buds 4 for flagship-grade sound, powerful adaptive ANC, long battery life and excellent value under ₹7,000.

The realme Buds Air 8 Pro are built for long listening sessions. Their lightweight fit remained comfortable for hours, and the combination of dual DAC drivers with 3D Spatial Audio made movies and concerts sound more engaging.

Fast charging, up to 50 hours of battery life and effective ANC mean you can use them throughout the week without constantly reaching for the charger. At ₹6,999, they're an excellent choice for entertainment enthusiasts.

Specifications Battery Life Up to 50 hours (with charging case) Noise Cancellation Up to 55dB Active Noise Cancellation Audio 11mm + 6mm Dual DAC Drivers with 3D Spatial Audio Durability IP55 dust and water resistance Reasons to Buy Powerful sound with excellent ANC and immersive spatial audio. Long battery life and clear voice calls with six-microphone VPU system. Reasons to Avoid Companion app features are more extensive on realme devices. Spatial Audio support varies depending on content and device compatibility.

Why choose this product?

Choose the realme Buds Air 8 Pro for powerful sound, effective ANC, crystal-clear calls and all-day battery life at a competitive price.

If long battery life and comfort top your priority list, the OPPO Enco Air5 Pro is hard to overlook. During extended listening sessions, the lightweight fit remained comfortable, while the 12mm titanium-coated drivers produced a warm, balanced sound with impressive detail.

Adaptive 55dB ANC effectively reduces traffic and office noise, making these earbuds a great companion for frequent travellers, remote workers and students. At around ₹4,999, they deliver a premium feature set at an approachable price.

Specifications Battery Life Up to 54 hours (with charging case) Noise Cancellation Up to 55dB Smart Adaptive ANC Audio 12mm Titanium-Coated Dynamic Driver with Hi-Res Audio and LHDC 5.0 Connectivity Bluetooth with low-latency mode and fast charging Reasons to Buy Comfortable fit with excellent battery life for extended use. Rich, balanced sound backed by effective adaptive ANC. Reasons to Avoid LHDC Hi-Res codec requires compatible smartphones. Companion app offers fewer advanced features than some rivals.

Why choose this product?

Choose the OPPO Enco Air5 Pro for comfortable all-day wear, dependable ANC, balanced sound and exceptional battery life without overspending.

Top 3 features of the best earbuds under 10,000

Earbuds under ₹ 10,000 Battery Life Noise Cancellation Microphones JBL Tune Beam 2 TWS Up to 48 hours Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) 6 microphones Sony WF-C710N Up to 40 hours (30 hours with ANC) Dual Noise Sensor Active Noise Cancellation AI-powered voice pickup microphones Samsung Galaxy Buds3 FE Up to 30 hours (ANC off), up to 24 hours (ANC on) Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) with Ambient Sound 6 microphones OnePlus Buds 4 Up to 45 hours Up to 55dB Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation 3 microphones per earbud (6 total) realme Buds Air 8 Pro Up to 50 hours Up to 55dB Active Noise Cancellation 6 microphones with Voice Pickup (VPU) OPPO Enco Air5 Pro Up to 54 hours Up to 55dB Smart Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation 3 microphones per earbud (6 total)

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Earbuds under 10,000 Which feature should I prioritise when buying wireless earbuds? Focus on sound quality, ANC performance, battery life, call quality, comfort and app support instead of just the brand name.

Do budget earbuds offer effective active noise cancellation? Many earbuds under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 now feature adaptive ANC that works well for commuting, offices and flights, though premium models still have an edge.

Can I use these earbuds with both Android phones and iPhones? Yes. All of these earbuds work with Android and iPhones over Bluetooth, though some advanced features are limited to their respective ecosystems.

Which earbuds are best for voice calls and online meetings? Look for earbuds with multiple microphones and AI-powered noise reduction, as they deliver clearer voice pickup in noisy environments.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

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