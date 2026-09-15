I wanted earbuds that sounded good and looked stylish, these are the ones that stood out

I've always found TWS earbuds to be one of those gadgets where specifications tell only half the story. A long battery claim is useful, but good audio, a comfortable fit and a design you actually like wearing every day matter just as much. For this list, I picked five models from Apple, Samsung, JBL, Nothing and Skullcandy that caught my attention for their audio performance and stylish designs. The prices range from around ₹11,000 to ₹18,000, depending on the model and current offers. I also looked at ANC, connectivity, charging and smart features, because these are the details that can make a pair of earbuds either genuinely convenient or frustrating after the novelty wears off.

I shortlisted five stylish TWS earbuds across Apple, Samsung, JBL, Nothing and Skullcandy, comparing their sound, ANC, battery life and everyday features. (Skullcandy)

Last year's AirPods 4 bring Apple's H2 chip and a redesigned open-ear shape, with the ANC variant adding Active Noise Cancellation, Adaptive Audio and Transparency mode. They also support Personalised Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking, making them a versatile option for music, calls and videos. The open design is particularly useful for users who do not like silicone ear tips. With the charging case, they offer up to 30 hours of listening time, while a quick five-minute charge can provide up to an hour of listening. Their compact design also makes them easy to carry throughout the day.

Specifications Design Open-ear Chip H2 headphone chip Noise cancellation Active Noise Cancellation, Adaptive Audio and Transparency mode Battery Up to 4 hours with Active Noise Cancellation enabled Total battery life Up to 20 hours with Active Noise Cancellation enabled Water resistance IP54 Reasons to Buy Open-ear design without silicone ear tips Active Noise Cancellation and Adaptive Audio Strong integration with Apple's ecosystem Reasons to Avoid Open-ear fit may not provide the same secure seal as in-ear earbuds

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers report mixed experiences with the AirPods 4. Some praise the sound quality and battery life, while others report low audio output and battery issues. Fit and comfort also vary, with some experiencing ear pain.

Why should you choose this product?

The AirPods 4 are a good fit for iPhone users who prefer an open-ear design but still want ANC and Apple's ecosystem features. Their compact shape and familiar controls make them convenient for everyday listening.

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Samsung's Galaxy Buds 4 take a much more compact in-ear approach, with a lightweight 4.6g earbud and a feature set built around Adaptive ANC, Adaptive EQ and 360 Audio. Bluetooth 6.1 is another notable upgrade, while six microphones are used for calls and voice pickup. Samsung also includes Auto Switch, which can make moving between compatible Galaxy devices easier. The earbuds support up to 5 hours of music playback with ANC on, extending to 24 hours with the case. They are IP54 rated, so they can handle everyday exposure to dust and splashes.

Specifications Earbud weight 4.6 g Bluetooth Bluetooth v6.1 Audio Adaptive EQ, Adaptive ANC and 360 Audio Battery Up to 5 hours with ANC on Durability IP54 Reasons to Buy Very light design for everyday listening Strong Galaxy ecosystem features Adaptive ANC, EQ and 360 Audio cover different listening needs Reasons to Avoid Fit can be a concern for some users

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Some customers find the earbuds good, but others question their value and sound quality. Fit is a recurring concern, with several buyers saying the earbuds do not sit securely and can slip out of their ears.

Why should you choose this product?

Galaxy Buds4 are the natural choice for Samsung Galaxy owners who want the deepest ecosystem integration. Their lightweight construction, Adaptive ANC, 360 Audio and Auto Switch make them particularly useful for users already invested in Samsung devices.

JBL's Live Beam 4 is the feature-heavy option here, and its Smart Charging Case is probably the first thing that catches my attention. The case has its own display and lets you adjust volume, change tracks, manage ANC and tweak EQ without reaching for your phone. JBL pairs that with 10mm dynamic drivers, Hi-Res Audio Wireless, Spatial Sound and True Adaptive Noise Cancelling 2.0. There are also six microphones for calls and multipoint connectivity for switching between devices. Battery life reaches up to 48 hours with ANC off, while the earbuds themselves can deliver up to 10 hours with ANC enabled.

Specifications Driver 10 mm Dynamic Driver Noise cancellation True Adaptive Noise Cancelling 2.0 Bluetooth Bluetooth 6.0 Battery Up to 10 hours with ANC on Durability IP55 Reasons to Buy Smart case reduces dependence on your phone Strong combination of sound, ANC and Spatial Sound Multipoint connectivity is useful across devices Reasons to Avoid The larger feature set can feel excessive if you only want simple earbuds

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers generally rate the earbuds highly for quality and value, while call quality also receives positive feedback. Sound performance is more divided, however, with some buyers praising the premium audio and others reporting intermittent performance. The overall feedback therefore leans positive but is not completely consistent.

Why should you choose this product?

The Smart Charging Case sets the Live Beam 4 apart from this group. It is particularly useful for buyers who frequently adjust volume, ANC or playback and want to do so directly from the case.

Nothing Ear is the design-led option I would pick when appearance and audio quality need to work together. The transparent styling remains its biggest visual draw, but there is serious hardware underneath it, including an 11mm ceramic driver, 24-bit Hi-Res Audio, LDAC and LHDC 5.0. Smart ANC can reach up to 45dB, while Personal Sound and the advanced equaliser allow more control over the sound profile. Battery life reaches up to 40.5 hours with the case when ANC is off, and a 10-minute charge can provide up to 10 hours of playback. There is also dual-device connectivity and ChatGPT access.

Specifications Driver 11 mm dynamic driver with ceramic diaphragm Audio 24-bit Hi-Res Audio with LDAC and LHDC ANC Up to 45 dB Battery Up to 40.5 hours with case Water resistance IP54 earbuds, IP55 case Reasons to Buy Stylish transparent design with premium audio hardware Strong codec support for high-resolution wireless audio Excellent fast charging and dual-device connectivity Reasons to Avoid IP54 protection is less reassuring for heavy workout or outdoor use

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers praise the Hi-Res Audio with LDAC, Active Noise Cancellation, ChatGPT compatibility, low-latency Bluetooth and fast charging of the buds.

Why should you choose this product?

Nothing Ear is the strongest style-and-audio combination here. Its ceramic driver, LDAC and LHDC support will appeal to listeners who care about high-resolution sound, while its transparent design suits buyers who want something visually different.

The Method 360 ANC is easily the most distinctive Skullcandy option in this group, mainly because its sound tuning comes from Bose. It uses 12mm drivers, adjustable four-mic ANC and a Stay-Aware mode, with three ear-gel and fit-fin sizes included for a more personalised fit. The Skullcandy app adds a five-band EQ and preset sound modes, while multipoint pairing makes it practical for users who move between a phone and laptop. Battery life reaches up to 32 hours with ANC on and up to 40 hours with ANC off. There is also IPX4 sweat and water resistance.

Specifications Driver 12 mm Noise cancellation Adjustable 4-mic ANC Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Battery Up to 32 hours with ANC on Water resistance IPX4 Reasons to Buy Bose-tuned sound in a distinctive Skullcandy design Customisable fit with ear gels and fit fins Multipoint pairing and app-based EQ controls Reasons to Avoid The case and fit system may not appeal to everyone

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Amazon customers generally praise the sound quality and clarity. Feedback on fit is more divided, with many users saying the earbuds stay secure during exercise while some have concerns about the case design. Reliability and value also receive mixed feedback, so the overall picture is positive but not unanimous.

Why should you choose this product?

The Method 360 ANC is the pick for buyers who want something different from the usual AirPods and Galaxy Buds designs. Bose-tuned audio, adjustable ANC and the customisable fit make it especially appealing to style-conscious listeners.

Top 3 features of the best TWS earbuds

TWS earbuds Audio Noise cancellation Battery Apple AirPods 5 Adaptive EQ, Spatial Audio Active Noise Cancellation Up to 5 hours with ANC Samsung Galaxy Buds4 Adaptive EQ, 360 Audio Adaptive ANC Up to 5 hours with ANC JBL Live Beam 4 Hi-Res Audio, Spatial Sound True Adaptive ANC 2.0 Up to 10 hours with ANC Nothing Ear 24-bit Hi-Res, LDAC/LHDC Up to 45 dB Smart ANC Up to 40.5 hours Skullcandy Method 360 ANC 12mm driver, Sound by Bose Adjustable 4-mic ANC Up to 32 hours with ANC

Factors to consider when buying TWS earbuds

Audio quality: Look beyond driver size and check support for high-resolution codecs, EQ controls and the type of sound tuning offered.

Fit: A secure fit matters just as much as ANC performance. Open-ear and in-ear designs feel very different, so choose based on how you prefer to wear earbuds.

Battery life: Check both the single-charge figure and total case battery life, especially if you travel frequently or use earbuds throughout the workday.

Connectivity: Multipoint or dual-device connectivity is useful if you regularly switch between a smartphone, tablet and laptop.

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FAQs What should I look for when buying TWS earbuds? Look for good sound quality, a comfortable fit, reliable connectivity, useful battery life and features such as ANC based on your needs.

Are TWS earbuds good for calls? Yes. Many TWS earbuds have multiple microphones and noise-reduction features designed to improve voice clarity during calls.

How important is ANC in TWS earbuds? ANC is useful if you frequently travel, commute or listen in noisy surroundings. It is less important if you mostly use earbuds in quiet places.

How long should TWS earbuds last on a single charge? Most modern TWS earbuds offer several hours of playback per charge, while the charging case provides additional battery life throughout the day.

Are TWS earbuds water-resistant? Some models offer water or sweat resistance, but the level varies. Check the IP rating before using earbuds for workouts or in wet conditions.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sparsh Sharma ...Read More Sparsh Sharma is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital Streams, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, artificial intelligence and the latest trends shaping the digital world. His work focuses on creating research-driven, accessible digital content that helps readers make informed buying decisions and understand how technology is changing their everyday lives. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sparsh spent over two and a half years at Times Network, where he worked across Times Now Tech and covered a wide range of technology stories, from features, news and product reviews to smartphones, gadgets, apps, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and emerging tech trends. During his time there, he closely followed the fast-moving consumer technology landscape and worked on making the latest developments easy to understand for everyday users. Over the years, Sparsh has tested and reviewed multiple smartphones, televisions, audio products, wearables and a wide range of consumer gadgets. His approach to technology coverage goes beyond specifications and benchmark numbers. He is particularly interested in how products perform in real-world situations, how useful they actually are and whether they deliver on the promises made by manufacturers. He is also fascinated by the growing world of artificial intelligence and loves experimenting with the latest AI tools to find new ways of making technology content more engaging. From creating visuals and charts to building diagrams and experimenting with new formats, he enjoys using AI to add a little more fun and context to his stories while keeping the information accurate and useful. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Sparsh believes good technology journalism should make complicated things feel simple, relatable and useful. Beyond the newsroom, Sparsh is a massive cricket fan and has been a Virat Kohli fanboy since his childhood. Got an exciting technology story idea, product tip, or something you think deserves attention? Reach out to Sparsh at sparsh.sharma@htdigital.in. Read Less {{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}} Stay updated with the latest Technology News, gadget launches, app updates, artificial intelligence and digital trends. Find reviews, comparisons and useful insights from the world of tech. Stay updated with the latest Technology News, gadget launches, app updates, artificial intelligence and digital trends. Find reviews, comparisons and useful insights from the world of tech. See Less {{^htLoading}} Advertisement SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON {{#usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}