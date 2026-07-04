I was planning to buy a 43-inch TV until I saw these deals on 65-inch smart TVs during Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026

Buying a bigger TV usually means stretching the budget, but Prime Day has changed that equation. During Amazon's Prime Day Sale (July 4-6), several 65-inch smart TVs are selling at prices that are close to what many buyers would normally spend on a 43-inch model.

Grab these 65-inch TVs from top brands at the price of a 43-inch TV during the Amazon Prime Day sale 2026.

By MD Ijaj Khan Ijaj Khan is a technology journalist and Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience covering the consumer technology industry. His work spans smartphones, laptops, wearables, gaming, appliances and AI - from hands-on reviews, comparison and buying guides to breaking news and in-depth features that help readers cut through the noise and make informed decisions. Before joining HT Tech, he worked with Jagran New Media, where he sharpened his instincts for fast-paced digital reporting. He holds a Post Graduate Diploma in English Journalism and Mass Communication from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi. Whether he's testing the latest flagship smartphone, tracking a major AI announcement, or putting a gaming laptop through its paces, Ijaj approaches every story with the same goal - making technology feel relevant and easy to understand for everyday users, not just enthusiasts. When he's not in front of a screen for work, he's usually travelling to a new city, hunting for great food, or keeping tabs on what's next in tech before everyone else catches on. Read more Read less

If I were upgrading my living room this month, these are the deals I'd compare before making a purchase. Along with price cuts, Amazon is offering up to 10% instant discount on SBI and Axis Bank credit cards and EMI transactions, while Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users can get 5% cashback, and eligible buyers can also opt for No Cost EMI offers.

If I wanted a reliable 65-inch TV for movies, sports and daily streaming, this Samsung Crystal UHD model would be one of my first picks. It comes with a 4K UHD display powered by Samsung's Crystal Processor 4K that upscales lower-resolution content for improved clarity. The TV runs on the Tizen operating system and supports HDR, SmartThings connectivity and built-in voice assistants. Samsung also includes Adaptive Sound, multiple HDMI and USB ports and a slim metal design, making it suitable for both wall mounting and entertainment units.

Specifications Screen Size 65-inch Processor Crystal Processor 4K Audio Output 30 W Connectivity 3 HDMI, 1 USB, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, eARC OS Tizen OS with Vision AI Companion Reasons to Buy Vibrant color depth Excellent AI upscaling Elegant metallic design Reasons to Avoid Lower refresh rate Single USB port

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

This Hisense TV is a practical option for anyone who prefers the Google TV ecosystem. It features a 65-inch 4K UHD display with Dolby Vision support for improved contrast and colour, while Dolby Atmos enhances the audio experience. Google TV brings together content from different streaming platforms on a single interface, and the dedicated Game Mode helps reduce input lag during gaming. It also includes Google Assistant, Chromecast built-in and multiple connectivity options for everyday entertainment.

Specifications Screen and Size 65-inch 4K Ultra HD (3840 X 2160) Audio Output 30 W Dolby Atmos Connectivity 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 OS Google TV Reasons to Buy Smooth gaming mode Punchy visual contrast Unified streaming layout Reasons to Avoid Standard viewing angles Average plastic build

If picture quality is my priority, I'd consider Xiaomi's QD-Mini LED TV. It combines Mini LED backlighting with Quantum Dot technology to deliver better contrast, improved brightness and deeper black levels. The TV supports Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos and offers a high refresh rate for smoother motion during sports and gaming. Running on Google TV, it also provides access to popular streaming apps, voice control, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and multiple HDMI ports for connecting gaming consoles and media players.

Specifications Screen and Size 65-inch QD-Mini LED Audio Output 20 W Dolby Audio, DTS-X, DTS Virtual:X Connectivity 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth OS Google TV Reasons to Buy Incredible peak brightness Deep pitch blacks Quantum dot colors Reasons to Avoid Slightly bulky frame Premium price tag

One reason this Vu TV stands out is its built-in 88W soundbar, reducing the need for external speakers. Alongside its 65-inch QLED 4K display, the TV supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for an immersive viewing experience. It runs on Google TV with built-in Google Assistant and Chromecast support, making app navigation simple. Multiple HDMI ports, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity also make it suitable for streaming, gaming and everyday family entertainment.

Specifications Screen and Size 65-inch QD-Mini LED Audio Output 88 W Integrated Soundbar Connectivity 3 HDMI (incl. HDMI 2.1), 2 USB, Bluetooth 5.3 OS Google TV (2GB RAM + 16GB Storage) Reasons to Buy Powerful built-in audio Bright vivid panel Future-proof gaming ports Reasons to Avoid Higher energy draw Stand costs extra

Powered by Toshiba's REGZA Engine, this 65-inch smart TV focuses on balanced picture performance for daily viewing. It features a 4K UHD display with Dolby Vision support and AI-based upscaling that improves non-4K content. The TV runs on the VIDAA smart platform for quick access to streaming services and includes Dolby Atmos support, HDMI connectivity and motion enhancement technology for smoother playback during sports and action scenes.

Specifications Screen and Size 65-inch Picture Engine REGZA Engine ZR, Dolby Vision Audio Output 24 W REGZA Power Audio Connectivity 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth OS VIDAA Smart OS Reasons to Buy Sharp texture clarity Super snappy interface Fluid motion tracking Reasons to Avoid Limited ecosystem apps Basic audio tuning

Kodak's Matrix Series combines a 65-inch 4K QLED display with Google TV, making it a suitable option for buyers looking for a large screen without spending heavily. The TV offers up to 450 nits brightness, Dolby Vision support and a 60W speaker setup with Dolby Atmos. It also includes Google Assistant, Chromecast built-in, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and multiple HDMI and USB ports for connecting streaming devices, gaming consoles and sound systems.

Specifications Screen and Size 65-inch QLED Bezel-less Panel (450 nits) Audio Output 60 W Connectivity 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth OS Google TV Reasons to Buy Immersive frameless look High panel brightness Excellent loudspeakers Reasons to Avoid Slower software updates Reflective screen glaze

This TCL model offers a bezel-less design with a 65-inch 4K UHD display powered by the AiPQ Processor, which adjusts colour, contrast and clarity based on the content being played. It supports Dolby Audio and Dolby Atmos, while the HVA panel helps reduce glare and improve viewing angles. Google TV, Chromecast built-in, Google Assistant and dedicated Game Mode make it suitable for streaming, casual gaming and family entertainment.

Specifications Screen and Size 65-inch HVA Anti-Glare Panel, AiPQ Processor Audio Output 24 W Dolby Atmos Connectivity 3 HDMI, 1 USB, Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 OS Google TV Reasons to Buy Premium metal design Reduced glare reflection Great value pricing Reasons to Avoid Average dark room contrast Mild bass distortion

Top 3 Feature Comparison

TV Model Display & Picture Smart Features Audio and Gaming Samsung 65-inch Crystal UHD (UA65UE85AHULXL) 65-inch 4K Crystal UHD display, Crystal Processor 4K, HDR Tizen OS, SmartThings, Built-in Voice Assistant Adaptive Sound, Multiple HDMI ports Hisense 65-inch E6S (65E6S) 65-inch 4K UHD, Dolby Vision Google TV, Chromecast Built-in, Google Assistant Dolby Atmos, Game Mode Xiaomi 65-inch Smart QD-Mini LED QD-Mini LED panel, Quantum Dot, Dolby Vision IQ Google TV, Voice Control Dolby Atmos, High Refresh Rate for Gaming Vu 65-inch Vibe Series (65VIBE-DV) 65-inch 4K QLED, Dolby Vision Google TV, Google Assistant 88W Built-in Soundbar, Dolby Atmos Toshiba 65-inch C380RP (65C380RP) 65-inch 4K UHD, REGZA Engine, Dolby Vision VIDAA Smart OS Dolby Atmos, Motion Enhancement Kodak 65-inch Matrix QLED (65ST5035) 65-inch 4K QLED, 450 Nits Brightness Google TV, Chromecast Built-in 60W Speakers, Dolby Atmos TCL 65-inch V6C (65V6C) 65-inch 4K UHD, AiPQ Processor, HVA Panel Google TV, Google Assistant Dolby Atmos, Game Mode

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.