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I was planning to buy a 43-inch TV until I saw these deals on 65-inch smart TVs during Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026

Amazon Prime Day sale is now live, and to my surprise, these 65-inch TVs are waymore affordable than I expected. I shortlisted these deals to help you upgrade.

Published on: Jul 04, 2026 04:00 PM IST
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Buying a bigger TV usually means stretching the budget, but Prime Day has changed that equation. During Amazon's Prime Day Sale (July 4-6), several 65-inch smart TVs are selling at prices that are close to what many buyers would normally spend on a 43-inch model.

Grab these 65-inch TVs from top brands at the price of a 43-inch TV during the Amazon Prime Day sale 2026.
Grab these 65-inch TVs from top brands at the price of a 43-inch TV during the Amazon Prime Day sale 2026.
By MD Ijaj Khan

Ijaj Khan is a technology journalist and Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience covering the consumer technology industry. His work spans smartphones, laptops, wearables, gaming, appliances and AI - from hands-on reviews, comparison and buying guides to breaking news and in-depth features that help readers cut through the noise and make informed decisions. Before joining HT Tech, he worked with Jagran New Media, where he sharpened his instincts for fast-paced digital reporting. He holds a Post Graduate Diploma in English Journalism and Mass Communication from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi. Whether he's testing the latest flagship smartphone, tracking a major AI announcement, or putting a gaming laptop through its paces, Ijaj approaches every story with the same goal - making technology feel relevant and easy to understand for everyday users, not just enthusiasts. When he's not in front of a screen for work, he's usually travelling to a new city, hunting for great food, or keeping tabs on what's next in tech before everyone else catches on.

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If I were upgrading my living room this month, these are the deals I'd compare before making a purchase. Along with price cuts, Amazon is offering up to 10% instant discount on SBI and Axis Bank credit cards and EMI transactions, while Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users can get 5% cashback, and eligible buyers can also opt for No Cost EMI offers.

If I wanted a reliable 65-inch TV for movies, sports and daily streaming, this Samsung Crystal UHD model would be one of my first picks. It comes with a 4K UHD display powered by Samsung's Crystal Processor 4K that upscales lower-resolution content for improved clarity. The TV runs on the Tizen operating system and supports HDR, SmartThings connectivity and built-in voice assistants. Samsung also includes Adaptive Sound, multiple HDMI and USB ports and a slim metal design, making it suitable for both wall mounting and entertainment units.

Specifications

Screen Size
65-inch
Processor
Crystal Processor 4K
Audio Output
30 W
Connectivity
3 HDMI, 1 USB, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, eARC
OS
Tizen OS with Vision AI Companion

Reasons to Buy

Vibrant color depth

Excellent AI upscaling

Elegant metallic design

Reasons to Avoid

Lower refresh rate

Single USB port

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This Hisense TV is a practical option for anyone who prefers the Google TV ecosystem. It features a 65-inch 4K UHD display with Dolby Vision support for improved contrast and colour, while Dolby Atmos enhances the audio experience. Google TV brings together content from different streaming platforms on a single interface, and the dedicated Game Mode helps reduce input lag during gaming. It also includes Google Assistant, Chromecast built-in and multiple connectivity options for everyday entertainment.

Specifications

Screen and Size
65-inch 4K Ultra HD (3840 X 2160)
Audio Output
30 W Dolby Atmos
Connectivity
3 HDMI, 2 USB, Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0
OS
Google TV

Reasons to Buy

Smooth gaming mode

Punchy visual contrast

Unified streaming layout

Reasons to Avoid

Standard viewing angles

Average plastic build

If picture quality is my priority, I'd consider Xiaomi's QD-Mini LED TV. It combines Mini LED backlighting with Quantum Dot technology to deliver better contrast, improved brightness and deeper black levels. The TV supports Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos and offers a high refresh rate for smoother motion during sports and gaming. Running on Google TV, it also provides access to popular streaming apps, voice control, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and multiple HDMI ports for connecting gaming consoles and media players.

Specifications

Screen and Size
65-inch QD-Mini LED
Audio Output
20 W Dolby Audio, DTS-X, DTS Virtual:X
Connectivity
3 HDMI, 2 USB, Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
OS
Google TV

Reasons to Buy

Incredible peak brightness

Deep pitch blacks

Quantum dot colors

Reasons to Avoid

Slightly bulky frame

Premium price tag

One reason this Vu TV stands out is its built-in 88W soundbar, reducing the need for external speakers. Alongside its 65-inch QLED 4K display, the TV supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for an immersive viewing experience. It runs on Google TV with built-in Google Assistant and Chromecast support, making app navigation simple. Multiple HDMI ports, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity also make it suitable for streaming, gaming and everyday family entertainment.

Specifications

Screen and Size
65-inch QD-Mini LED
Audio Output
88 W Integrated Soundbar
Connectivity
3 HDMI (incl. HDMI 2.1), 2 USB, Bluetooth 5.3
OS
Google TV (2GB RAM + 16GB Storage)

Reasons to Buy

Powerful built-in audio

Bright vivid panel

Future-proof gaming ports

Reasons to Avoid

Higher energy draw

Stand costs extra

Powered by Toshiba's REGZA Engine, this 65-inch smart TV focuses on balanced picture performance for daily viewing. It features a 4K UHD display with Dolby Vision support and AI-based upscaling that improves non-4K content. The TV runs on the VIDAA smart platform for quick access to streaming services and includes Dolby Atmos support, HDMI connectivity and motion enhancement technology for smoother playback during sports and action scenes.

Specifications

Screen and Size
65-inch
Picture Engine
REGZA Engine ZR, Dolby Vision
Audio Output
24 W REGZA Power Audio
Connectivity
3 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
OS
VIDAA Smart OS

Reasons to Buy

Sharp texture clarity

Super snappy interface

Fluid motion tracking

Reasons to Avoid

Limited ecosystem apps

Basic audio tuning

Kodak's Matrix Series combines a 65-inch 4K QLED display with Google TV, making it a suitable option for buyers looking for a large screen without spending heavily. The TV offers up to 450 nits brightness, Dolby Vision support and a 60W speaker setup with Dolby Atmos. It also includes Google Assistant, Chromecast built-in, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and multiple HDMI and USB ports for connecting streaming devices, gaming consoles and sound systems.

Specifications

Screen and Size
65-inch QLED Bezel-less Panel (450 nits)
Audio Output
60 W
Connectivity
3 HDMI, 2 USB, Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
OS
Google TV

Reasons to Buy

Immersive frameless look

High panel brightness

Excellent loudspeakers

Reasons to Avoid

Slower software updates

Reflective screen glaze

This TCL model offers a bezel-less design with a 65-inch 4K UHD display powered by the AiPQ Processor, which adjusts colour, contrast and clarity based on the content being played. It supports Dolby Audio and Dolby Atmos, while the HVA panel helps reduce glare and improve viewing angles. Google TV, Chromecast built-in, Google Assistant and dedicated Game Mode make it suitable for streaming, casual gaming and family entertainment.

Specifications

Screen and Size
65-inch HVA Anti-Glare Panel, AiPQ Processor
Audio Output
24 W Dolby Atmos
Connectivity
3 HDMI, 1 USB, Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0
OS
Google TV

Reasons to Buy

Premium metal design

Reduced glare reflection

Great value pricing

Reasons to Avoid

Average dark room contrast

Mild bass distortion

Top 3 Feature Comparison

TV ModelDisplay & PictureSmart FeaturesAudio and Gaming
Samsung 65-inch Crystal UHD (UA65UE85AHULXL)65-inch 4K Crystal UHD display, Crystal Processor 4K, HDRTizen OS, SmartThings, Built-in Voice AssistantAdaptive Sound, Multiple HDMI ports
Hisense 65-inch E6S (65E6S)65-inch 4K UHD, Dolby VisionGoogle TV, Chromecast Built-in, Google AssistantDolby Atmos, Game Mode
Xiaomi 65-inch Smart QD-Mini LEDQD-Mini LED panel, Quantum Dot, Dolby Vision IQGoogle TV, Voice ControlDolby Atmos, High Refresh Rate for Gaming
Vu 65-inch Vibe Series (65VIBE-DV)65-inch 4K QLED, Dolby VisionGoogle TV, Google Assistant88W Built-in Soundbar, Dolby Atmos
Toshiba 65-inch C380RP (65C380RP)65-inch 4K UHD, REGZA Engine, Dolby VisionVIDAA Smart OSDolby Atmos, Motion Enhancement
Kodak 65-inch Matrix QLED (65ST5035)65-inch 4K QLED, 450 Nits BrightnessGoogle TV, Chromecast Built-in60W Speakers, Dolby Atmos
TCL 65-inch V6C (65V6C)65-inch 4K UHD, AiPQ Processor, HVA PanelGoogle TV, Google AssistantDolby Atmos, Game Mode

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

  • Is Prime Day a good time to buy a 65-inch TV?

    Yes. Prime Day usually brings price cuts on smart TVs, making 65-inch models more affordable than usual.

  • Which display technology is better: LED, QLED or Mini LED?

    Mini LED offers better contrast and brightness, followed by QLED, while LED remains the more budget-friendly option.

  • Is Google TV better than other smart TV platforms?

    Google TV offers access to popular streaming apps, personalised recommendations and built-in Google Assistant.

  • How much internet speed do I need for 4K streaming?

    A stable connection of at least 25 Mbps is recommended for smooth 4K streaming.

  • What should I check before buying a 65-inch TV?

    Compare the display type, smart OS, HDR support, audio output, connectivity options and warranty before making your purchase.

 
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