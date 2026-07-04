I was planning to buy a 43-inch TV until I saw these deals on 65-inch smart TVs during Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026

Buying a bigger TV usually means stretching the budget, but Prime Day has changed that equation. During Amazon's Prime Day Sale (July 4-6), several 65-inch smart TVs are selling at prices that are close to what many buyers would normally spend on a 43-inch model.
If I were upgrading my living room this month, these are the deals I'd compare before making a purchase. Along with price cuts, Amazon is offering up to 10% instant discount on SBI and Axis Bank credit cards and EMI transactions, while Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users can get 5% cashback, and eligible buyers can also opt for No Cost EMI offers.
If I wanted a reliable 65-inch TV for movies, sports and daily streaming, this Samsung Crystal UHD model would be one of my first picks. It comes with a 4K UHD display powered by Samsung's Crystal Processor 4K that upscales lower-resolution content for improved clarity. The TV runs on the Tizen operating system and supports HDR, SmartThings connectivity and built-in voice assistants. Samsung also includes Adaptive Sound, multiple HDMI and USB ports and a slim metal design, making it suitable for both wall mounting and entertainment units.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Vibrant color depth
Excellent AI upscaling
Elegant metallic design
Reasons to Avoid
Lower refresh rate
Single USB port
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This Hisense TV is a practical option for anyone who prefers the Google TV ecosystem. It features a 65-inch 4K UHD display with Dolby Vision support for improved contrast and colour, while Dolby Atmos enhances the audio experience. Google TV brings together content from different streaming platforms on a single interface, and the dedicated Game Mode helps reduce input lag during gaming. It also includes Google Assistant, Chromecast built-in and multiple connectivity options for everyday entertainment.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Smooth gaming mode
Punchy visual contrast
Unified streaming layout
Reasons to Avoid
Standard viewing angles
Average plastic build
If picture quality is my priority, I'd consider Xiaomi's QD-Mini LED TV. It combines Mini LED backlighting with Quantum Dot technology to deliver better contrast, improved brightness and deeper black levels. The TV supports Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos and offers a high refresh rate for smoother motion during sports and gaming. Running on Google TV, it also provides access to popular streaming apps, voice control, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and multiple HDMI ports for connecting gaming consoles and media players.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Incredible peak brightness
Deep pitch blacks
Quantum dot colors
Reasons to Avoid
Slightly bulky frame
Premium price tag
One reason this Vu TV stands out is its built-in 88W soundbar, reducing the need for external speakers. Alongside its 65-inch QLED 4K display, the TV supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for an immersive viewing experience. It runs on Google TV with built-in Google Assistant and Chromecast support, making app navigation simple. Multiple HDMI ports, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity also make it suitable for streaming, gaming and everyday family entertainment.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Powerful built-in audio
Bright vivid panel
Future-proof gaming ports
Reasons to Avoid
Higher energy draw
Stand costs extra
Powered by Toshiba's REGZA Engine, this 65-inch smart TV focuses on balanced picture performance for daily viewing. It features a 4K UHD display with Dolby Vision support and AI-based upscaling that improves non-4K content. The TV runs on the VIDAA smart platform for quick access to streaming services and includes Dolby Atmos support, HDMI connectivity and motion enhancement technology for smoother playback during sports and action scenes.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Sharp texture clarity
Super snappy interface
Fluid motion tracking
Reasons to Avoid
Limited ecosystem apps
Basic audio tuning
Kodak's Matrix Series combines a 65-inch 4K QLED display with Google TV, making it a suitable option for buyers looking for a large screen without spending heavily. The TV offers up to 450 nits brightness, Dolby Vision support and a 60W speaker setup with Dolby Atmos. It also includes Google Assistant, Chromecast built-in, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and multiple HDMI and USB ports for connecting streaming devices, gaming consoles and sound systems.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Immersive frameless look
High panel brightness
Excellent loudspeakers
Reasons to Avoid
Slower software updates
Reflective screen glaze
This TCL model offers a bezel-less design with a 65-inch 4K UHD display powered by the AiPQ Processor, which adjusts colour, contrast and clarity based on the content being played. It supports Dolby Audio and Dolby Atmos, while the HVA panel helps reduce glare and improve viewing angles. Google TV, Chromecast built-in, Google Assistant and dedicated Game Mode make it suitable for streaming, casual gaming and family entertainment.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Premium metal design
Reduced glare reflection
Great value pricing
Reasons to Avoid
Average dark room contrast
Mild bass distortion
Top 3 Feature Comparison
|TV Model
|Display & Picture
|Smart Features
|Audio and Gaming
|Samsung 65-inch Crystal UHD (UA65UE85AHULXL)
|65-inch 4K Crystal UHD display, Crystal Processor 4K, HDR
|Tizen OS, SmartThings, Built-in Voice Assistant
|Adaptive Sound, Multiple HDMI ports
|Hisense 65-inch E6S (65E6S)
|65-inch 4K UHD, Dolby Vision
|Google TV, Chromecast Built-in, Google Assistant
|Dolby Atmos, Game Mode
|Xiaomi 65-inch Smart QD-Mini LED
|QD-Mini LED panel, Quantum Dot, Dolby Vision IQ
|Google TV, Voice Control
|Dolby Atmos, High Refresh Rate for Gaming
|Vu 65-inch Vibe Series (65VIBE-DV)
|65-inch 4K QLED, Dolby Vision
|Google TV, Google Assistant
|88W Built-in Soundbar, Dolby Atmos
|Toshiba 65-inch C380RP (65C380RP)
|65-inch 4K UHD, REGZA Engine, Dolby Vision
|VIDAA Smart OS
|Dolby Atmos, Motion Enhancement
|Kodak 65-inch Matrix QLED (65ST5035)
|65-inch 4K QLED, 450 Nits Brightness
|Google TV, Chromecast Built-in
|60W Speakers, Dolby Atmos
|TCL 65-inch V6C (65V6C)
|65-inch 4K UHD, AiPQ Processor, HVA Panel
|Google TV, Google Assistant
|Dolby Atmos, Game Mode
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- Is Prime Day a good time to buy a 65-inch TV?
Yes. Prime Day usually brings price cuts on smart TVs, making 65-inch models more affordable than usual.
- Which display technology is better: LED, QLED or Mini LED?
Mini LED offers better contrast and brightness, followed by QLED, while LED remains the more budget-friendly option.
- Is Google TV better than other smart TV platforms?
Google TV offers access to popular streaming apps, personalised recommendations and built-in Google Assistant.
- How much internet speed do I need for 4K streaming?
A stable connection of at least 25 Mbps is recommended for smooth 4K streaming.
- What should I check before buying a 65-inch TV?
Compare the display type, smart OS, HDR support, audio output, connectivity options and warranty before making your purchase.