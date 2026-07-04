I was planning to buy a 43-inch TV until I saw these deals on 65-inch smart TVs during Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026
Amazon Prime Day sale is now live, and to my surprise, these 65-inch TVs are waymore affordable than I expected. I shortlisted these deals to help you upgrade.
Our Picks
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Samsung 65 inches Crystal UHD 4K Samsung Vision AI Smart TV UA65UE85AHULXLView Details
₹58,990
Hisense 164 cm (65 inches) E6S Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 65E6SView Details
₹50,490
Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inches) Smart TV MiniLED QLED Fire TV L55MC-FSMINView Details
₹44,999
Vu 164cm (65 inches) Vibe Series 4K QLED Smart Google TV 65VIBE-DVView Details
Toshiba 164 cm (65 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV | Dolby Vision Atmos & HDR10+ | Game Mode Plus | AI 4K Upscaling | REGZA Engine ZR | Voice Control | VIDAA OS | 65C380RP (Black)View Details
₹44,999
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Ijaj Khan is a technology journalist and Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience covering the consumer technology industry. His work spans smartphones, laptops, wearables, gaming, appliances and AI - from hands-on reviews, comparison and buying guides to breaking news and in-depth features that help readers cut through the noise and make informed decisions. Before joining HT Tech, he worked with Jagran New Media, where he sharpened his instincts for fast-paced digital reporting. He holds a Post Graduate Diploma in English Journalism and Mass Communication from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi. Whether he's testing the latest flagship smartphone, tracking a major AI announcement, or putting a gaming laptop through its paces, Ijaj approaches every story with the same goal - making technology feel relevant and easy to understand for everyday users, not just enthusiasts. When he's not in front of a screen for work, he's usually travelling to a new city, hunting for great food, or keeping tabs on what's next in tech before everyone else catches on. Read moreRead less
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Buying a bigger TV usually means stretching the budget, but Prime Day has changed that equation. During Amazon's Prime Day Sale (July 4-6), several 65-inch smart TVs are selling at prices that are close to what many buyers would normally spend on a 43-inch model.
If I were upgrading my living room this month, these are the deals I'd compare before making a purchase. Along with price cuts, Amazon is offering up to 10% instant discount on SBI and Axis Bank credit cards and EMI transactions, while Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users can get 5% cashback, and eligible buyers can also opt for No Cost EMI offers.
1. Samsung 65-inch Crystal UHD Smart TV
If I wanted a reliable 65-inch TV for movies, sports and daily streaming, this Samsung Crystal UHD model would be one of my first picks. It comes with a 4K UHD display powered by Samsung's Crystal Processor 4K that upscales lower-resolution content for improved clarity. The TV runs on the Tizen operating system and supports HDR, SmartThings connectivity and built-in voice assistants. Samsung also includes Adaptive Sound, multiple HDMI and USB ports and a slim metal design, making it suitable for both wall mounting and entertainment units.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Vibrant color depth
Excellent AI upscaling
Elegant metallic design
Reason to avoid
Lower refresh rate
Single USB port
2. Hisense 65-inch E6S Series 4K Google TV
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This Hisense TV is a practical option for anyone who prefers the Google TV ecosystem. It features a 65-inch 4K UHD display with Dolby Vision support for improved contrast and colour, while Dolby Atmos enhances the audio experience. Google TV brings together content from different streaming platforms on a single interface, and the dedicated Game Mode helps reduce input lag during gaming. It also includes Google Assistant, Chromecast built-in and multiple connectivity options for everyday entertainment.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Smooth gaming mode
Punchy visual contrast
Unified streaming layout
Reason to avoid
Standard viewing angles
Average plastic build
3. Xiaomi 65-inch Smart QD-Mini LED TV
If picture quality is my priority, I'd consider Xiaomi's QD-Mini LED TV. It combines Mini LED backlighting with Quantum Dot technology to deliver better contrast, improved brightness and deeper black levels. The TV supports Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos and offers a high refresh rate for smoother motion during sports and gaming. Running on Google TV, it also provides access to popular streaming apps, voice control, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and multiple HDMI ports for connecting gaming consoles and media players.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Incredible peak brightness
Deep pitch blacks
Quantum dot colors
Reason to avoid
Slightly bulky frame
Premium price tag
4. Vu 65-inch Vibe Series QLED Google TV
One reason this Vu TV stands out is its built-in 88W soundbar, reducing the need for external speakers. Alongside its 65-inch QLED 4K display, the TV supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for an immersive viewing experience. It runs on Google TV with built-in Google Assistant and Chromecast support, making app navigation simple. Multiple HDMI ports, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity also make it suitable for streaming, gaming and everyday family entertainment.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Powerful built-in audio
Bright vivid panel
Future-proof gaming ports
Reason to avoid
Higher energy draw
Stand costs extra
5. Toshiba 65-inch C380RP Series 4K TV
Powered by Toshiba's REGZA Engine, this 65-inch smart TV focuses on balanced picture performance for daily viewing. It features a 4K UHD display with Dolby Vision support and AI-based upscaling that improves non-4K content. The TV runs on the VIDAA smart platform for quick access to streaming services and includes Dolby Atmos support, HDMI connectivity and motion enhancement technology for smoother playback during sports and action scenes.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Sharp texture clarity
Super snappy interface
Fluid motion tracking
Reason to avoid
Limited ecosystem apps
Basic audio tuning
6. Kodak 65-inch Matrix Series QLED Google TV
Kodak's Matrix Series combines a 65-inch 4K QLED display with Google TV, making it a suitable option for buyers looking for a large screen without spending heavily. The TV offers up to 450 nits brightness, Dolby Vision support and a 60W speaker setup with Dolby Atmos. It also includes Google Assistant, Chromecast built-in, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and multiple HDMI and USB ports for connecting streaming devices, gaming consoles and sound systems.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Immersive frameless look
High panel brightness
Excellent loudspeakers
Reason to avoid
Slower software updates
Reflective screen glaze
7. TCL 65-inch Metallic Bezel-Less Google TV
This TCL model offers a bezel-less design with a 65-inch 4K UHD display powered by the AiPQ Processor, which adjusts colour, contrast and clarity based on the content being played. It supports Dolby Audio and Dolby Atmos, while the HVA panel helps reduce glare and improve viewing angles. Google TV, Chromecast built-in, Google Assistant and dedicated Game Mode make it suitable for streaming, casual gaming and family entertainment.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Premium metal design
Reduced glare reflection
Great value pricing
Reason to avoid
Average dark room contrast
Mild bass distortion
Top 3 Feature Comparison
|TV Model
|Display & Picture
|Smart Features
|Audio and Gaming
|Samsung 65-inch Crystal UHD (UA65UE85AHULXL)
|65-inch 4K Crystal UHD display, Crystal Processor 4K, HDR
|Tizen OS, SmartThings, Built-in Voice Assistant
|Adaptive Sound, Multiple HDMI ports
|Hisense 65-inch E6S (65E6S)
|65-inch 4K UHD, Dolby Vision
|Google TV, Chromecast Built-in, Google Assistant
|Dolby Atmos, Game Mode
|Xiaomi 65-inch Smart QD-Mini LED
|QD-Mini LED panel, Quantum Dot, Dolby Vision IQ
|Google TV, Voice Control
|Dolby Atmos, High Refresh Rate for Gaming
|Vu 65-inch Vibe Series (65VIBE-DV)
|65-inch 4K QLED, Dolby Vision
|Google TV, Google Assistant
|88W Built-in Soundbar, Dolby Atmos
|Toshiba 65-inch C380RP (65C380RP)
|65-inch 4K UHD, REGZA Engine, Dolby Vision
|VIDAA Smart OS
|Dolby Atmos, Motion Enhancement
|Kodak 65-inch Matrix QLED (65ST5035)
|65-inch 4K QLED, 450 Nits Brightness
|Google TV, Chromecast Built-in
|60W Speakers, Dolby Atmos
|TCL 65-inch V6C (65V6C)
|65-inch 4K UHD, AiPQ Processor, HVA Panel
|Google TV, Google Assistant
|Dolby Atmos, Game Mode
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMD Ijaj Khan
Ijaj Khan is a technology journalist and Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience covering the consumer technology industry. His work spans smartphones, laptops, wearables, gaming, appliances and AI - from hands-on reviews, comparison and buying guides to breaking news and in-depth features that help readers cut through the noise and make informed decisions. Before joining HT Tech, he worked with Jagran New Media, where he sharpened his instincts for fast-paced digital reporting. He holds a Post Graduate Diploma in English Journalism and Mass Communication from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi. Whether he's testing the latest flagship smartphone, tracking a major AI announcement, or putting a gaming laptop through its paces, Ijaj approaches every story with the same goal - making technology feel relevant and easy to understand for everyday users, not just enthusiasts. When he's not in front of a screen for work, he's usually travelling to a new city, hunting for great food, or keeping tabs on what's next in tech before everyone else catches on.Read More