IFA 2022: Nokia launches T21 tablet. Details on features, key specifications here

Nokia has debuted its T21 tablet in Europe, and also introduced two other products: Clarity Earbuds 2 Pro and Portable Wireless Speaker 2. These (and a host of other Nokia products) were launched during the ongoing IFA 2022 festival in Berlin, which will conclude on September 6. The IFA, hosted annually by the German capital, is Europe's largest electronics fair.

Here are some features and specifications of the T21 tablet:

(1.) The device, which has been rolled out in WiFi and 4G/LTE variants, has resolution of 2,000*1,200 pixel and 10.4-inch 2k display. The display has refresh rate of 60Hz and peak brightness of 360 nits.

(2.) It has 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. If required, its memory can be expanded by up to 512GB using a micro SD card.

(3.) For photography, the T21 has been given an 8MP camera, with LED flash, on its rear. For taking selfies, there's another 8MP camera, on the front side.

(4.) Also, it comes with a 12nm Unisoc Tiger 610 chipset. It is fitted with an 8,200mAh battery, which supports fast charging of 18W.

(5.) While T21 is available at a starting price of 129 Euro ( ₹10,300), Earbuds 2 Pro and Wireless Speaker 2 can be purchased at a starting cost of 100 Euro ( ₹8,000) and 55 Euro ( ₹4,300) respectively.

