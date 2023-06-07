Image size not fitting on WhatsApp? Soon, crop picture within Meta-owned app itself

Moving forward, people may get to crop images on WhatsApp itself, with the Meta-owned platform reportedly developing a tool in this regard.

Representational Image (Bloomberg)

This is according to WABetaInfo, a website that shares news and updates related to WhatsApp. To explain how the feature will work, WABetaInfo uploaded the following screenshot on its website:

The 'crop' too in WhatsApp (Image courtesy: WABetaInfo)

As seen in the image above, one must click on the ‘Crop’ option; after this, they can increase or reduce the size of an image that they want to send or forward from their device. The tool will save a lot of time, as people will not need to go to an external editor to crop the picture.

The crop option was spotted by some beta testers who installed the latest WhatsApp beta for Windows 2.2321.3.0, doing so from the Microsoft Store, said WABetaInfo.

The button to crop a picture within WhatsApp itself is, therefore, a feature that is nowhere close to being released for use among the general public. Also, even among beta testers, there are those who may not see the tool in Microsoft Store; they must note that it will be rolled out to more users over the coming days.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail