In fresh job cuts, Intel to lay off 140 California-based employees: Reports

Intel Corp. will reportedly undertake another round of job cuts, and terminate as many as 140 United States-based employees at the end of the month citing cost cuts. Those being laid off are working out of California, including 89 from its campus in the city of Folsom, and the sum 51 at the San Jose office.

Intel layoffs 2023

Intel Corp. (File Photo/Used only for representation)

According to reports, the layoffs have been made across a wide range of roles, including software development for GPUs (graphic processing unit), cloud computing and AI (artificial intelligence) computing, and more. Also, Intel is reported to be planning to begin these job cuts starting August 31.

Some of the impacted members, however, may be offered new positions within the company.

What Intel said in May

While Intel is yet to confirm or officially announce the pink slips, the Santa Clara-headquartered chipmaker made it known back in May that it intended to relieve more people from its staff to mitigate costs.

“Intel is working to accelerate its strategy while navigating a challenging macro-economic environment. We are focused on identifying cost reductions and efficiency gains through multiple initiatives, including some businesses and function-specific workforce reductions in areas across the company. These are difficult decisions, and we are committed to treating impacted employees with dignity and respect,” it noted in a statement then.

Intel layoffs Dec 2022

In December last year, the tech giant laid off 201 staff members: 111 from the Folsom campus and 90 from the Santa Clara office.

In a regulatory filing in January this year, Intel stated it had 131,000 employees as of 2022-end, including 13,500 in California.

