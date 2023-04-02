India Post Payments Bank launches ‘WhatsApp Banking Services’. Details here

India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) on Friday launched ‘WhatsApp Banking Services’ in collaboration with Airtel, which will allow the IPPB customers to access banking services on their mobile phones. According to the Union ministry of communications, the move is aligned with the government's objective of promoting digital and financial inclusion among citizens in their language.

The Airtel-IPPB WhatsApp Banking solution aims to provide multi-language support, making it even easier for customers, especially those in rural areas. This move of accessing banking services in their preferred language will seamlessly connect IPPB customers with their banks on WhatsApp.

Gursharan Rai Bansal, CGM & CSMO – India Post Payments Bank said, “We are delighted to work with Bharti Airtel as our partner in driving digital and financial inclusion in India. We believe that the financial services driven by technology have a great potential and can go a long way in ensuring that the best financial products reach the farthest corners of the country.”

Abhishek Biswal, the business head of Airtel IQ, has emphasized the advantages of the new WhatsApp Banking channel saying that Airtel IQ is a secure and intuitive cloud communication suite that already provides SMS and voice communication services to IPPB customers.

He also stated that the addition of WhatsApp messaging will provide customers with a two-way communication channel, enhancing their banking experience with IPPB.

The new IPPB WhatsApp Banking channel will allow IPPB customers to easily connect with the bank on WhatsApp and access a variety of banking services, such as requesting a doorstep service, locating the nearest Post Office, and much more.

Airtel has been collaborating with IPPB to deliver up to 250 million messages per month to the bank's customers, the majority of whom live in mofussil towns and tier 2,3 cities.

This initiative aligns with the government's Digital India mission, which seeks to enhance access to digital services across the country, including rural areas. By integrating WhatsApp messaging, customers will have greater accessibility to connect with the bank at their fingertips.

The IPPB and Airtel IQ are working to further integrate a LIVE interactive customer support agent into the WhatsApp solution, allowing customers to access support 24x7 and get quick resolutions to their queries.

