Indian government warns public Wi-Fi users, advises avoiding these mistakes

In an effort to boost digital safety awareness, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued a fresh advisory cautioning citizens against performing sensitive transactions over public Wi-Fi networks. The reminder highlights the growing risks associated with unsecured internet connections in public spaces. CERT-In warns that these networks are prime targets for cybercriminals.

Public Wi-Fi: A Hidden Cyber Threat

While free Wi-Fi at airports, cafes, and shopping centres is often welcomed by travellers and commuters, CERT-In warns that these networks are prime targets for cybercriminals. Hackers can easily intercept data shared over unsecured connections, exposing users to serious risks such as identity theft, financial fraud, and unauthorised access to personal information on your laptop, Android phone or iPhone.

The government advisory specifically advises against conducting banking transactions, online shopping, or entering sensitive personal details while connected to public Wi-Fi networks. Even seemingly harmless activities like checking emails or browsing social media accounts could potentially compromise private data.

Best Practices for Safer Browsing

To help users protect themselves, CERT-In has outlined a set of best practices. Citizens are encouraged to avoid clicking on links or downloading attachments from unknown sources. It is also recommended to create long, unique passwords for different online accounts and to regularly back up important files to external storage devices.

Additionally, CERT-In suggests the use of Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) when accessing the internet over public Wi-Fi. VPNs can encrypt internet traffic, offering an extra layer of security against potential cyber threats. Users are also advised to disable the autofill feature on browsers, which could otherwise expose saved passwords and personal information if a device is compromised.

A Growing Focus on Digital Hygiene

CERT-In’s warning comes at a time when digital transactions and online activities are at an all-time high. The advisory forms part of a broader push to promote better digital hygiene amongst citizens, encouraging them to adopt safer online habits to protect their personal and financial information.

By practising these precautionary measures, users can significantly reduce the risk of falling victim to cybercrime, ensuring that their online experience remains secure even when on the move.