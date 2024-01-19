Indiana Jones and the Great Circle confirms 2024 arrival, Troy Baker leads the way
Bethesda unveils Todd Howard's Indiana Jones game with retro gameplay and 2024 release
In 2024, Microsoft and Bethesda created a buzz by announcing a new Indiana Jones game, produced by Todd Howard and developed by MachineGames, the team behind Wolfenstein.
Troy Baker will fill Indy's shoes.
Despite initial excitement, details about the retro action-adventure title remained scarce, leaving fans in anticipation. However, during the latest Xbox Developer Direct, the veil was lifted on the project, revealing the official title, "Indiana Jones and the Great Circle."
The showcase included a sneak peek at gameplay, finally addressing rumours about the game's potential release this year. Confirming expectations, Microsoft and Bethesda announced that the highly anticipated game is set to launch in 2024.
{This is a developing story, please stay tuned with us for the latest updates}