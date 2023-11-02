Indians lose on average 20,000 to holiday shopping scams: Survey

According to a survey, Indians are displaying a mix of cautious and risk-taking behaviour during the festive shopping season. A significant 88 per cent of respondents prioritise checking online seller ratings before making purchases, however, the average amount lost to holiday shopping scams is over ₹20,000.

Norton, a consumer Cyber Safety brand of Gen™, released its latest Cyber Safety Insights Report on Thursday. According to it:

• 88 per cent check ratings for online sellers before making purchases

• 85 per cent investigate the digital security of devices

• 82 per cent assess a company's social media presence for authenticity

• 76 per cent abandon purchases on non-authentic websites

• 73 per cent prefer to pay through third-party payment providers like PayPal

• 71 per cent avoid making purchases on public or unsecured Wi-Fi networks

• 37 per cent say they’d share their personal information to get the gift, and

• 19 per cent wiling to purchase from a questionable website, 31 per cent willing to buy from a questionable third-party and 18 per cent even willing to buy something on the Dark Web.

How to remain protected while shopping online?

According to Norton a variety of tips that can help protect against scams are:

1. Check unfamiliar online stores: Inspect design, pricing, URL, language, spelling, and reviews. Beware of stolen designs and low-quality images. Confirm reviews match the product page and do off-site research. Consider a Google search for the store name + scam, or check the Better Business Bureau’s scam tracker.

2. Beware of incredible offers: Exercise caution with deals that seem too good to be true, especially for designer or luxury items. Such offers may lead to non-delivery or counterfeit products. If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

3. Secure your passwords: Create strong, unique passwords, and consider using a password manager. Enable two-factor authentication where possible to enhance security.

4. Monitor financial statements: Regularly review your credit and bank statements for any unusual transactions, even minor ones that scammers use to verify card functionality. Report fraud promptly to your bank or credit card issuer.

5. Use secure networks: When shopping online, avoid public Wi-Fi, which is vulnerable to hacking. If you must shop while on the go, use a virtual private network (VPN) for added security.

6. Prefer official shopping apps: Opt for official mobile apps provided by major retailers like Amazon or Flipkart. Keep your apps updated for enhanced security via auto-updates.

7. Consider identity theft protection: Despite following precautions, consider identity theft protection services to safeguard online accounts and financial data against potential breaches.

"The digital landscape offers fantastic deals and convenience, but it also presents potential risks. By taking precautions, such as using trusted security software and verifying the authenticity of websites and sellers, we can enjoy the festive season with peace of mind," said Ritesh Chopra, India Director at Norton.

