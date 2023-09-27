India's best TV: Pick from one of top 10 picks in September 2023

Think of any modern home today. Can you imagine a household without a television set? Difficult, right? This humble appliance has helped millions and millions of people across the globe know about the world other than their own. It as entertained an equal number of people as they have watched and enjoyed global feasts for the mind like football world cup, Princess Diana's fairytale marriage and our very own, Ramayana and Mahabharata serials.

In the years that have rolled by, the television technology has seen major change. Today, smart TVs are the order of the day.

A good television in India offers a range of options to cater to diverse preferences and budgets. Leading brands like Samsung, LG, Sony, and TCL provide top-notch display quality with features like 4K Ultra HD, HDR, and smart TV capabilities. These TVs come in various sizes to fit different room sizes. Additionally, many models are equipped with voice control, multiple HDMI and USB ports, and advanced sound technology for an immersive viewing experience. Customers can find good televisions that balance performance and affordability, making it easier than ever to enjoy high-quality entertainment in the comfort of their homes.

India's best TV brands are renowned for their exceptional quality and innovation. Samsung, a household name, leads the market with its stunning QLED and OLED displays, Smart TV capabilities and immersive sound systems. LG impresses with its OLED technology and sleek designs, along with AI-powered smart TVs. Sony's Bravia series is synonymous with superior picture and sound quality, often setting industry standards. TCL offers affordable yet feature-rich options with solid picture quality and Roku OS integration. Xiaomi's Mi TVs provide exceptional value with PatchWall, 4K displays, and budget-friendly pricing. These brands consistently redefine the television experience, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and budgets in India.

A search on Amazon can throw up a dozen of well known and some relatively lesser known brands. In today's world, nearly all of them are smart TVs that provide the convenience of traditional television and the access to internet, opening up a plethora of opportunities. We have curated a list of some of the best TVs available in India and on Amazon, just for you. Take a look and go ahead and pick one right away. You won't regret the decision.

Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Neo Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43AUE65AKXXL (Black)

Keen on experiencing captivating viewing time? Then, invest in Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Neo Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV (UA43AUE65AKXXL) in sleek black. This TV delivers a stunning viewing experience, with gorgeous visuals with vibrant colours and sharp details thanks to its Crystal 4K display. This smart TV offers a host of features for seamless connectivity and entertainment. With the powerful processor, you can enjoy quick navigation and smooth multitasking. The TV's slim design adds an elegant touch to any room.

Specifications on Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) TV:

Display: 43-inch Crystal 4K Ultra HD

Smart Features: Neo Series

Connectivity: Multiple HDMI and USB ports

Sound: Dolby Digital Plus

Processor: Powerful for fast performance

Pros Cons Crystal 4K display for vivid visuals Limited screen size for larger rooms Smart TV features for streaming and connectivity May not support all streaming apps

Mi 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV ‎L43M7-A2IN (Black)

The Mi 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV (L43M7-A2IN) is a good option to go for if you are looking for cutting-edge entertainment, right in the comfort of your living room. Its 4K Ultra HD display ensures crystal-clear visuals with vibrant colours and exceptional clarity. It is powered with Android TV, so you can access a world of content and apps, making it a complete entertainment hub. This TV also features multiple connectivity options, including HDMI and USB ports, and comes with DTS-HD sound for an immersive audio experience. Its sleek black look can jazz up your space in a jiffy.

Specifications on Mi 108 cm (43 inches) TV:

Display: 43-inch 4K Ultra HD

Smart Features: Android TV

Connectivity: Multiple HDMI and USB ports

Sound: DTS-HD

Operating System: Android

Pros Cons Stunning 4K Ultra HD display Limited screen size for larger rooms Access to a wide range of Android apps and content May require additional sound equipment for a theater-like experience.

LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UQ7500PSF (Ceramic Black)

You do wish to refine your viewing experience? Then go for the LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (55UQ7500PSF) in elegant Ceramic Black. This TV has 4K Ultra HD display that offers stunning visuals with lifelike colours and remarkable clarity. Thanks to its smart TV features, you can access a world of content and streaming services. It also boasts a sleek Ceramic Black design, that can add a touch of glamour to your interiors, enhancing the aesthetics of your living space. It also offers multiple connectivity options and immersive audio for a complete entertainment package.

Specifications of LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV:

Display: 55-inch 4K Ultra HD

Smart Features: Smart TV capabilities

Connectivity: HDMI, USB ports

Sound: Dolby Atmos

Design: Ceramic Black finish

Pros Cons Striking 4K Ultra HD display Larger screen size may not fit smaller rooms Dolby Atmos sound for immersive audio Premium pricing compared to smaller models.

LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UQ7500PSF (Ceramic Black)

The LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (43UQ7500PSF) in elegant Ceramic Black is designed to give you the 21st century feel of home entertainment. Its 4K Ultra HD display provides stunning visuals with vibrant colours and exceptional detail. With smart TV features, you can access a world of content and streaming services with ease. The TV's sleek Ceramic Black design adds a touch of class to your living space. The TV comes with multiple connectivity options and offers immersive audio capabilities for an all-encompassing viewing experience.

Specifications of LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV:

Display: 43-inch 4K Ultra HD

Smart Features: Smart TV capabilities

Connectivity: HDMI, USB ports

Sound: Dolby Atmos

Design: Ceramic Black finish

Pros Cons Impressive 4K Ultra HD display Smaller screen size for larger rooms Dolby Atmos for immersive audio Higher pricing compared to smaller models.

MI 138 cm (55 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV L55M7-A2IN (Black)

The smart TV has revolutionized the way we watch content and if you want to experience the magic of immersive viewing, bring home the MI 138 cm (55 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV (L55M7-A2IN) in sleek black. Its 4K Ultra HD display delivers breathtaking visuals with vivid colours and sharp detail. Powered by Android TV, it provides access to a wide range of apps and content. This TV features multiple connectivity options, including HDMI and USB ports. Its sleek design complements any living space, and DTS-HD sound enhances the audio experience.

Specifications of MI 138 cm (55 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV:

Display: 55-inch 4K Ultra HD

Smart Features: Android TV

Connectivity: Multiple HDMI and USB ports

Sound: DTS-HD

Operating System: Android

Pros Cons Stunning 4K Ultra HD display Larger screen size may not fit smaller rooms Access to a wide range of Android apps and content May require additional sound equipment for theater-quality audio.

Mi 125 cm (50 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV L50M7-A2IN (Black)

The Mi 125 cm (50 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV (L50M7-A2IN) in sleek black is designed for an immersive entertainment experience. This TV comes with 4K Ultra HD display which offers stunning visuals with vibrant colours and sharp details. Powered by Android TV, it provides access to a wide array of apps and content. Multiple HDMI and USB ports ensure versatile connectivity, while DTS-HD sound enriches the audio experience. With its sleek design, this TV complements any room.

Specifications of Mi 125 cm (50 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV:

Display: 50-inch 4K Ultra HD

Smart Features: Android TV

Connectivity: Multiple HDMI and USB ports

Sound: DTS-HD

Operating System: Android

Pros Cons Impressive 4K Ultra HD display Screen size may not suit larger rooms Access to a wide range of Android apps and content Enhanced audio setup may be needed for cinematic sound.

Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV L32R8-FVIN (Black)

If you have been looking for a blend of entertainment and convenience, then opt for Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV (L32R8-FVIN) in elegant black. Its HD Ready display ensures crisp visuals with vibrant colours. This smart TV is powered by Amazon's Fire TV operating system, granting access to a vast library of streaming content. It features multiple connectivity options, including HDMI and USB ports. It provides immersive DTS-HD audio for an enhanced viewing experience.

Specifications of Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV:

Display: 32-inch HD Ready

Smart Features: Fire TV OS

Connectivity: HDMI, USB ports

Sound: DTS-HD

Operating System: Fire TV

Pros Cons Fire TV OS for easy access to streaming content Limited screen size for larger rooms DTS-HD audio enhances audio quality Limited app ecosystem compared to some other smart platforms.

TOSHIBA 108 cm (43 inches) V Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV 43V35MP (Black)

It is the era of smart TVs and Toshiba 108 cm (43 inches) V Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV (43V35MP) is fully capable of delivering an immersive viewing experience. Its Full HD display offers sharp and detailed visuals with vibrant colours. This TV is powered by Android TV which facilitates access to a wide range of apps and content. With multiple HDMI and USB ports, connectivity is versatile. This TV is equipped with DTS TruSurround technology, enhancing the audio experience. It comes in sleek black and looks beautiful too.

Specifications of TOSHIBA 108 cm (43 inches) V Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV:

Display: 43-inch Full HD

Smart Features: Android TV

Connectivity: Multiple HDMI and USB ports

Sound: DTS TruSurround

Operating System: Android

Pros Cons Access to a variety of Android apps and content Smaller screen size for larger rooms DTS TruSurround for improved audio quality May require additional sound equipment for theatre-quality audio.

Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Crystal 4K Neo Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55AUE65AKXXL (Black)

Are you keen on having the future of entertainment in your living room? Then invest in the Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Crystal 4K Neo Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV (UA55AUE65AKXXL) in sleek black. Its 4K Ultra HD display offers stunning visuals with crystal-clear clarity and vibrant colours. This smart TV, powered by Tizen OS, provides access to a vast world of streaming content. Multiple HDMI and USB ports ensure seamless connectivity. With Adaptive Sound and Motion Xcelerator, it delivers an immersive audiovisual experience.

Specifications on Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Crystal 4K Neo Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV:

Display: 55-inch 4K Ultra HD

Smart Features: Tizen OS

Connectivity: Multiple HDMI and USB ports

Sound: Adaptive Sound, Motion Xcelerator

Operating System: Tizen

Pros Cons Impressive 4K Ultra HD display Larger screen size may not fit smaller rooms Access to a wide range of streaming content High-end model comes with a higher price tag.

Samsung 80 cm (32 Inches) Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV UA32T4340BKXXL (Glossy Black)

The Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV (UA32T4340BKXXL) in glossy black is an amazing combination of entertainment and intelligence. Its compact size makes it ideal for smaller rooms, while the HD Ready display delivers clear visuals and vibrant colours. This smart TV comes with a feature called Samsung's Smart Hub that provides seamless access to a world of streaming content through various connectivity options, including HDMI and USB ports. With Dolby Digital Plus sound, it ensures an immersive audio experience, enhancing your entertainment.

Specifications of Samsung 80 cm (32 Inches) Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV:

Display: 32-inch HD Ready

Smart Features: Samsung Smart Hub

Connectivity: Multiple HDMI and USB ports

Sound: Dolby Digital Plus

Operating System: Tizen

Pros Cons Compact size suitable for smaller rooms Limited screen size for larger viewing areas Access to streaming services via Samsung Smart Hub Lower resolution compared to 4K TVs.

3 best features for you

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Neo Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43AUE65AKXXL (Black) Crystal 4K Ultra HD Display Neo Series Smart Features Vivid and Crisp Visuals Mi 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV ‎L43M7-A2IN (Black) 4K Ultra HD Resolution Smart Android TV High-Quality Picture LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UQ7500PSF (Ceramic Black) 4K Ultra HD Display Smart TV Features Ceramic Black Finish LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UQ7500PSF (Ceramic Black) 4K Ultra HD Resolution Smart TV Capabilities Stunning Ceramic Design MI 138 cm (55 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV L55M7-A2IN (Black) 4K Ultra HD Picture Smart Android Features Large Screen Immersion Mi 125 cm (50 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV L50M7-A2IN (Black) 4K Ultra HD Resolution Smart Android TV Immersive Display Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV L32R8-FVIN (Black) HD Ready Display Smart Fire TV Features Compact Size TOSHIBA 108 cm (43 inches) V Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV 43V35MP (Black) Full HD Visuals Smart Android TV Wide Screen Entertainment Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Crystal 4K Neo Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55AUE65AKXXL (Black) Crystal 4K Ultra HD Display Neo Series Smart Features Stunning 55-inch Screen Samsung 80 cm (32 Inches) Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV UA32T4340BKXXL (Glossy Black) HD Ready Display Smart TV Features Glossy Black Finish

Best value for money

The TVs mentioned above offer a diverse range of options to cater to various preferences. With features like 4K Ultra HD displays, Smart TV capabilities, and sleek designs, they provide high-quality entertainment experiences. Whether you're looking for a compact HD TV or a large 4K screen with advanced smart features, these TVs offer a blend of cutting-edge technology and value for different needs and budgets in India.

Best overall products

The best overall television from the mentioned products would be the LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UQ7500PSF (Ceramic Black). It stands out with its 4K Ultra HD display, extensive Smart TV features, and elegant Ceramic Black design. This TV delivers stunning visuals and offers a range of smart functionalities, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a comprehensive and immersive entertainment experience.

How to buy the best TV in India

To buy the best TV in India, follow these steps:

Determine Your Budget: Decide on a budget that aligns with your requirements and financial capabilities.

Consider Screen Size: Choose a screen size that suits your room and viewing distance.

Display Technology: Decide between LED, OLED, QLED, or 4K based on your picture quality preferences.

Smart Features: Look for Smart TVs with apps, streaming services, and voice control.

Brand Research: Explore reputable brands known for quality and after-sales support.

Read Reviews: Read customer reviews and expert opinions to assess performance.

Warranty: Check warranty terms and after-sales service.

Make the Purchase: Buy from trusted retailers or e-commerce platforms.

By considering these factors, you can find the best TV that meets your needs and budget in India.

