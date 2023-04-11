India's first Apple retail stores in these cities. Details

Apple’s first-ever retail stores in India at Mumbai and Delhi are set to open doors to the public on April 18 and April 20, respectively. Apple BKC in India’s financial capital and Apple Saket in the national capital marks the iPhone maker’s initial steps towards a retail presence in India, adding to the 552 stores it has in 25 countries.

Apple, iPhone maker, will open its second store on April 20 in Delhi after Mumbai. (PTI Photo)(PTI)

The company’s online store in India went live in September 2020. Apple wants 25% of all iPhones to be manufactured in India, which currently accounts for about 7%.

According to a Bloomberg report, CEO Tim Cook has scheduled a trip to India next week to launch the retail stores, underscoring the ambitions for the country as a growth market and manufacturing base. The two stores have been a long time in the making as India’s strict rules forbid global brands from opening own-brand outlets unless they source a significant portion of the goods from within the country.

Apple Saket

The Saket store is set to open its doors at 10 am on Thursday, April 20. Apple also revealed that the store barricade is a tribute to the city’s iconic gates. The brand new store will feature the tech giant’s latest products and offer personalised services from a team of Specialists, Creatives, and Geniuses.

Apple BKC

Set up inside the Jio World Drive Mall at Bandra Kurla Complex, Apple BKC draws its inspiration from Mumbai's iconic Kaali Peeli (black and white) taxis. The maiden outlet will open on Tuesday, April 18, at 11 am. Ahead of the grand opening, Apple BKC is conducting a special series — Mumbai Rising — that aims to provide hands-on activities with the company’s products that celebrate the local culture. Customers can check out apple.com/in/today to know more about the sessions. Apple has also introduced customised wallpapers themed after Apple BKC and Apple Saket, and a curated Apple Music playlist featuring the ‘sounds of Mumbai and Delhi’.

