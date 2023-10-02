India's global mobile download speed better than Japan, Turkiye in Ookla index

India has witnessed significant boost in mobile download speed, making it to the top 50 in the Ookla Speedtest Global Index list. Ookla, the Seattle-headquartered company is known for its fixed broadband and mobile network testing application, data and analysis.

Ookla's Speedtest Global Index rankings are based on median download speed.(Ookla)

Its Speedtest is used by internet service providers, carriers, businesses, universities and government agencies alike who trust Ookla’s commitment to quality and neutrality, the company said on its website.

According to the report, India has now jumped 72 places higher and clinched the 47th spot in the index, a feat attributed to the launch of 5G services in the country. Besides eclipsing neighbours like Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, India is also ahead of some G20 nations like Mexico (90th), Turkey (68th), the UK (62nd), Japan (58th), Brazil (50th place), and South Africa (48th place).

As per the report, India's download speed performance has seen a 3.59 times increase since the introduction of 5G, with median download speeds improving to 50.21 Mbps in August 2023, from 13.87 Mbps in September 2022.

"This improvement has led to India's rise in the Speedtest Global Index, moving up 72 places, from 119th place to the 47th position," the index said.

The 5G deployments have led to an improved overall user experience across all telecom circles with operators investing in backhaul infrastructure.

The launch of 5G technology by operators like Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel has led to a substantial increase in 5G subscribers, and operators still have ambitious roll-out plans, with the deployment of a significant number of 5G base stations across the country.

In fact, 5G has not only brought faster speeds but also higher customer satisfaction, as indicated by the Net Promoter Score (NPS), which shows that 5G users in India consistently rate their network operators more positively compared to 4G users.

In fact, during his Independence Day address this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that a task force has been set up for 6G services. "My country is the fastest country to roll out 5G. We have reached more than 700 districts and now we are getting ready for 6G. We have formed a task force", the prime minister had announced from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

