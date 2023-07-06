On Threads' launch, Twitter user quips 'built using Ctrl+C+V'. Musk responds…

Meta, led by Mark Zuckerberg, has unveiled Threads, a new text-based app stemming from Instagram. Threads enables users to share text updates and engage in public conversations, differentiating from Instagram's primary emphasis on photo-sharing. However, not only it gives direct competition to Twitter, many of its features are seen as similar to Elon Musk's micro-blogging platform. And netizens can't keep calm! (ALSO READ: Meta's Threads app is live in India. How to sign up, create posts | Steps)

A Twitter user criticised the new Threads app, saying, "Meta's new app was built entirely using this keyboard: Ctrl+C+V." The post caught the attention of Musk, who responded with a laughing emoji.

Another user wrote, “Cloning a competitor's app and making it less intuitive is a risky strategy. It could backfire and alienate users, who may prefer the original app's user experience. However, if done correctly, it could be a successful way to compete with a larger.”

Zuckerberg fuels debate

Interestingly, today, Zuckerberg himself posted on Twitter, after nearly a decade, after the launch of Threads. He shared a Spiderman meme highlighting the similarities, which sparked further debate.

While several users were also of the opinion that given the rapid modifications happening on Twitter including daily limit, the need for an account, paid subscription, Meta's app can be a good alternative.

Check out some more reactions (funny) to the Threads app. But don't miss to read the later part as we compare Twitter and Threads app features.

Twitter vs Threads: A comparison | 10 points

1) Profile creation: Threads allows users to import bio information and followers from their existing Instagram profile, while Twitter allows users to sign up through email and phone numbers.

2) Leveraging Instagram user base: Threads requires users to have an Instagram account, building on the existing user base of Instagram.

3) Cross-platform linking: Users can switch between Threads and Instagram, allowing seamless integration between the two platforms. Posts on Threads can be shared on a user's Instagram story or profile, providing cross-platform visibility.

4) Viewing limits: Threads currently has no viewing limits, whereas Twitter introduced a rate limit for unverified users, initially restricting them to 600 posts per day.

6) Homepage: Threads' homepage resembles Twitter's "For You" page, suggesting accounts that a user may be interested in. Twitter's homepage displays trending topics and personalised content suggestions.

7) Like counts: Threads offers the option to hide like counts on posts, which also hides the number on a user's Instagram profile. Twitter does not provide this feature.

8) Draft saving and bookmarking: As of the launch, Threads does not have an option to save drafts of posts, while Twitter allows users to save drafts. It also lacks an option to bookmark threads for later reference, while Twitter allows users to bookmark tweets.

9) Search functionality: Threads' search function only finds accounts and does not search for specific words within threads. Twitter, on the other hand, supports searching for specific words and hashtags.

10) Character and video limits: Threads allows users to submit up to 500 characters and videos up to 5 minutes in duration, while Twitter has a character restriction of 280 words for non-paying users (extended to 10,000 for paid users) and a video time limit of 2 minutes and 20 seconds for all users.

The battle between Twitter and Meta is intensifying?

Threads, the new app from Meta, has added fuel to this ongoing rivalry between the two tech giants, who have even jokingly (our guess) proposed a physical cage fight.

Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter, has revealed plans to enable voice and video calls on the platform without requiring users to share their phone numbers. This move positions Twitter in direct competition with Mark Zuckerberg's WhatsApp and Instagram, further escalating the competition.

Both Twitter and Meta closely observe each other's strategies and respond with counter moves. Meta recently introduced a paid verification service for users on Instagram and Facebook, shortly after Twitter launched its own paid verification service through Twitter Blue, offering users the coveted Blue tick in exchange for a subscription fee.

