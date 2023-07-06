Meta's Threads app is live in India. How to sign up, create posts on Twitter's rival | Steps

Meta, led by Mark Zuckerberg, has introduced Threads, a new text-based app from Instagram. This platform allows users to share text updates and participate in public conversations, distinguishing it from Instagram's primary focus on photo-sharing. Seen as potential to compete against Twitter, Threads has experienced immense popularity, garnering over five million sign-ups within the first four hours of its release, Zuckerberg informed. (ALSO READ: Meta’s Threads, built by Instagram, is a Twitter rival without hashtags or ads) Threads app is available for download in India.(Getty Images via AFP)

Threads app is now available for download in India on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Here are the steps to signup for the Threads app.

How to sign up for Threads app on Android and iPhone?

1. Search for "Threads, an Instagram app" on the App Store or Play Store and download the app.

2. Once the app is downloaded, open it and locate the "Login with Instagram" button at the bottom of the screen.

3. Tap on the "Login with Instagram" button and enter your Instagram username and password to log in to the new Threads app by Instagram.

4. After logging in, you can choose to import your profile information from Instagram by tapping the "Import from Instagram" button. Alternatively, you can manually enter your bio, link, and profile picture by tapping on each respective icon. Once you're done, tap "Next."

5. Next, you will be prompted to select whether you want a Public profile or a Private profile. Make your selection and tap "Next." If you are under 16 years old (or under 18 in certain countries), you will be automatically set to a private profile upon joining Threads.

6. You will then see a list of people you follow on Instagram. You have the option to either tap the "Follow all" button to follow all of them on Threads, tap the "Follow" button next to individual names to selectively follow people, or simply tap the "Next" button in the upper-right corner to skip this step.

7. Finally, tap "Join Threads" to complete the login process.

How to sign up through the website on the Threads app?

Visit threads.net and log in to the platform with your Instagram username and password. However, currently, it redirects you to download the application.

How to create a Threads post on Instagram Threads app?

Once you have successfully logged in, you can start creating threads on the app. Threads function as a text-based app, similar to Twitter. Instead of "tweets," they use the term "Threads," and instead of "retweets," they use "shares." However, the "likes" feature remains consistent across both platforms.

To post a new thread on Instagram Threads app, simply click on the "New Thread" button and share it on your profile.

What are the Instagram Threads app's post limits?

Users can submit up to 500 characters and attach links, images, and videos that are no more than 5 minutes in duration. Compared to its competitor, Twitter, the Threads app allows for more characters and longer videos. On Twitter, non-Blue subscribers have a character restriction of 280 words, which is extended to 10,000 for paid users, and videos have a 2-minute and 20-second time limit. While Twitter Blue subscribers may submit videos up to 2 hours long.