Zuckerberg brings Twitter-like Threads app. Dorsey, Musk flag privacy concerns

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has unveiled its latest offering: Threads, a new microblogging app set to roll out on Thursday. With its launch, Threads will be positioned as a direct competitor to Twitter, where Elon Musk, who recently acquired the social media platform, continues to explore and experiment with its features, sparking a lot of backlash. Jack Dorsey and Elon Musk took swipe on Mark Zuckerberg's new app

What is Meta's Threads app?

Threads, a text-based conversation app, will allow users to follow the accounts they follow on Instagram and keep the same username, a listing on Apple's App Store showed.

Threads, an Instagram app(Apple App store)

Jack Dorsey and Elon Musk team up to take a swipe at Meta's new app

Twitter co-founder and former chief executive Jack Dorsey raised concerns about the permissions and data access required by Meta's new app. Sharing a screenshot of the App Store listing, which displayed the app's data requirements, Dorsey tweeted, "All your Threads are belong to us." Elon Musk, too, joined him and commented on the post, “Yeah”.

In another tweet, Twitter new boss took on Meta and sarcastically remarked, "Thank's goodness, they are so sanely run." This comment was in reference to a Meta executive's reported statement about aiming to establish a "sanely run" social media platform through the Threads app.

Twitter under experiment!

Twitter has announced that users will soon need to be verified in order to use TweetDeck, a popular tool for managing Twitter accounts. The company stated that this change will be implemented within 30 days.

In addition to the verification requirement, Twitter has recently decided to limit the number of posts that users can read each day.

Due to the uncertainty created due to frequent change of Twitter features changes, many netizens have expressed their desire to ditch the platform and join rivals. (ALSO READ: ‘Instagram’ and ‘MySpace’ trend on Twitter as users threat mass exodus amid Elon Musk's ‘data limit’)

Twitter vs Meta - this battle is already full-fledged!

Elon Musk, the entrepreneur behind SpaceX and Tesla, has announced his ambitious plans for Twitter. He shared that the social media platform will soon allow users to make voice and video calls without needing to share their phone numbers. This puts Twitter in direct competition with Mark Zuckerberg's WhatsApp and Instagram.

Both platforms are closely watching each other's moves. Meta, the company that owns Facebook and Instagram, recently introduced a paid verification service for its users. This came after Twitter started offering paid verification through Twitter Blue, where users can subscribe to access exclusive features, including the coveted Blue tick badge.

Interestingly, the rivalry between these tech giants is not limited to the digital space. There have been talks of a high-profile cage fight, adding an intriguing aspect to their ongoing battle for dominance in the tech industry.

