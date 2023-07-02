‘Instagram’ and ‘MySpace’ trend on Twitter as users threat mass exodus amid Elon Musk's ‘data limit’

In a surprising turn of events, Twitter finds itself facing a storm of criticism and user dissatisfaction as the platform suffers an extended outage and implements limits on the number of tweets users can read. As frustrations mount, conversations are buzzing on Twitter about a potential exodus to other platforms, with Instagram, Facebook, and even MySpace making unexpected comebacks into the limelight. Conversations are buzzing on Twitter about a potential exodus to other platforms, with Instagram and MySpace.

The Elon Musk-owned service recently announced revised usage quotas, leaving users feeling stifled and unable to keep up with new posts. In a tweet, Musk outlined the restrictions, revealing that verified account holders would be limited to a maximum of 8,000 posts per day. However, unverified users faced a significant reduction, with their daily limit slashed to a mere 800 posts.

For newly registered, unverified users, the allowance plummeted to just 400 posts per day. These restrictions, intended to combat "extreme levels of data scraping" and "system manipulation," were deemed necessary by Musk to tackle pressing issues on the platform.

The sudden tweet limit sparked a wave of conversations across social media, and Twitter users quickly started contemplating alternatives. Instagram, known for its visual appeal and emphasis on sharing photos and videos, suddenly found itself in the spotlight.

With Twitter's constraints hindering users' ability to engage in extensive conversations, many flocked to Instagram, craving a change of scenery and a platform that allowed them to express themselves freely. Others turned their attention to Facebook, seeking a more familiar and established social media space to connect with friends and family.

Interestingly, the name that caught many by surprise was MySpace, the once-popular social networking site that fell out of favor years ago. Nostalgia-driven users reminisced about the early days of social media, when MySpace reigned supreme, and contemplated revisiting the platform for a sense of novelty and a break from Twitter's current woes.

While Elon Musk's tweet limit initially sparked frustration and discontent among Twitter users, it also ignited a larger conversation about the future of social media and the platforms that shape our online interactions. With the anticipated launch of Meta's Twitter rival on the horizon, users are left wondering if it will be the next destination to satisfy their digital socializing needs.

Also read | Elon Musk limits number of posts Twitter users can read each day