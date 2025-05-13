iOS 18.5 released: iPhone users get new features, bug fixes

Apple has officially rolled out iOS 18.5 and iPadOS 18.5 with feature enhancements, bug fixes, and security patches. This is Apple’s fifth OS update for iOS 18, but it does not include any major changes or new features as previous updates. Therefore, iOS 18.5 is not a major update, but a crucial one for a smooth experience and enhanced security for iPhone and iPad users. With the release, Apple highlighted the inclusion of new Pride Harmony wallpaper, parental lock notifications for a child’s device, and a fix to the Apple Vision Pro app. Furthermore, the update is crucial in terms of security patches, as it focuses on more than 30 security fixes across devices. Know more about what the iOS 18.5 has in store for users. Know why you should install the new iOS 18.5 update and what it has in store for iPhone users.(Aishwarya Panda-HT)

Also read: iOS 19 to take to boost iPhone’s battery life with help of AI

iOS 18.5 update: What’s new

According to Apple’s release notes, the iOS 18.5 includes minor changes for iPhone users. The update mostly focuses on security fixes across devices, including iPhone and iPad. Additionally, there are a few limited new features, which may come in handy to users. Firstly, the update brings a new notification system for parents when the Screen Time passcode has been accessed on a child’s device. Another new addition includes carrier-provided satellite support for iPhone 13 models. Other features include new Pride Harmony wallpaper, Buy with iPhone feature, and Apple Vision Pro app black screen issue fix.

Also read: iPadOS 19 update: Apple to unveil redesigned Siri, menu bar and more at WWDC 2025

Alongside these feature enhancements, Apple has released more than 30 security fixes that include some of Apple’s first-party apps, Bluetooth, iCloud Document Sharing, and much more. Therefore, it's crucial to update your device to iOS 18.5 to take advantage of new features and enhance your safety. To install the update on iPhone, go to the Settings app and click on General. Then, click on software update and simply click on “update now.” Users can also schedule the install at night for ease.

Also read: Apple AirPods to soon get live translation feature in upcoming iOS 19 update: Report

Now, Apple is majorly focusing on bug fixes and security patches for iOS 18 updates as it is shifting its focus to the upcoming iOS 19 update. The new generation operating system will be announced at the June WWDC 2025 event, but it will officially be launched in the fall with the iPhone 17 series. Reports also suggest that Apple could bring iOS 18.6 update as well to bring Apple Intelligence to China.