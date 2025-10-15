iOS 26.1 release soon: Apple may bring a BIG AI change that may replace ChatGPT with…
iOS 26.1 beta 3 is here, bringing three major upgrades to iPhones. Here are 3 new features which we can expect during the stable release.
Apple has just released the iOS 26.1 beta 3 for developers and beta testers, and it is expected to release the stable version by the end of October for compatible iPhones. The latest beta version has been released and revealed three crucial upgrades coming to iPhones. Firstly, it revealed a redesigned Apple TV Plus app, hints at third-party AI integrations, and a new Local Capture settings screen. These three iOS 26.1 upgrades may offer a new iPhone experience to users, making the OS seamless and more intelligent. Here’s everything you need to know about these 3 new feature upgrades coming to the iOS 26.1 update this month.
iOS 26.1 update: 3 BIG feature upgrades to expect
- Third-party AI integrations: iOS 26.1 beta drops the biggest hint into allowing users to choose their preferred AI chatbot integration into Siri, apart from OpenAI’s ChatGPT. While this feature may not come with the upcoming update, it is said to be on the way, as the “Report a concern related to ChatGPT” has now been replaced with “Report a concern related to a Third Party”. However, it's unclear when Apple will roll out third-party AI integration.
- Local Capture option: iOS 26.1 beta 3 has revealed to bring the Local Capture feature to the settings, allowing users to record audio and video with options to isolate their own input and save recordings directly to the Files app. This feature is said to be available in the Settings app under General.
- Apple TV app redesign: iOS 26.1 is said to bring a redesigned logo for the Apple TV app. Instead of Apple TV+, it will only be called Apple TV. The new logo brings a more colourful aesthetic to the app icon. However, it is unknown if the app UI will also get a makeover.
These are the major upgrades spotted in the iOS 26.1 update, and it is expected to make a stable roll by the end of October.