iOS 26 released: Only these iPhone users get new Apple features, iPhone 17 to…

Apple has officially begun rolling out iOS 26, the latest version of its iPhone operating system. The new update introduces a wave of features, from Apple Intelligence, the company’s AI-driven platform, to real-time translation, redesigned apps, and deeper privacy tools. However, as with every major software upgrade, Apple has drawn a line on device compatibility. Only newer iPhones with the power to handle advanced on-device AI are included in the iOS 26 compatibility list, leaving many older models behind. For millions of users, this means that only select iPhone owners will get access to the highly anticipated upgrade. For those upgrading, iOS 26 feels like one of the most ambitious updates Apple has released in years.(apple.com)

Which iPhones are eligible for iOS 26?

Apple has kept the iOS 26 eligibility list fairly exclusive. The update will be available only for the iPhone 15, iPhone 16, and the newly launched iPhone 17 series, along with the iPhone Air. In practical terms, this means that the iPhone 14 range and everything before it has been dropped from Apple’s upgrade cycle. While this move may disappoint long-term iPhone owners, it reflects the company’s increasing push towards AI-centric features that require more powerful processors and upgraded neural engines.

Why older iPhones are missing out

One of the biggest talking points around iOS 26 is how heavily it relies on AI. Apple Intelligence, the umbrella term for Apple’s machine-learning features, allows Siri to rewrite messages, summarise notifications, and even generate images from prompts. These capabilities require hardware optimisations that simply aren’t present in older iPhones. Apple argues that limiting iOS 26 to newer models ensures a smooth, lag-free experience and avoids overloading devices that cannot support AI-driven tasks.

The new features you will get with iOS 26

For those upgrading, iOS 26 feels like one of the most ambitious updates Apple has released in years. Beyond AI, the system brings redesigned apps, including Apple Music and Maps, both of which now feature more fluid layouts. FaceTime and Messages also gain live translation, allowing users to communicate across languages in real time. Privacy is another focus area, with more advanced call screening and content filters built directly into the system. And for gamers, Apple has launched a new Games Hub, consolidating downloads, achievements, and recommendations into one streamlined app.

Full list of supported devices

| iPhone Model | Eligible for iOS 26 Update |

| iPhone 17 Pro Max | Yes |

| iPhone 17 Pro | Yes |

| iPhone 17 | Yes |

| iPhone Air | Yes |

| iPhone 16 Pro Max | Yes |

| iPhone 16 Pro | Yes |

| iPhone 16 Plus | Yes |

| iPhone 16 | Yes |

| iPhone 15 Pro Max | Yes |

| iPhone 15 Pro | Yes |

| iPhone 15 Plus | Yes |

| iPhone 15 | Yes |

| iPhone 14 series and earlier | Not Eligible |

What it means for iPhone users

The release of iOS 26 is both exciting and frustrating, depending on which side of Apple’s compatibility line you fall. Owners of the latest iPhones are set to enjoy Apple’s biggest leap into AI-powered mobile computing, while users of older models are effectively frozen out of the future of iOS. With this update, Apple has made it clear that AI will define the iPhone experience going forward—and only those with newer hardware will be part of that journey.