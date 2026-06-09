iOS 27 is here: 7 new iPhone features that could change how you use your device

WWDC26: Apple has unveiled iOS 27 at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), introducing a range of updates focused on artificial intelligence, productivity, privacy and performance. While the stable version is expected to roll out in September, developers can already test the software through an early beta release, with a public beta expected next month.

Apple has unveiled iOS 27 with AI tools, faster performance, and upgraded iPhone features. (AFP)

By MD Ijaj Khan Ijaj Khan is a technology journalist and Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience covering the consumer technology industry. His work spans smartphones, laptops, wearables, gaming, appliances and AI - from hands-on reviews, comparison and buying guides to breaking news and in-depth features that help readers cut through the noise and make informed decisions. Before joining HT Tech, he worked with Jagran New Media, where he sharpened his instincts for fast-paced digital reporting. He holds a Post Graduate Diploma in English Journalism and Mass Communication from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi. Whether he's testing the latest flagship smartphone, tracking a major AI announcement, or putting a gaming laptop through its paces, Ijaj approaches every story with the same goal - making technology feel relevant and easy to understand for everyday users, not just enthusiasts. When he's not in front of a screen for work, he's usually travelling to a new city, hunting for great food, or keeping tabs on what's next in tech before everyone else catches on. Read more Read less

From a redesigned Siri experience to smarter automation tools, iOS 27 introduces several changes that could reshape how iPhone users interact with their devices. Here are seven of the most notable additions.

1. Siri Gets a Major AI Upgrade

Apple is finally introducing a new AI-powered Siri experience. Built on the company’s Foundation Models, the assistant can understand personal context and pull information from messages, emails, photos and other content stored on a user’s device.

The upgraded Siri will also have a dedicated app where users can revisit previous conversations. Apple is extending Siri’s capabilities to visual search as well, allowing users to identify objects or retrieve information through the Camera app.

The feature will require newer iPhone models, with some advanced capabilities reserved for Apple’s latest devices.

2. More Control Over Liquid Glass Design

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

After introducing the Liquid Glass interface in iOS 26, Apple is now giving users greater control over the visual effect.

A new opacity slider allows users to adjust transparency levels across menus, tabs and interface elements. The company has also improved how background content is blurred, making text and icons easier to read.

3. Passwords App Can Update Weak Passwords

The Passwords app is receiving a practical upgrade. In iOS 27, it can automatically replace weak or compromised passwords with stronger alternatives on supported accounts. The feature builds on the app’s existing ability to alert users when credentials appear in known security breaches, reducing the need for manual updates.

4. New AI-Powered Photo Editing Tools

Apple is expanding editing capabilities in the Photos app with several AI-based tools. An enhanced version of Clean Up aims to remove unwanted objects more naturally. A new Extend tool can expand images beyond their original frame using generative AI. Another addition, Spatial Reframing, allows users to adjust image perspective using on-device processing and save those changes directly to the photo.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The updates reflect Apple’s growing focus on AI-assisted photography while keeping the original image intact. 5. Faster Performance Across the System {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The updates reflect Apple’s growing focus on AI-assisted photography while keeping the original image intact. 5. Faster Performance Across the System {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Performance improvements are a key part of iOS 27.

Apple says apps can launch up to 30% faster, AirDrop transfers may be up to 80% quicker and photos could load significantly faster than before. The company has also introduced optimisations for Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity. These gains are expected to benefit both newer iPhones and older supported models.

6. Expanded Screen Time Controls for Families

Apple is strengthening parental control features through an updated Screen Time experience. A new "Ask to Browse" setting requires children to request permission before visiting unfamiliar websites in Safari. Communication Safety tools have also been expanded to help filter content that may include nudity, graphic imagery or violence.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In addition, a new Time Allowances feature provides age-based recommendations for app usage limits across categories such as gaming and entertainment.

7. Shortcuts Becomes Easier With AI

The Shortcuts app is getting a simpler setup process powered by Apple Intelligence. Instead of manually linking actions and triggers, users can describe what they want in everyday language. For example, a user could ask the app to send a message with an estimated arrival time when leaving work, and the system will create the automation automatically.

The change could make one of Apple's most powerful productivity tools accessible to a much wider audience.