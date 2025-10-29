iPad mini may get this iPhone-like hardware feature in 2026

Apple is reportedly preparing to give the iPad mini a major design and hardware overhaul, including iPhone-like water resistance. According to a new report by Bloomberg, the next-generation iPad mini, expected in 2026, will feature a more robust casing that can withstand splashes and light exposure to water, making it safer for use in everyday environments like kitchens, bathrooms, or poolside areas. If Apple succeeds in integrating a water-resistant design, it would mark the first time an iPad has received such treatment,(AP)

iPhone-inspired durability

The report suggests that Apple has developed a new vibration-based speaker system that eliminates the need for visible speaker holes, one of the most common entry points for water. By removing these openings, the iPad mini’s structure would be more resistant to water ingress.

While iPhones use adhesive seals and rubber gaskets around their speaker grilles to achieve IP68 water resistance, the iPad mini is said to adopt a different approach that still enhances durability without majorly affecting design or audio quality. Currently, no iPad, including the mini, carries an official IP rating for dust or water resistance.

If Apple succeeds in integrating a water-resistant design, it would mark the first time an iPad has received such treatment, potentially setting a new standard for future models across the lineup.

OLED display and higher pricing expected

Beyond water resistance, Apple is also expected to equip the next iPad mini with an OLED display, a feature that has so far been limited to the iPhone and Apple Watch. The move would deliver richer contrast, deeper blacks, and better energy efficiency than the current LCD panels.

However, these upgrades may come at a cost. The report suggests that Apple could raise the price by up to $100, pushing the starting price beyond the current $499 mark.

The last major update to the iPad mini arrived in 2024 with the 7th-generation model. If the 2026 refresh brings both OLED and water resistance, it would represent one of the biggest leaps in the compact tablet’s history, bringing it closer than ever to iPhone-level durability and display quality.