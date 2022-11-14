iPhone 13 can be bought in less than 50,000. Check this limited time deal

Flipkart sales are not over with festive season yet. Buyers who missed that time can avail another chance to buy smartphone at amazing discounts. The sale live on the platform offers discounts on smartphones from various brands but one offer which stands out is that given on iPhone 13.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the Flipkart's website, this Apple's smartphone is available at ₹61,999 onwards. However it comes bundled with several bank offers and exchange discounts significantly lowering its price. With these offers the device can be purchased in as less as ₹40,000.

The e-commerce website is offering bank offers on the iPhone’s purchase totalling up to 10% discount. For instance, buyers can claim Rs1,000 off on Axis Bank credit card non EMI transactions. Also there is instant discount of 5% on Flipkart Axis Bank card.

Along with this, there is an exchange discount of up to ₹17,500, depending on the model and condition of exchanged phone. For example, an old iPhone 11 can be exchanged at a value of ₹12,000. There is an exchange offer of ₹16,000 if you wish to exchange iPhone 12 for iPhone 13. Buyers can also avail this offer with old Android smartphone.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The sale ends in few hours and so is the discounted price. So hurry and grab the offer on Flipkart before it wraps up.

Specifications of iPhone 13

Apple iPhone 13 runs on A15 Bionic chipset - the same chip which powers the iPhone 14.

It flaunts a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR screen and has improved battery life.

The smartphone is equipped with a 12MP camera on the front for selfies. Its rear panel comes embedded with a 12MP dual camera setup as well.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail