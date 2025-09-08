iPhone 15 gets big price cut ahead of iPhone 17 launch: Check deals now

Apple has cut the price of its iPhone 15 models as it prepares to launch the iPhone 17 series. This move follows the company’s usual strategy of reducing older models to make way for new releases. Buyers looking for a new iPhone now have a chance to purchase the iPhone 15 at significantly lower prices across major online platforms. Apple has cut iPhone 15 prices ahead of the iPhone 17 launch. (AFP)

iPhone 15: Price Drop

The iPhone 15, originally launched in 2023 with a starting price of Rs. 79,900, had already seen a price reduction of Rs. 10,000 last year, bringing it down to Rs. 69,900. The latest discount brings the phone even closer to budget-friendly territory for Apple users.

On Flipkart, the iPhone 15 now starts at Rs. 64,900, reflecting a Rs. 5,000 price reduction. Customers may also be eligible for additional bank offers, further lowering the effective cost. On Amazon, the discount is higher. The starting price has dropped by Rs. 20,000, now listed at Rs. 59,900. Buyers can also claim a cashback of up to ₹1,797, bringing the effective price down to Rs. 58,103.

Exchange offers on both platforms provide further savings. If a customer trades in an old smartphone valued at Rs. 20,000, the iPhone 15 could be purchased for under Rs. 40,000. Exchange values depend on the condition of the existing device.

The iPhone 15 comes in five colour options: Black, Blue, Green, Pink, and Yellow.

iPhone 15: Worth Buying?

The iPhone 15 features a 6.1-inch XDR OLED display with a resolution of 1179 x 2556 pixels. The screen supports Dolby Vision and HDR10 and offers up to 2000 nits of peak brightness. The device is powered by Apple’s A16 Bionic chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and storage options up to 512GB. The phone carries a 3349mAh battery that supports wireless and reverse-wired charging.

For photography, the device includes a dual rear camera setup with a 48MP main sensor and a 12MP ultrawide lens. The front-facing camera for selfies and video calls is 12MP.

With the iPhone 17 launch on the horizon, these discounts make the iPhone 15 an attractive option for those who want recent technology at a lower price.