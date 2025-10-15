iPhone 16 price on Amazon Diwali sale drops to Rs…

Amazon’s Great Indian Festival with Diwali Edition is still ongoing with massive deals and offers on electronic products across categories and flagship devices. From popular smartphones to smart home appliances, buyers can grab huge discounts on their desired products. However, we have spotted one eye-catching deal that can not be missed if you are planning a smartphone upgrade. Currently, the Apple iPhone 16 is available at a discounted price, allowing buyers to get it under Rs. 60,000 during the Amazon Diwali sale. Therefore, check out the latest deals and offers on the iPhone 16 to get it at a lower price. Here are the pros and cons of buying the iPhone 16 at a lower price during the Amazon sale.(Bloomberg)

Amazon sale: iPhone 16 price drop

The iPhone 16 model is currently listed at Rs. 79,999 on Amazon for the 128GB model. However, it is currently available at a 16% discount, bringing the price down to Rs. 66,900 as part of the Amazon Diwali sale. While it's already a great deal, buyers can also avail bank and exchange offers to further reduce the price of the iPhone 16 model and get it at under Rs. 60,000.

As per Amazon, buyers can avail a flat Rs. 4000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Debit Card EMI transactions at a minimum purchase value of Rs. 34900. Therefore, the price goes down to Rs. 62,900. In addition, the buyers can also avail up to Rs. 56,300 off with an exchange offer; however, the exchange value will be based on the smartphone model and working condition. Therefore, even if you get Rs. 5000 to Rs. 10,000 for your old smartphone, then you can get the iPhone 16 at less than Rs. 60,000, which is quite a great bargain.

What are the pros and cons of buying the iPhone 16

Pros:

iPhone 16 has a powerful A18 Chip with 8GB of RAM

It supports Apple Intelligence, and will get new AI upgrades in future

It has an all-day battery life, which is perfect for multitaskers.

It comes impressive dual camera setup offering 48MP main and 12MP ultrawide camera.

Cons: