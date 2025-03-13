iPhone 16 Pro Max vs Xiaomi 15 Ultra: Which high-end smartphone is worth the hype?

iPhone 16 Pro Max vs Xiaomi 15 Ultra: In recent times, several flagship range smartphones have been launched including the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, OnePlus 13, and others. However, a new flagship competitor has entered the market, which is directly comparing itself to the iPhone 16 Pro Max. Yes, I am talking about the new Xiaomi 15 Ultra which has become the talk of the town since its global debut at the MWC 2025. Additionally, the company is directly comparing smartphone capabilities with competitor models, flaunting its advanced camera technology. But, is it really more impressive than the iPhone 16 Pro Max? Let’s have a detailed specification comparison to know what the Xiaomi 15 Ultra has to offer. Check out the detailed difference between iPhone 16 Pro Max and Xiaomi 15 Ultra.(Apple/ Xiaomi)

iPhone 16 Pro Max vs Xiaomi 15 Ultra: Design and display

The iPhone 16 Pro Max comes with a similar design as the predecessor, with a titanium frame, similar camera placement, and a glass build. However, some of its interesting design features include Action Button, Dynamic Island on the display, and the new camera control button. These three features are now being copied by several smartphone brands, to provide iPhone-like experiences. On the other hand, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra comes with a glass and aluminum build which also includes a massive circular camera module. Both smartphones offer IP68 rating and are almost similar in weight, showcasing their premiumness.

For display, the iPhone 16 Pro Max features a 6.9-inch Super Retina LTPO XDR OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 2000nits peak brightness. It also comes with HDR10 and Dolby Vision support for enhanced visuals. Whereas, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra features a 6.73-inch LTPO AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3200 nits peak brightness.

iPhone 16 Pro Max vs Xiaomi 15 Ultra: Performance and battery

The iPhone 16 Pro Max is powered by the A18 Pro chip paired with 8GB RAM. On the other hand, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor paired with 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. Since, both devices are backed by new-generation and powerful chipset, they will offer ease in multitasking and efficient day-to-day usage. However, with Xiaomi offering better RAM, it could provide a better processing power.

Additionally, the iPhone 16 Pro Max also has an upper hand in providing Apple Intelligence features such as the Clean up tool, visual intelligence, ChatGPT integration, Smarter Siri, and much more. Whereas, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra offers HyperAI which includes a suite of AI features such as AI Search, AI Art, AI Writing, and more. It also comes with Google's Gemini integration.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max is backed by a 4685mAh battery that supports 38W wired charging and 25W MagSafe charging. The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is backed by a 5,410mAh silicon-carbon battery that supports a 90W wired charging and 80W wireless charging.

iPhone 16 Pro Max vs Xiaomi 15 Ultra: Camera

In terms of photography, the iPhone 16 Pro features a triple camera setup that includes a 48MP main camera, a 48MP ultrawide camera, and a 12MP periscope telephoto lens. This camera setup offers exceptional and some of the industry's camera performance. Many creators, film makers, and professional photographers rely on Apple’s Pro Max camera to capture professional camera-like images. On the other hand, Xiaomi 15 Ultra has upped its camera performance with its new quad camera setup. It includes a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, a 50MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and macro capabilities, and it also includes a 200MP periscope telephoto lens with 4.3x optical zoom.

iPhone 16 Pro Max vs Xiaomi 15 Ultra: Price

The iPhone 16 Pro Max comes at a starting price of ₹1,44,900 for the 256GB storage variant. Whereas, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is priced at ₹1,09,999 for 16GB + 512GB storage option.