iPhone 16 Pro price drops with this Amazon deal: Details

iPhone 15 Pro price drop: If you’re planning to upgrade to the latest iPhone, there’s a good deal available on the iPhone 16 Pro on Amazon. The iPhone 16 Pro was launched in September 2024 at a starting price of Rs. 1,19,900, and is now available at a reduced price on Amazon. It features a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display that supports 120Hz ProMotion, which offers ultra-smooth visuals. iPhone 16 Pro runs on Apple’s powerful A18 Pro chip. Sounds great right! There’s more, Amazon is also providing exchange and bank offers on the purchase of the iPhone 16 Pro. Here's what's on offer and why this bargain is worth considering. iPhone 16 Pro is now available at a lower price on Amazon. (Amazon)

iPhone 16 Pro: Discount and Offers

iPhone 16 Pro was launched at Rs. 1,19,900 for the 128GB storage variant. However, Amazon has now reduced the price by Rs. 7,000, bringing it down to ₹1,12,900. But wait, there's more! If you have ICICI, Axis, or Kotak Bank credit cards, you can avail an instant discount of Rs. 3,000, which will bring the overall cost of your new iPhone to just Rs. 1,09,900.

And that's not all! You can save more by availing the exchange offer. If you’re trading an older iPhone, such as the iPhone 14 Pro or 15, in good condition, you can get up to Rs. 22,800 off. Keep in mind that the discount is based on the model and condition of your old phone. Simply enter your PIN code to find out if this deal is available in your region.

iPhone 16 Pro: Why to Consider

The iPhone 16 Pro features a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display that supports 120Hz ProMotion, and gives ultra-smooth visuals. The device is powered by Apple's most advanced A18 Pro chip, which promises improved performance, power efficiency, and battery life, making it suitable for both gamers and multitaskers.

For photography, the iPhone 16 Pro houses a 48MP main camera with 2x optical zoom, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP telephoto sensor with 5x optical zoom support. There is a 12MP on the front for selfies and video calling. It also has a new Camera Control button for easier photo and video adjustments, which gives you better control over shots.

