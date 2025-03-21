iPhone 16 will get a big AI boost with iOS 18.4: Here’s what’s coming

March is nearly over, bringing the anticipated launch of iOS 18.4 closer. The update is expected to arrive with a host of new features, including support for Apple Intelligence in India, specifically for English (India). In addition to this major change, several other upgrades are expected, further improving Apple Intelligence and the iOS 18 platform, and on iPhone 16 and older models. Here’s what to expect. iPhone 16 series and iPhone 15 Pro are going receive several new AI features with iOS 18.4.(REUTERS)

iPhone 15 Pro users to get Visual Intelligence

So far, iPhone 16 users have been able to use Visual Intelligence features via the Camera Control button. However, Apple is now bringing Visual Intelligence support to iPhone 15 Pro users as well, allowing them to trigger the feature using the Action button.

This is not limited to iPhone 15 Pro users. In fact, iPhone 16 users will also be able to remap the Visual Intelligence trigger to the Action button, so they won’t be restricted to using the Camera Control button.

Prioritised notifications incoming

iOS 18.4 will also introduce support for prioritised notifications. As the name suggests, this feature ensures that important notifications appear in a separate section on your lock screen, reducing the chances of missing crucial alerts. However, you will still be able to view all other notifications as usual. To enable this feature, go to Settings > Notifications > Prioritised Notifications.

New emojis

iOS 18.4 will also bring support for brand-new emojis, including:

A new face with bags under eyes emoji

Fingerprint emoji

Leafless tree emoji

Root vegetable emoji

Shovel emoji

Splatter emoji

Harp emoji

Ability to pause app downloads

This long-awaited feature is finally arriving, allowing users to pause app downloads directly from the App Store update list. Previously, the only way to pause a download was by long-pressing the app icon on the Home Screen (being downloaded/updates).

Ambient music

iOS 18.4 will also introduce a brand-new feature called Ambient Music, allowing users to play background music directly from Control Centre. The available categories will include: Well-being, Chill, Productivity and Sleep. These categories can be accessed via Control Centre or programmed to be triggered using the Action button on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 series.

