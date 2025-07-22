iPhone 17 Air: Apple may want you to buy a new gadget if you are not happy with the battery life of its ‘slimmest’ phone

Apple is expected to launch a new ultra-slim smartphone, the iPhone 17 Air, that will likely replace the “Plus” models. Over the past few months, we have come across several design leaks that flaunt smartphones’ thinness, which is likely to measure just 5.6mm. While iPhone 17 Air's slimness is grabbing much attention, many are concerned about the smartphone’s battery size. Earlier, we came across a leak, which said that the iPhone 17 Air could come with an optional accessory for the battery. Now, months later, the leak has surfaced again, highlighting what accessory Apple could use to bring a few extra hours of performance. Apple is likely to revive an old accessory for enhancing iPhone 17 Air’s battery life.(Majin Bu/ X)

iPhone 17 Air to get a special battery case

According to The Information report, Apple is expected to revive an old accessory, which may give a few extra hours of performance to the iPhone 17 Air. It is anticipated that the ultra-slim smartphone could come with an “optional accessory—a phone case” which also consists of a battery pack. While this may come as a relief to buyers, the idea itself does not sound promising.

The phone case with a battery pack will eventually make the phone look bulky, instead of flaunting its slimness. However, users will have the option to occasionally use the case when extra juice is required to get through the day. Secondly, if the case is sold separately, then buyers will have to pay extra above the iPhone 17 Air (which will likely cost around Rs. 90000). If buyers do not get the anticipated accessory, then the iPhone 17 Air will likely get a battery size under 3000mAh, making it a tough choice over the iPhone 17 Pro/ Pro Max models.

Well, the iPhone 17 Air with a battery case is still a rumoured addition; therefore, take the information with a grain of salt, as Apple could make several changes before the official launch in September.

iPhone 17 Air: Expected specs and features

The iPhone 17 Air is expected to feature a 6.5-inch OLED display with Dynamic Island and a 60Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will likely be powered by the A19 chip and could be paired with 12GB of RAM. It may feature a 48MP single rear camera and a 24MP selfie camera, an upgrade from a 12MP front camera. Apart from these upgrades, the iPhone 17 Air will likely retain the Action and Camera Capture buttons as in the iPhone 16 series.