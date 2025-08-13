iPhone 17 Air vs iPhone 17 Pro vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Here’s what’s changing this year in every model

Apple’s next iPhone lineup is edging closer to launch, and new details are steadily emerging online about what each model will bring to the table. If recent leaks and rumours are accurate, the upcoming iPhone 17 series could mark one of the most significant design shifts in recent years, with changes across all four models. Apple is set to launch the iPhone 17 series in September with major design and feature upgrades.(Majin Bu)

The iPhone 17 series is reportedly set to include the standard iPhone 17, the iPhone 17 Air, the iPhone 17 Pro, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max. Each model is set to feature updates in design, performance, and camera capabilities, with Apple introducing new features to models beyond the Pro lineup for the first time. Let’s take a closer look at what’s coming with the new iPhone 17 lineup based on the latest leaks and rumours.

iPhone 17

The base iPhone 17 will come with a 6.3-inch display, an upgrade over its predecessor’s size. It will run on the new A19 chip, which claims to deliver moderate performance improvements. A notable addition is the 24MP front-facing TrueDepth camera, marking the first major selfie camera upgrade in years. Apple is also expected to introduce ProMotion and always-on display features, previously limited to Pro models. The device will be offered in purple, green, blue, black, and white, with an expected starting price of $799 (around Rs. 70,001).

iPhone 17 Air

The iPhone 17 Air, which is likely to replace the Plus model, is set to prioritise portability with its ultra-thin design. It will feature a 6.6-inch display, run on an A19 Pro chip with a reduced GPU core count, and pack 12GB RAM. The device will have a single rear camera, the main 48MP lens, alongside the upgraded 24MP front camera. It is also expected to introduce Apple’s first in-house C1 5G modem. Colours will align with Apple’s Air lineup, including light blue, light gold, black, and silver. The iPhone 17 Air is expected to start at $949 (roughly Rs. 83,144).

iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max

The Pro models will see a major visual change with a full-width horizontal camera bar. They will use aluminium instead of titanium and will keep the same sizes as last year, 6.3 inches for iPhone 17 Pro and 6.9 inches for iPhone 17 Pro Max. Both devices will be powered by the A19 Pro chip, without compromises. They are also likely to include the upgraded 24MP front camera and will feature a 48MP telephoto lens to match the main and ultra-wide cameras. The iPhone 17 Pro Max will receive a larger battery for extended usage. Other additions include a more scratch-resistant, anti-reflective display. Both devices are expected to be offered in four colour options, including orange, dark blue, silver, and black, with prices starting at $1,049 (around Rs. 91,910) for the Pro and $1,249 (around Rs. 1,09,500) for the Pro Max.

iPhone 17 Series: Launch Timeline (Expected)

Apple traditionally holds its iPhone launch event in early September, typically during the second week. If the schedule follows past patterns, the iPhone 17 lineup will be officially revealed on September 9, with pre-orders likely starting soon after.