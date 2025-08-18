iPhone 17 launch: Apple accidentally confirms 7 upcoming devices beyond iPhones

Apple is gearing up for its annual September launch event, where the tech giant is expected to launch the much-anticipated iPhone 17 series along with iOS 26. However, just weeks before Apple’s annual launch event, the company seems to have leaked its own secrets, revealing details about several products currently in development. The Internal identifiers, first spotted by MacRumors, point to updates across seven major categories, including iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV, HomePod, and Vision Pro. Apple's software code leak has revealed upgrades across iPhone, iPad, Mac and more.(Bloomberg)

HomePod mini

The code suggests Apple is working on a new HomePod mini, listed under the codename B525. It reportedly uses the T8310 architecture, the same design as recent Apple Watch models. Compared to the current version powered by the S5 chip, the next model is expected to bring a dual-core CPU and Neural Engine for improved processing and audio features.

Apple TV

Apple TV could also see a refresh later this year, moving from the A15 chip to the A17 Pro, previously used in the iPhone 15 Pro. This shift would allow higher performance, better gaming capability, and support for Apple’s artificial intelligence features. Apple is also testing its own Wi-Fi and Bluetooth silicon for this device.

Studio Display 2

References to a new Studio Display under codenames J427 and J527 have also been discovered. Reports suggest that Apple may shift to mini-LED technology, which might improve brightness and contrast compared to the current LED model. Launch timing is expected around 2026, likely alongside Macs powered by the M5 chip.

iPad Mini

The upcoming iPad mini, tied to the A19 Pro chip family, would advance significantly from the current model. Apple may also explore OLED panels for future iterations, though that update may not arrive before 2026.

Entry-Level iPad

Apple’s affordable iPad could be refreshed with the A18 chip in spring 2025. This upgrade would bring Apple Intelligence support and enhanced processing while likely maintaining the current design and price point.

Vision Pro 2

The second-generation Vision Pro headset appears linked to the upcoming M5 chip. While most hardware features may remain unchanged, Apple is considering a new strap design for greater comfort. A release could take place in late 2025.

Apple Watch

Code references also include upcoming Apple Watch models, including Series 11, Ultra 3, and Watch SE 3. All are expected to use the S11 chip, which builds on the same architecture as S9 and S10. Apple is unlikely to introduce major performance shifts this year, with more substantial upgrades expected in later generations.

What It Means

Apple’s September event will likely focus on the iPhone 17 lineup and iOS 26, but these code findings indicate a broader product roadmap extending into 2025 and 2026. If accurate, Apple is preparing updates across nearly every major device category, giving a rare preview of what lies ahead.