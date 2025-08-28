iPhone 17 launch date revealed: Apple may launch this surprise gadget on…

iPhone 17 launch is expected on 9 September at the Awe dropping event. It is where Apple is expected to launch all the new iPhone 17 models such as the iPhone 17 Air and the latest iPhone 17 Pro models, which are expected to get a redesign. However, there is one more surprise that Apple could have for all the fans, and it could be in the form of the AirTag 2. Yes, alongside all-new products like the expected AirPods Pro 3, Apple Watch Ultra 3 and more, the AirTag 2 could also finally show up. Apple iPhone 17 series could be launched alongside several accessories, including the AirTag 2(Unsplash)

This comes from a report by 9to5Mac, which says that Apple could be looking at launching the AirTag 2 as soon as September, which would be a debut alongside the iPhone 17 series. The report by the publication says there is a “very good chance” that we will see the AirTag 2 debut at the event. Previously, other sources such as Bloomberg's Mark Gurman have also conveyed the same, wherein he said that AirTag is nearly ready and is currently being prepared for launch.

What could the new features be for the AirTag 2?

The report adds that the new AirTag 2 could offer several improvements such as precision finding with greater range, which would make finding an AirTag much easier compared to before. There is going to be better focus on privacy, with the speaker reportedly being difficult to remove, and there could also be a new ultra-wideband chip, which could be the same as the iPhone 15. As for how it would look, it is not expected to get a major aesthetic revamp, so hold your horses when it comes to expecting a big redesign because, let’s face it, there is already an accessory ecosystem that exists and Apple may not want to disturb it and make people upgrade to newer keychains and so on.

Currently, you get the normal AirTag, which was released on 20 April 2021, which is roughly more than four years ago. They work with Apple’s FindMy network. You can easily use these devices in things like keychains, or insert them in your luggage. Many people have reported being able to find their luggage thanks to the Apple AirTag. Since then, there have been other devices that can use Apple’s FindMy network, especially the likes of the JioTag Air, which can actually use Apple’s FindMy network and allow it to be detected using an iPhone, just like you do with the AirTag.