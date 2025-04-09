iPhone 17 Pro, 17 Pro Max may follow Samsung route with this camera feature

iPhone 17 Pro launch is still months away, and we have started to hear rumours about the model’s major camera module revamp, followed by the camera app redesign with iOS 19. Now, a new leak has come forward, highlighting an exclusive Camera app feature coming to the new-generation Pro models. This feature will likely allow users to record video with the front and rear cameras simultaneously. A feature that has been available on Samsung Galaxy models for quite a while. But, what exactly is the right use of this video feature? Well, since the iOS 19 is under the works, we may get to know about this new video feature at the WWDC 2025 event, which is taking place on June 9, 2025. As of now, here’s what we know about the new Camera app feature for the iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max. Know what this new Camera app feature for Pro models is all about.(FPT/ YouTube)

iPhone 17 Pro, 17 Pro Max Camera app feature

This iOS 19 is expected to bring some major redesign to iPhone’s user interface. From a new app icon design to a completely revamped Camera app. Leaked images and videos of the iOS 19 showcase a VisionOS-inspired design with rounded app icons, a transparent Camera app, and others. Now, tipster Jon Prosser in the latest Front Page Tech video revealed a new iOS 19 feature that may remain exclusive to iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max. Reportedly, the Camera app may get a new video recording feature that will allow users to capture videos from the front and main camera simultaneously.

As shown in the video, the feature has a similar interface as FaceTime, iPhone’s video app. Therefore, we speculate that the large screen showcases the video being captured on the rear camera, and the smaller portion will likely be the video from the front-facing camera. For years, third-party apps have been providing this feature to users, but now it is expected to become iPhone’s built-in camera feature.

While it looks like an intuitive feature, limiting it to Pro models may not come as great news for people buying the base models. Since it is a software-based feature, we believe it can be rolled out to other iPhone models as well. Now, we simply have to wait for the official rollout to know what the new generation iPhones have in store for users.